Devastated Prince Harry Arrived Too Late To Say Goodbye To Queen Elizabeth

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Though Prince Harry stopped everything once he heard about Queen Elizabeth's declining health, it's being reported that he wasn't able to make it to the 96-year-old's bedside in time before she took her final breath.

The Duke of Sussex was in London to attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday, September 8, but once he was informed of the crisis, he hopped on a plane and headed to Scotland, where the matriarch was residing at her Balmoral estate.

The Queen's death was announced at 6:30 p.m. local time, but according to data, Harry's flight was still in the air. He touched down about 15 minutes later, and it's believed he didn't arrive at her home until about 7:52 p.m.

As OK! previously reported, Meghan Markle didn't accompany the father-of-two to the family gathering, which is said to have included Prince William, Prince Charles, his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles and the Queen's three other children. William's wife, Kate Middleton, stayed home to look after their three kids.

Her Majesty's death was confirmed by the palace via a statement that read, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Despite Harry's tension with his family members, royal biographer Andrew Morton believes the late matriarch always had "a soft spot" for him.

"He can jump over. I mean courtiers will have an appointment with the Queen and it’ll be three weeks hence. He can turn up at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, walk in and say ‘hi’ and get the Queen to say, be involved in the Invictus Games," he previously explained. "Because obviously, the tragic nature of his mother’s death, and he struggles to cope with that – his mental struggles.He’s cursed with charisma in a way. When I see him on royal engagements it’s very much like watching Diana, kneeling down and hugging kids. It’s remarkable."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell website updated to their homepage to pay tribute to the Queen.

Harry's flight records were obtained by the Daily Mail.

Comments / 7

OK! Magazine

Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia

Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
CANCER
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging

It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

The changes King Charles III has in mind for the royal family

King Charles III may have extended a public olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — but that doesn’t mean the new monarch will let the couple get away with whatever they want. In his first speech as King on Friday, he addressed the Commonwealth and indeed the world following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, one day before. Besides giving a moving tribute to her, Charles also named his son William as the new Prince of Wales and added: “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.” One...
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry's polo partner Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras says Meghan Markle is an amazing partner

Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Delfina Blaquier Meghan Markle Prince HarryScreenshot Youtube. There has been a lot of Meghan Markle bashing in the past week after she debuted her Archetype Podcast but not everyone is critiquing the Duchess of Sussex. Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras a polo pal of Prince Harry had some really nice things to say about Markle. According to The Daily Mail Figueras could not stop "gushing" about the Royal couple and said of regarding Harry "Meghan makes an 'amazing teammate' for him off the pitch."
