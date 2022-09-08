ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

numberfire.com

Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Adam Engel in lineup for White Sox on Sunday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Engel is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our models project Engel for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Darin Ruf starting for Mets Sunday

New York Mets infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Ruf is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Ruf for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Sandy Leon starting for Twins Sunday afternoon

Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Leon is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. Our models project Leon for 0.5 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Max Muncy in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Muncy is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Muncy for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz sitting for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Diaz will move to the bench on Sunday with Brian Serven catching for right-hander Ryan Feltner on Sunday. Serven will bat ninth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Serven for...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Sunday

Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Gomes for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Lewis Brinson in San Francisco's lineup Sunday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Brinson is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. Our models project Brinson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.1 FanDuel points.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Josh Donaldson (paternity) activated, in Yankees' Saturday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Donaldson is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Rays starter Corey Kluber. Our models project Donaldson for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Orioles' Rougned Odor batting eighth on Sunday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Odor will start at second base on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Baltimore. Gunnar Henderson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Odor for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jean Segura sitting for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Segura will move to the bench on Sunday with Matt Vierling starting in right field. Vierling will bat ninth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. numberFire's models project Vierling for 9.1 FanDuel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Rockies' Garrett Hampson batting eighth on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Alan Trejo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Friday

Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Leon will catch for right-hander Dylan Bundy on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. Jermaine Palacios returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 6.1 FanDuel points on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Rowdy Tellez sitting for Milwaukee on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Tellez will move to the bench on Friday with Andrew McCutchen starting at designated hitter. McCutchen will bat first versus left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Reds. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.5...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Mariners' Carlos Santana batting sixth on Friday

Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Santana will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Charlie Morton and Atlanta. Taylor Trammell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 7.5 FanDuel points on Friday....
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Joey Wendle batting third in Miami's Saturday lineup

Miami Marlins utility-man Joey Wendle is starting in Saturday's game against the New York Mets. Wendle will take over second base after Charles LeBlance was given a breather versus their division rivals. numberFire's models project Wendle to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Colorado's Elehuris Montero operating third base on Saturday

Colorado Rockies third baseman Elehuris Montero is batting seventh in Saturday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Montero will man third base after Ryan McMahon was benched versus Arizona's southpaw Madison Bumgarner. numberFire's models project Montero to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion batting seventh on Sunday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jerar Encarnacion is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Encarnacion will start in left field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Taijuan Walker and the Mets. Avisail Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Encarnacion for 7.9 FanDuel points...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores in lineup for Giants on Sunday

San Francsico Giants infeilder Wilmer Flores is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Flores is getting the nod at second base, batting second in the order versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. Our models project Flores for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

