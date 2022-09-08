ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles Addresses Harry and Meghan as ‘They Continue to Build Their Lives Overseas’ in First Speech Following Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

King Charles is now honoring his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as addressing his son, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in his first speech as king. "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother," he said.
The Hill

Why the US is lowering flags for Queen Elizabeth

If you walk by a federal government building between now and next Monday evening, you’ll see U.S. flags flying at half-staff to honor Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. Presidents regularly order flags to be flown at half-staff...
TheDailyBeast

Protester Who Called Prince Andrew ‘Sick Old Man’ During Edinburgh Procession Is Arrested

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.An awed silence that had descended on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile today was shattered when a protestor shouted in a clear, loud voice, “Andrew, You’re a sick old man.” Social media footage appeared to show a young man being dragged to the floor by the police. It was subsequently reported that he had been arrested.The interjection, which shows the potential for controversy and disruption that Andrews inclusion in public events surrounding his mother’s death might generate, came as all...
PopCrush

Queen Elizabeth II With Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and More Celebrities Over the Years (PHOTOS)

Celebrities around the globe are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday (Sept. 8). She was 96. As the U.K.s longest-reigning monarch, her influence over England isn't the only sway the queen had. Queen Elizabeth II traveled extensively throughout her reign. She also impacted countless celebrities, actors, authors, athletes and television personalities.
