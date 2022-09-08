Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, West Virginia, sets event for Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County will feature singer-songwriter Chris Haddox and artist, potter and jewelry maker Lisa Giuliani at Artist After Hours event from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the Uptown Event Center in Clarksburg. The community is invited. Light refreshments will also be served.
WVNews
West Virginia Black Heritage Festival concludes with day of worship and praise
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sunday marked the last day of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival in downtown Clarksburg. Members of the community turned out to celebrate Black history and culture with a morning worship service, followed by gospel music, delicious foods, shopping and kids entertainment along Main Street in Clarksburg.
WVNews
Daniel Davisson Chapter DAR plans Constitution Week activities
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Daniel Davisson Chapter DAR has planned many activities to celebrate Constitution Week Sept. 17-23. Displays have been created at the Bridgeport Public Library and the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library.
WVNews
West Virginia artist is teaching and learning
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — Chase Bowman found a love for art at the young age of just five years old when he entered a coloring contest and won it. Bowman is a Mercer County native who is originally from Matoaka and a graduate from the 1998 class at Princeton Senior High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Eastern College.jpg
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (WV News) – Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Workfo…
WVNews
West Virginia DHHR reports 12 additional COVID deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been 12 additional COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Monday morning. The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 59-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 90-year old male from Wayne County, a 70-year old female from Monongalia County, an 80-year old male from Upshur County, a 69-year old male from Hardy County, a 75-year old male from Putnam County, an 88-year old female from Boone County, a 64-year old female from Jackson County, a 75-year old male from Randolph County, a 64-year old male from Roane County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 94-year old female from Nicholas County.
WVNews
U.S. Constitution
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Daniel Davisson Chapter DAR has planned many activities to cel…
WVNews
Mon. Dashboard
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been 12 additional COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia…
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Dave Boden Headshot Green Shirt.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. — David Boden is seeking your vote to represent the 87th District in the West …
WVNews
MinCo Schools logo.png
KEYSER. W.Va. (WV News) - Mineral County students’ standardized test scores took an expected…
WVNews
Governor calls for another special session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice has called for another special session, this time to consider establishment of a “Certified Industrial Business Expansion Development Program” within the Department of Economic Development, and allocation of additional funds for secondary road maintenance. On Saturday evening, Justice announced...
WVNews
Judith Sloane
MORGANTOWN — Judith Irene Sloane, 67, of Morgantown passed away, after a lengthy illness Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 in her home. The daughter of the late Elwood Herbert Guthrie and Minnie Florence Fike Guthrie, she was born Dec. 19, 1954 in Morgantown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, man accused of trying to back into troopers while fleeing Sept. 2 arrested & jailed
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 41-year-old Clarksburg man tried to back into troopers attempting to serve him with bench warrants, a court filing alleges. Senoir Trooper D.M. Goodman and troopers I.L. Bowman and A.P. Petrella were attempting warrant service Sept. 2 on Ryan Martin Labounty at his Glen Falls Road residence, the complaint alleges.
WVNews
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes, while crews also battled major blazes Sunday in Oregon and Washington. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles (168...
WVNews
Keyser's 'Friday Night Wives' are shown together before the Keyser versus North Star football game.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) -- They call themselves Keyser’s ‘Friday Night Wives,’ and share a s…
WVNews
100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point
DENVER (AP) — The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem. The 40 million people who depend on the river to fill up a glass of water at the dinner table or wash their clothes or grow food across millions of acres use significantly more each year than actually flows through the banks of the Colorado.
WVNews
WVU Around The Web 9/12
A tough Monday morning roundup after WVU is battered on fields of play over the weekend and a former coach passes away. The events were lightened only by Bob Huggins' induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
WVNews
This week in Mountaineer athletics
Sept. 13, 2000 – Nikki Izzo-Brown’s fifth West Virginia women’s soccer squad (15-6-0; 3-3 Big East) triumphed over Virginia Tech, 1-0, in Blacksburg thanks to goalkeeper Melissa Haire’s impressive performance in goal. It was her third of four consecutive shutout victories as the Mountaineers improved to 6-1 on the season.
WVNews
Losing sleep over a loss to Kansas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- Saturday night had turned into Sunday morning. I know that because the last time I looked the digital reading was 1:34 a.m. The Kroger Extra Strength Acetaminophen PM tablets were starting to take affect, and no, I do not have an NIL deal with Kroger.
WVNews
WVU not caught unaware by Kansas; Jayhawks were simply better
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- It was a common theme in the days leading up to West Virginia's home opener against Kansas -- don't take the Jayhawks lightly. Don't let them hang around. Don't let them make it a game. Don't, in the pop psychology take, let Pitt beat you twice.
Comments / 0