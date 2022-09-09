'Well done, Your Majesty': Aiken's federal delegation offers condolences to royal family

Aiken's delegation to Congress offered its condolences to the royal family upon the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Tim Scott, R-S.C., U.S. Reps. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., and Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., and Congressional candidate Judd Larkins offered their condolences Thursday afternoon.

Elizabeth died Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96. She served as queen from Feb. 6, 1952 until her death.

Graham said the queen was blessed with a long life and kept her word to faithfully serve her people.

Elizabeth said when she was 21 that she would devote her whole life to serve her subjects.

“As it turned out, she was blessed with a long life and kept her word to faithfully serve her people," Graham continued. "As a woman of strong faith, she is now in the hands of a loving God."

Graham added that Elizabeth's combination of longevity, impeccable character and incredible leadership over seven decades is likely never to be seen again.

“Well done, Your Majesty – Rest in Peace," Graham said.

Scott said he was saddened to hear of the queen's death.

"I am saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and my prayers go out to the Windsor family and all the people of the United Kingdom who are mourning her death," Scott said in a statement. "As the longest serving British monarch, her seven decades of steadfast leadership and commitment to building strong relationships with American leaders will be pillars of her larger than life legacy."

Wilson, who represents Aiken and Barnwell counties and most of the Columbia suburbs, said Elizabeth served with distinction as the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

"As the co-chair of the United Kingdom Caucus, I offer my sincerest condolences to the people of the U.K. and the world on the loss of this dynamic leader," Wilson said.

Duncan, a Republican representative whose district includes Edgefield County and southwestern South Carolina, said Elizabeth remained a symbol of strength and fortitude during her monumental seven-decade reign.

"I am inspired by her love of country and faithful devotion, and her presence will be profoundly missed," Duncan said in a statement. "Queen Elizabeth II’s grace and poise have been a constant for the United Kingdom during her 96 years of life, from her time serving in the military in World War II to reigning as monarch for an unprecedented seventy years. I especially admired her strong and genuine faith in Jesus Christ and her steadfastness in her role as head of the Church of England."

Duncan said Elizabeth had established relationships with American presidents and has been a close ally and friend to the United States.

“Our prayers are with Queen Elizabeth II’s family and the United Kingdom as they grieve the loss of an incredible woman who led an extraordinary life," Duncan said.

Larkins, Wilson's Democratic opponent in the 2022 general election, offered prayers for the royal family and all those around the globe who have admired her more than 70-year reign.