Devastated Prince Harry Arrived Too Late To Say Goodbye To Queen Elizabeth

Though Prince Harry stopped everything once he heard about Queen Elizabeth's declining health, it's being reported that he wasn't able to make it to the 96-year-old's bedside in time before she took her final breath.

The Duke of Sussex was in London to attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday, September 8, but once he was informed of the crisis, he hopped on a plane and headed to Scotland, where the matriarch was residing at her Balmoral estate.

Article continues below advertisement

The Queen's death was announced at 6:30 p.m. local time, but according to data, Harry's flight was still in the air. He touched down about 15 minutes later, and it's believed he didn't arrive at her home until about 7:52 p.m.

As OK! previously reported, Meghan Markle didn't accompany the father-of-two to the family gathering, which is said to have included Prince William, Prince Charles, his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles and the Queen's three other children. William's wife, Kate Middleton, stayed home to look after their three kids.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Her Majesty's death was confirmed by the palace via a statement that read, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Despite Harry's tension with his family members, royal biographer Andrew Morton believes the late matriarch always had "a soft spot" for him.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

"He can jump over. I mean courtiers will have an appointment with the Queen and it’ll be three weeks hence. He can turn up at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, walk in and say ‘hi’ and get the Queen to say, be involved in the Invictus Games," he previously explained. "Because obviously, the tragic nature of his mother’s death, and he struggles to cope with that – his mental struggles.He’s cursed with charisma in a way. When I see him on royal engagements it’s very much like watching Diana, kneeling down and hugging kids. It’s remarkable."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell website updated to their homepage to pay tribute to the Queen.

Harry's flight records were obtained by the Daily Mail.