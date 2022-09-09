ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

'Well done, Your Majesty': Aiken's federal delegation offers condolences to royal family

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VyZ9Y_0hnXeFdF00

Aiken's delegation to Congress offered its condolences to the royal family upon the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Tim Scott, R-S.C., U.S. Reps. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., and Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., and Congressional candidate Judd Larkins offered their condolences Thursday afternoon.

Elizabeth died Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96. She served as queen from Feb. 6, 1952 until her death.

Graham said the queen was blessed with a long life and kept her word to faithfully serve her people.

Elizabeth said when she was 21 that she would devote her whole life to serve her subjects.

“As it turned out, she was blessed with a long life and kept her word to faithfully serve her people," Graham continued. "As a woman of strong faith, she is now in the hands of a loving God."

Graham added that Elizabeth's combination of longevity, impeccable character and incredible leadership over seven decades is likely never to be seen again.

“Well done, Your Majesty – Rest in Peace," Graham said.

Scott said he was saddened to hear of the queen's death.

"I am saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and my prayers go out to the Windsor family and all the people of the United Kingdom who are mourning her death," Scott said in a statement. "As the longest serving British monarch, her seven decades of steadfast leadership and commitment to building strong relationships with American leaders will be pillars of her larger than life legacy."

Wilson, who represents Aiken and Barnwell counties and most of the Columbia suburbs, said Elizabeth served with distinction as the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

"As the co-chair of the United Kingdom Caucus, I offer my sincerest condolences to the people of the U.K. and the world on the loss of this dynamic leader," Wilson said.

Duncan, a Republican representative whose district includes Edgefield County and southwestern South Carolina, said Elizabeth remained a symbol of strength and fortitude during her monumental seven-decade reign.

"I am inspired by her love of country and faithful devotion, and her presence will be profoundly missed," Duncan said in a statement. "Queen Elizabeth II’s grace and poise have been a constant for the United Kingdom during her 96 years of life, from her time serving in the military in World War II to reigning as monarch for an unprecedented seventy years. I especially admired her strong and genuine faith in Jesus Christ and her steadfastness in her role as head of the Church of England."

Duncan said Elizabeth had established relationships with American presidents and has been a close ally and friend to the United States.

“Our prayers are with Queen Elizabeth II’s family and the United Kingdom as they grieve the loss of an incredible woman who led an extraordinary life," Duncan said.

Larkins, Wilson's Democratic opponent in the 2022 general election, offered prayers for the royal family and all those around the globe who have admired her more than 70-year reign.

Comments / 0

Related
Aiken Standard

Learn more about 18th century explorer Mark Catesby during events in Aiken this weekend

The Aiken County community is invited to celebrate 18th century explorer Mark Catesby during multiple events this weekend. Two events are being held in honor of Mark Catesby, the 18th century explorer, scientist, artist, naturalist and author, who explored what is now Aiken County not long after South Carolina became a colony. The events are celebrating Catesby's 300th anniversary in South Carolina.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WCNC

South Carolina nuclear fuel plant can keep running for 40 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federal officials have granted a South Carolina factory which is just one of three in the country making fuel for nuclear plants a license to keep operating for 40 years. Environmental groups had fought the new license for Westinghouse Nuclear in Columbia or at least asked...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Government
City
Barnwell, SC
City
Aiken, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina Woman sentenced for Social Security Fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A South Carolina woman was sentenced to more than one year in prison after stealing over $258,000.00 in Government funds. Crystal Deveaux, 61, of Eastover, pleaded guilty and will be required to complete three years of court-ordered supervision. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, District...
EASTOVER, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Scott
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Lindsey Graham
Aiken Standard

Five Murphy Village Irish travelers sued over insurance fraud scheme

Five Irish travelers in North Augusta's Murphy Village have been sued over an insurance fraud scheme that led to more than 50 guilty pleas in 2017. American National Insurance Company filed suit in federal district court (Aiken division) on Sept. 9 against Susan Gorman, Mary McNally, Mary Harrison, Jude Sherlock and Cathy Sherlock over life insurance policies obtained in 2013 as part of a conspiracy to violate South Carolina's laws against wagering contracts.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Aiken Standard

New grocery store proposed off Silver Bluff Road in Aiken

A 47,240-square-foot-grocery store could be constructed in The Village at Woodside in the near future even though objections have been raised and there is the threat of legal action. The Aiken Planning Commission voted 5-0 on Tuesday to recommend to Aiken City Council, with conditions, the approval of requests related...
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Senior Life Center celebrates new home base

Employees, clients and other boosters of Aiken Senior Life Services may have extra appreciation for the concept of "bigger and better" this month, with the charitable nonprofit organization settling into a spacious, renovated facility near Citizens Park. The previous ASLS building, on Morgan Street, was the agency's base of operations...
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Opa! Columbia’s Greek Festival is back and it’s bigger and better than ever

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s truly one of the most popular, most highly-attended, and most delicious festivals in our state - Columbia’s Greek Festival. Niki Stewart and Kiki Rothman are two of the chairwomen of the massive community party. And they’re authentically Greek and know how to make the rest of us feel like part of the family.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Of England#British Royal Family#Uk#R S C#Congressional
Newberry Observer

Five Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Five recent Piedmont Technical College (PTC) graduates from Newberry County were recognized in the summer Nurse Pinning Ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. Ebony Ellis, Kanequia Gray, Tia Sims and Kathryn Dawn Snow each earned a diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing. Essence Dominick...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
WJBF

Tanker traps pickup truck against concrete divider in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Tuesday along Interstate 20 westbound inside of Aiken County near mile marker 1. An investigation revealed that a tanker truck and a pickup truck collided and the pickup truck became trapped between the tanker and a concrete divider. A passenger had to be […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
182
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy