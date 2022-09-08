Read full article on original website
Related
Champlain Housing Trust to manage Burlington pods for people experiencing homelessness
The pod site is expected to reduce the unsheltered population in Burlington by about half. Read the story on VTDigger here: Champlain Housing Trust to manage Burlington pods for people experiencing homelessness.
VTrans to fund on-demand 'microtransit' in 5 more communities
Barre, Manchester, Middlebury, Morrisville and Windsor will join Montpelier in piloting free ride-hailing as an alternative or supplement to more traditional forms of public transportation. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTrans to fund on-demand 'microtransit' in 5 more communities.
Civic stitching: A Vermont artist teaches democracy with knitting needles
A knitted sculpture of the Vermont Statehouse, part of the Knit Democracy Together project, is on display now through the end of October. Read the story on VTDigger here: Civic stitching: A Vermont artist teaches democracy with knitting needles.
The Valley Reporter
Waterbury considers apartment proposal for former town office site
More than 50 local residents turned out last week to hear about a proposal to build about two dozen apartments in a three-story building on the site of the former town office on South Main Street. The meeting at the Main Street fire station focused on details of a potential...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montpelierbridge.org
Taste of Montpelier Attracts a Crowd
I had a taste of Montpelier on Saturday, September 10, and it was delicious. Just before 2 p.m., I was lucky enough to get a parking space across the street from the Kellogg Hubbard Library, and took it from there. I thought all the vendors for the Taste of Montpelier food festival would be on State Street, but was delighted to find Hugo’s Bar and Grill (the former NECI on Main) making a bold showing with their “tuna nachos”.
hwy.co
Your Guide to the Haunted Wilson Castle in Vermont
If you’re interested in exploring Vermont’s spookiest hidden places, you must put Wilson Castle on your list. Located deep in the hills of Proctor, Vermont, its history and hauntings are spine-chilling. These include stories of “shadow people,” a figure poking its head around corners, and creepy photos.
VTDigger
Construction for Marigold House postponed
Winooski, Vt. – Due to an unforeseen dispute over property access, the construction and opening of Marigold House scheduled for Sept. 24 is postponed. Details regarding the project’s continuation with local partner New Frameworks will be released as they become available. Marigold House is an all-ages therapeutic space...
cutoday.info
Former CEO, 4 Former Board Chairs of VSECU Issue New Statement Calling on Members to Oppose Merger
MONTPELIER, Vt.–The former CEO and four former board chairs at Vermont State Employees Credit Union have published a joint letter calling for members to vote against a proposed merger with New England FCU, suggesting more than a million dollars has been spent to date to suggest the “merger will somehow produce more of everything and everything will be better.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unique New England Estate With Mini Golf, Helicopter Pad, and Lots of Lakes
If you're looking for a truly one-of-a-kind property, then here you go. Welcome to Stowe, Vermont, where this 68 acre compound can be yours for $16 million. It's listed by Pall Spera, Pall Spera Company Realtors, LLC. Talk about a picturesque location in such an idyllic New England atmosphere for...
montpelierbridge.org
Worker Shortage Stresses City Services
City Manager’s Office, Police Department, and DPW All Seek Workers. The city of Montpelier is hiring — and the sooner the better. Multiple municipal job vacancies are requiring some departments to rejigger their procedures to meet the needs of citizens, such as the situation in the police department.
WCAX
Greenbank’s Hollow: The forgotten village
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a village forgotten in time. The Vermont Valley Woolen Mill was the largest woolen mill in Vermont until it went up in flames in 1885, taking the surrounding village with it. “The mill burned in a massive fire that could be seen as far...
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Stowe, Vermont
No matter the season, Stowe, Vermont, offers something for visitors from all walks of life. Whether you’re looking for a great place to go cross-country skiing in the winter, outdoor activities in the summer, a fall foliage tour in autumn, or trout season in the spring — there’s an activity and a stunning view, no matter the temperature or time of year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
At Burlington City Hall, conservative activists call for greater support for law enforcement
The event, titled “Crime & Punishment,” was hosted by the pro-police organization Keep Vermont Safe. Speakers included current and former GOP officials and a Libertarian candidate for Congress. Read the story on VTDigger here: At Burlington City Hall, conservative activists call for greater support for law enforcement.
Fresh Resignations Could Require 'Drastic Changes' at Burlington Dispatch Center
Burlington’s police and fire dispatch center, already stretched thin and facing questions about professionalism, may be headed toward a breaking point. Three dispatchers recently submitted their resignations, Seven Days has learned, which could leave the office with just four employees by month’s end. It’s budgeted for 12 positions.
mychamplainvalley.com
Orchards boast an abundance of apples this season
Williston, VT — Apple picking season is officially underway and the pickings are anything but slim as owners say it has been a bumper crop. Adams Apple Orchard and Farm Market is celebrating fifty years in operation and owner John Adams says they have a lot more fruit than last year. “We are opening with Macs, Cortlands and Primas this weekend and it should be excellent picking.”
VTDigger
Matthew Cooke appointed president and CEO of PC Construction
Matthew Cooke Appointed President and CEO of PC Construction. PC Construction is poised for significant growth in the coming years as they expand operations in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast United States. South Burlington, VT – PC Construction today announced the transition of the company’s Presidency and CEO from long-time PC...
Colchester Sun
Here are 4 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
Details: A beginner class where you will start with a two foot by two foot pre primed board to draft, tape and paint a barn quilt pattern to decorate your home or business. The class is $85 and payment is due at the time of class. RSVP is required as space is limited.
newportdispatch.com
Jay Peak Resort sells for $76 million
JAY — After years of trying to sell Jay Peak, yesterday, a federal receiver held an auction for the popular ski area with at least three bidders participating. Pacific Group Resorts announced today that they have won the auction, submitting a $76 million bid. The prevailing bid remains subject...
mynbc5.com
Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration weekend kicks off
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The 24th annual Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration kicked off on Friday, as northern New York celebrates the American victory at the Battle on Lake Champlain against the British. Friday's events are just the first of many celebrations people can expect this weekend. It all began with...
WCAX
International boat show hits Burlington waterfront
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a special event on Burlington’s waterfront this weekend for boat lovers. The International Boat Show has come to Lake Champlain for the first time. The Antique and Classic Boat Society has shows on lakes around the country every year and this one is hosted by the local chapter.
Comments / 0