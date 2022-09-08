Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3-day Minnesota nurses strike set to begin Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS -- The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning.At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children's, North Memorial and St. Luke's. In Sunday's Talking Points, Esme Murphy shows us how the pandemic is affecting labor tension as the strike is set to begin. The Twin Cities has long been home to activism by registered nurses. In 2010, Minnesota...
Minnesota nurses strike set for today in Twin Cities, Moose Lake, Duluth
For WCCO-TV Esme Murphy says, “The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning. At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children’s, North Memorial and St. Luke’s.”
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs RV in downtown St. Paul over the weekend
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A massive fire that engulfed an RV in downtown St. Paul was captured on video.Mike Smith, who took the video, said the RV was fully engulfed by fire at around 1 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle was parked near Rice Park. WCCO has reached out to the St. Paul Fire Department for more information, so check back for updates.
Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project
Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
State Patrol extends souped-up reckless driver enforcement
The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports that stepped-up enforcement on Minnesota highways, originally slated to end after August, will continue through the end of the year. Per Bring Me The News’ Tommy Wiita, an Isanti man has been sentenced to life in prison in the 1993 murder of Jeanne “Jeanie” Ann Childs in Minneapolis.
RELATED PEOPLE
New fungal disease threatening apple and juniper trees found in the Twin Cities
Japanese apple rust leaf spot. Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. A fungal disease affecting apple, crabapple and juniper trees has been found in Minnesota for the first time, the Department of Agriculture announced Friday. The agency said Japanese apple rust, a disease caused by the fungal plant pathogen...
"We're at a breaking point": St. Paul Fire chief asks for additional $3.8M in 2023
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The St. Paul Fire Department is requesting nearly $4 million in relief from the city in 2023.Chief Butch Inks made his case to St. Paul City Council Wednesday, emphasizing that the department is doing more than ever before with only slightly higher staffing levels.Inks is proposing a $74,509,998 budget for 2023 – an increase of 5.5 percent. The changes to the general fund would include adding an additional nine staff members, including two fire investigators and a new deputy chief of alternate response.The moves are presented in part to relieve a staff that is responding to...
St. Paul business owners sue to block construction of East Seventh Street day shelter
A vacant commercial property at 421 E. Seventh St. is set to become a permanent day shelter operated by the Listening House, a longtime local nonprofit offering services to people experiencing homelessness. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A group of St. Paul business owners and neighbors...
State grant program helps Minnesotans with gambling addiction cover treatment costs
Many people struggle to get help for their gambling addiction. Insurers often don’t pay for this kind of treatment — and in a large portion of the state, providers qualified to counsel clients are few and far between. A Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) grant program designed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
740thefan.com
Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
Nurses and hospitals still far apart heading into final days before strike
MINNEAPOLIS — The nurses’ union and hospital groups are still working on a deal to avoid a strike that's set to start Monday. The anticipation is weighing on many. "It is very nerve-wracking,” said Angela Becchetti. Becchetti is a nurse at Abbott Northwestern and is also a...
American Flags Across Minnesota to be Lowered in Honor of 9\11
ST. PAUL -- Flags across the country will be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Patriot Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered that American flags at all state and federal buildings be lowered to observe the 21st anniversary of the 9\11 terrorist attacks. The National Day of Service...
MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed
Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Little Free Library in St. Paul aims to confront racism with books about diverse communities
ST PAUL, Minn. — In February of 2021, the skyways of downtown Minneapolis were mostly empty on a cold weekday morning when 70-year-old Bruce Goodman was walking through them to get to a medical appointment. Empty because the winter of 2021 was still a time when downtown skyways were...
KARE
Duluth City Council recently approved city-sanctioned homeless encampments, could it work in the Twin Cities?
The City of Duluth is a city on the lake. A popular tourist spot for many across the Midwest. It's also home to hundreds who are homeless.
willmarradio.com
Poll shows Minnesotans in favor of legalizing pot
(St. Paul, MN) -- A new survey suggests two-thirds of Minnesotans support the recent legalization of T-H-C edible products. A state law that went into effect in July allows the sales of hemp-based products that contain small amounts of the psychoactive compound. The KSTP/SurveyUSA poll finds 66 percent of respondents strongly or somewhat agree with T-H-C legalization, 24 percent somewhat or strongly disagree, and ten percent are not sure. Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed favor the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Man in custody after five-hour standoff with St. Paul police
One man is in custody after threatening to set a house on fire during a standoff with St. Paul police that lasted more than five hours. According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to a domestic incident on the 400 block of Hope Street at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 10