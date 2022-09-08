Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Adam Engel in lineup for White Sox on Sunday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Engel is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our models project Engel for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Boston's Rafael Devers batting cleanup on Friday
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is starting in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Devers will operate third base after Christian Arroyo was benched versus their division competition. numberFire's models project Devers to score 14.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,900.
numberfire.com
J.T. Realmuto catching for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Realmuto will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. Garrett Stubbs returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Realmuto for 12.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
numberfire.com
Tomas Nido starting for Mets Sunday afternoon
New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Nido is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Nido for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Max Muncy in Dodgers' Sunday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Muncy is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Muncy for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Cedric Mullins sitting for Baltimore on Sunday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Mullins will move to the bench on Sunday with Ryan McKenna starting in center field. McKenna will bat first versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. numberFire's models project McKenna for 10.3...
numberfire.com
Ryan McMahon leading off for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McMahon will start at second base on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Brendan Rodgers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 11.7 FanDuel points on Sunday....
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez starting Saturday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Tellez is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Reds starter Chase Anderson. Our models project Tellez for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Elias Diaz sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Diaz will move to the bench on Sunday with Brian Serven catching for right-hander Ryan Feltner on Sunday. Serven will bat ninth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Serven for...
numberfire.com
Lewis Brinson in San Francisco's lineup Sunday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Brinson is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. Our models project Brinson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Orioles' Rougned Odor batting eighth on Sunday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Odor will start at second base on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Baltimore. Gunnar Henderson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Odor for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Garrett Hampson batting eighth on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Alan Trejo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
numberfire.com
Josh Donaldson (paternity) activated, in Yankees' Saturday lineup
New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Donaldson is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Rays starter Corey Kluber. Our models project Donaldson for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Friday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Leon will catch for right-hander Dylan Bundy on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. Jermaine Palacios returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 6.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting sixth on Friday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Santana will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Charlie Morton and Atlanta. Taylor Trammell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 7.5 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Lewis Brinson leading off for Giants on Friday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Brinson will start in center field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Drew Smyly and the Cubs. LaMonte Wade Jr. returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Brinson for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Joey Wendle batting third in Miami's Saturday lineup
Miami Marlins utility-man Joey Wendle is starting in Saturday's game against the New York Mets. Wendle will take over second base after Charles LeBlance was given a breather versus their division rivals. numberFire's models project Wendle to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Nelson Cruz in Nationals' Saturday lineup
Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cruz is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. Our models project Cruz for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 9.2...
