ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winooski, VT

Comments / 0

Related
The Valley Reporter

Waterbury considers apartment proposal for former town office site

More than 50 local residents turned out last week to hear about a proposal to build about two dozen apartments in a three-story building on the site of the former town office on South Main Street. The meeting at the Main Street fire station focused on details of a potential...
WATERBURY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winooski, VT
Government
Vermont State
Vermont Real Estate
City
Winooski, VT
Local
Vermont Government
Local
Vermont Business
montpelierbridge.org

Taste of Montpelier Attracts a Crowd

I had a taste of Montpelier on Saturday, September 10, and it was delicious. Just before 2 p.m., I was lucky enough to get a parking space across the street from the Kellogg Hubbard Library, and took it from there. I thought all the vendors for the Taste of Montpelier food festival would be on State Street, but was delighted to find Hugo’s Bar and Grill (the former NECI on Main) making a bold showing with their “tuna nachos”.
MONTPELIER, VT
hwy.co

Your Guide to the Haunted Wilson Castle in Vermont

If you’re interested in exploring Vermont’s spookiest hidden places, you must put Wilson Castle on your list. Located deep in the hills of Proctor, Vermont, its history and hauntings are spine-chilling. These include stories of “shadow people,” a figure poking its head around corners, and creepy photos.
PROCTOR, VT
VTDigger

Construction for Marigold House postponed

Winooski, Vt. – Due to an unforeseen dispute over property access, the construction and opening of Marigold House scheduled for Sept. 24 is postponed. Details regarding the project’s continuation with local partner New Frameworks will be released as they become available. Marigold House is an all-ages therapeutic space...
WINOOSKI, VT
cutoday.info

Former CEO, 4 Former Board Chairs of VSECU Issue New Statement Calling on Members to Oppose Merger

MONTPELIER, Vt.–The former CEO and four former board chairs at Vermont State Employees Credit Union have published a joint letter calling for members to vote against a proposed merger with New England FCU, suggesting more than a million dollars has been spent to date to suggest the “merger will somehow produce more of everything and everything will be better.”
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Affordability#Affordable Housing#Condominiums#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Butternut Grove Condos
montpelierbridge.org

Worker Shortage Stresses City Services

City Manager’s Office, Police Department, and DPW All Seek Workers. The city of Montpelier is hiring — and the sooner the better. Multiple municipal job vacancies are requiring some departments to rejigger their procedures to meet the needs of citizens, such as the situation in the police department.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Greenbank’s Hollow: The forgotten village

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a village forgotten in time. The Vermont Valley Woolen Mill was the largest woolen mill in Vermont until it went up in flames in 1885, taking the surrounding village with it. “The mill burned in a massive fire that could be seen as far...
DANVILLE, VT
viatravelers.com

13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Stowe, Vermont

No matter the season, Stowe, Vermont, offers something for visitors from all walks of life. Whether you’re looking for a great place to go cross-country skiing in the winter, outdoor activities in the summer, a fall foliage tour in autumn, or trout season in the spring — there’s an activity and a stunning view, no matter the temperature or time of year.
STOWE, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
mychamplainvalley.com

Orchards boast an abundance of apples this season

Williston, VT — Apple picking season is officially underway and the pickings are anything but slim as owners say it has been a bumper crop. Adams Apple Orchard and Farm Market is celebrating fifty years in operation and owner John Adams says they have a lot more fruit than last year. “We are opening with Macs, Cortlands and Primas this weekend and it should be excellent picking.”
WILLISTON, VT
VTDigger

Matthew Cooke appointed president and CEO of PC Construction

Matthew Cooke Appointed President and CEO of PC Construction. PC Construction is poised for significant growth in the coming years as they expand operations in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast United States. South Burlington, VT – PC Construction today announced the transition of the company’s Presidency and CEO from long-time PC...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Jay Peak Resort sells for $76 million

JAY — After years of trying to sell Jay Peak, yesterday, a federal receiver held an auction for the popular ski area with at least three bidders participating. Pacific Group Resorts announced today that they have won the auction, submitting a $76 million bid. The prevailing bid remains subject...
JAY, VT
mynbc5.com

Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration weekend kicks off

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The 24th annual Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration kicked off on Friday, as northern New York celebrates the American victory at the Battle on Lake Champlain against the British. Friday's events are just the first of many celebrations people can expect this weekend. It all began with...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

International boat show hits Burlington waterfront

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a special event on Burlington’s waterfront this weekend for boat lovers. The International Boat Show has come to Lake Champlain for the first time. The Antique and Classic Boat Society has shows on lakes around the country every year and this one is hosted by the local chapter.
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy