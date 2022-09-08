Read full article on original website
Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Adam Engel in lineup for White Sox on Sunday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Engel is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our models project Engel for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
Darin Ruf starting for Mets Sunday
New York Mets infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Ruf is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Ruf for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
Sandy Leon starting for Twins Sunday afternoon
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Leon is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. Our models project Leon for 0.5 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Max Muncy in Dodgers' Sunday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Muncy is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Muncy for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Elias Diaz sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Diaz will move to the bench on Sunday with Brian Serven catching for right-hander Ryan Feltner on Sunday. Serven will bat ninth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Serven for...
Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Sunday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Gomes for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Lewis Brinson in San Francisco's lineup Sunday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Brinson is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. Our models project Brinson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.1 FanDuel points.
Josh Donaldson (paternity) activated, in Yankees' Saturday lineup
New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Donaldson is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Rays starter Corey Kluber. Our models project Donaldson for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Orioles' Rougned Odor batting eighth on Sunday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Odor will start at second base on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Baltimore. Gunnar Henderson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Odor for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
Jean Segura sitting for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Segura will move to the bench on Sunday with Matt Vierling starting in right field. Vierling will bat ninth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. numberFire's models project Vierling for 9.1 FanDuel...
Rockies' Garrett Hampson batting eighth on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Alan Trejo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Friday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Leon will catch for right-hander Dylan Bundy on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. Jermaine Palacios returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 6.1 FanDuel points on...
Rowdy Tellez sitting for Milwaukee on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Tellez will move to the bench on Friday with Andrew McCutchen starting at designated hitter. McCutchen will bat first versus left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Reds. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.5...
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting sixth on Friday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Santana will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Charlie Morton and Atlanta. Taylor Trammell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 7.5 FanDuel points on Friday....
Joey Wendle batting third in Miami's Saturday lineup
Miami Marlins utility-man Joey Wendle is starting in Saturday's game against the New York Mets. Wendle will take over second base after Charles LeBlance was given a breather versus their division rivals. numberFire's models project Wendle to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
Colorado's Elehuris Montero operating third base on Saturday
Colorado Rockies third baseman Elehuris Montero is batting seventh in Saturday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Montero will man third base after Ryan McMahon was benched versus Arizona's southpaw Madison Bumgarner. numberFire's models project Montero to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion batting seventh on Sunday
Miami Marlins outfielder Jerar Encarnacion is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Encarnacion will start in left field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Taijuan Walker and the Mets. Avisail Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Encarnacion for 7.9 FanDuel points...
Wilmer Flores in lineup for Giants on Sunday
San Francsico Giants infeilder Wilmer Flores is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Flores is getting the nod at second base, batting second in the order versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. Our models project Flores for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
