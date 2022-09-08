Read full article on original website
Related
Why Didn’t Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Visit Queen Elizabeth II When She Died?
Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stayed behind Thursday (Sept. 8) when their respective royal husbands — Prince Harry and Prince William — went to say their final goodbyes to their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The U.K.'s longest-reigning monarch passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral...
King Charles Addresses Harry and Meghan as ‘They Continue to Build Their Lives Overseas’ in First Speech Following Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
King Charles is now honoring his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as addressing his son, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in his first speech as king. "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother," he said.
Oprah Says Queen’s Death Could Be ‘Opportunity for Peacemaking’ Between Harry, Meghan and Royal Family
In a new interview with Extra, Oprah Winfrey discussed the Royal Family and her headline-making conversation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. When reflecting on the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, Oprah was asked about the future of the estranged relationship between the royals and Prince Harry and Meghan.
Why the US is lowering flags for Queen Elizabeth
If you walk by a federal government building between now and next Monday evening, you’ll see U.S. flags flying at half-staff to honor Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. Presidents regularly order flags to be flown at half-staff...
RELATED PEOPLE
Protester Who Called Prince Andrew ‘Sick Old Man’ During Edinburgh Procession Is Arrested
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.An awed silence that had descended on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile today was shattered when a protestor shouted in a clear, loud voice, “Andrew, You’re a sick old man.” Social media footage appeared to show a young man being dragged to the floor by the police. It was subsequently reported that he had been arrested.The interjection, which shows the potential for controversy and disruption that Andrews inclusion in public events surrounding his mother’s death might generate, came as all...
U.K.・
Is Prince Charles the King of England Now? Here’s What Happens After the Queen’s Death
After news broke Thursday (Sept. 8) that Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, many questions remain about what comes next, including who is next in line for the throne and when the late queen's funeral will be held. Below, here's everything we know about what happens...
U.K.・
Queen Elizabeth II With Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and More Celebrities Over the Years (PHOTOS)
Celebrities around the globe are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday (Sept. 8). She was 96. As the U.K.s longest-reigning monarch, her influence over England isn't the only sway the queen had. Queen Elizabeth II traveled extensively throughout her reign. She also impacted countless celebrities, actors, authors, athletes and television personalities.
Late Queen Elizabeth II Mourned on Social Media: See Twitter Reactions to Her Majesty’s Death
Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday (Sept. 8). She was 96. "I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II," rocker Ozzy Osbourne tweeted following the announcement of her death. "RIP...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harry Styles Honors Late Queen Elizabeth II During Concert: ’70 Years of Service’
Harry Styles honored Queen Elizabeth II by leading fans at his Madison Square Garden concert in a round of applause Thursday night (Sept. 8). "Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service. Thank you, Madison Square Garden," the British singer said on stage, addressing the late monarch.
PopCrush
28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 0