Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 10:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Carroll; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...DC and portions of Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun and Fairfax. * WHEN...From 5 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into the evening as a cold front pushes through the area. Heavy rainfall rates could produce localized rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches in a short period of time. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 10:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Loudoun; Fairfax FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...DC and portions of Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun and Fairfax. * WHEN...From 5 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into the evening as a cold front pushes through the area. Heavy rainfall rates could produce localized rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches in a short period of time. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 02:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one half foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/06 AM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 12/06 PM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 13/06 AM 3.2 1.2 1.1 1 NONE 13/07 PM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 14/07 AM 3.0 1.0 1.0 1 NONE 14/08 PM 3.2 1.2 1.0 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/03 AM 3.5 1.4 1.0 1 MINOR 12/04 PM 3.4 1.3 0.9 1 MINOR 13/04 AM 3.4 1.3 1.0 1 MINOR 13/04 PM 3.4 1.3 1.0 1 MINOR 14/05 AM 3.1 1.0 0.9 1 NONE 14/05 PM 3.2 1.1 0.8 1 MINOR CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/02 AM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 12/03 PM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 13/03 AM 3.4 1.2 1.4 1 NONE 13/03 PM 3.5 1.3 1.4 1 MINOR 14/03 AM 3.1 0.9 1.3 1 NONE 14/03 PM 3.2 1.0 1.2 1 NONE
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 09:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Alexandria is at 10:25 AM and 10:47 PM.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 10:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Frederick; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, Virginia and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, including the following areas: in north central Maryland, Frederick MD and Washington. In Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Page, Shenandoah, Warren and Western Loudoun. In the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Berkeley and Jefferson. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into the evening as a cold front pushes through the area. Heavy rainfall rates could produce localized rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches in a short period of time. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 10:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Eastern Loudoun; Fairfax FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...DC and portions of Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun and Fairfax. * WHEN...From 5 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into the evening as a cold front pushes through the area. Heavy rainfall rates could produce localized rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches in a short period of time. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, Western Loudoun by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 10:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Page; Shenandoah; Warren; Western Loudoun FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, Virginia and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, including the following areas: in north central Maryland, Frederick MD and Washington. In Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Page, Shenandoah, Warren and Western Loudoun. In the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Berkeley and Jefferson. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into the evening as a cold front pushes through the area. Heavy rainfall rates could produce localized rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches in a short period of time. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0