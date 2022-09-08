CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been 12 additional COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Monday morning. The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 59-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 90-year old male from Wayne County, a 70-year old female from Monongalia County, an 80-year old male from Upshur County, a 69-year old male from Hardy County, a 75-year old male from Putnam County, an 88-year old female from Boone County, a 64-year old female from Jackson County, a 75-year old male from Randolph County, a 64-year old male from Roane County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 94-year old female from Nicholas County.

