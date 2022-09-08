ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

West Virginia Black Heritage Festival concludes with day of worship and praise

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sunday marked the last day of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival in downtown Clarksburg. Members of the community turned out to celebrate Black history and culture with a morning worship service, followed by gospel music, delicious foods, shopping and kids entertainment along Main Street in Clarksburg.
West Virginia artist is teaching and learning

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — Chase Bowman found a love for art at the young age of just five years old when he entered a coloring contest and won it. Bowman is a Mercer County native who is originally from Matoaka and a graduate from the 1998 class at Princeton Senior High School.
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (WV News) – Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Workfo…
West Virginia DHHR reports 12 additional COVID deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been 12 additional COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Monday morning. The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 59-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 90-year old male from Wayne County, a 70-year old female from Monongalia County, an 80-year old male from Upshur County, a 69-year old male from Hardy County, a 75-year old male from Putnam County, an 88-year old female from Boone County, a 64-year old female from Jackson County, a 75-year old male from Randolph County, a 64-year old male from Roane County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 94-year old female from Nicholas County.
U.S. Constitution

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Daniel Davisson Chapter DAR has planned many activities to cel…
Mon. Dashboard

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been 12 additional COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia…
Governor calls for another special session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice has called for another special session, this time to consider establishment of a “Certified Industrial Business Expansion Development Program” within the Department of Economic Development, and allocation of additional funds for secondary road maintenance. On Saturday evening, Justice announced...
Judith Sloane

MORGANTOWN — Judith Irene Sloane, 67, of Morgantown passed away, after a lengthy illness Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 in her home. The daughter of the late Elwood Herbert Guthrie and Minnie Florence Fike Guthrie, she was born Dec. 19, 1954 in Morgantown.
Clarksburg, West Virginia, man accused of trying to back into troopers while fleeing Sept. 2 arrested & jailed

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 41-year-old Clarksburg man tried to back into troopers attempting to serve him with bench warrants, a court filing alleges. Senoir Trooper D.M. Goodman and troopers I.L. Bowman and A.P. Petrella were attempting warrant service Sept. 2 on Ryan Martin Labounty at his Glen Falls Road residence, the complaint alleges.
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes, while crews also battled major blazes Sunday in Oregon and Washington. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles (168...
100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point

DENVER (AP) — The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem. The 40 million people who depend on the river to fill up a glass of water at the dinner table or wash their clothes or grow food across millions of acres use significantly more each year than actually flows through the banks of the Colorado.
WVU Around The Web 9/12

A tough Monday morning roundup after WVU is battered on fields of play over the weekend and a former coach passes away. The events were lightened only by Bob Huggins' induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
This week in Mountaineer athletics

Sept. 13, 2000 – Nikki Izzo-Brown’s fifth West Virginia women’s soccer squad (15-6-0; 3-3 Big East) triumphed over Virginia Tech, 1-0, in Blacksburg thanks to goalkeeper Melissa Haire’s impressive performance in goal. It was her third of four consecutive shutout victories as the Mountaineers improved to 6-1 on the season.
Losing sleep over a loss to Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- Saturday night had turned into Sunday morning. I know that because the last time I looked the digital reading was 1:34 a.m. The Kroger Extra Strength Acetaminophen PM tablets were starting to take affect, and no, I do not have an NIL deal with Kroger.
MORGANTOWN, WV

