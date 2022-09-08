ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

3-day Minnesota nurses strike set to begin Monday morning

MINNEAPOLIS -- The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning.At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children's, North Memorial and St. Luke's. In Sunday's Talking Points, Esme Murphy shows us how the pandemic is affecting labor tension as the strike is set to begin. The Twin Cities has long been home to activism by registered nurses. In 2010, Minnesota...
DULUTH, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota nurses strike set for today in Twin Cities, Moose Lake, Duluth

For WCCO-TV Esme Murphy says, “The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning. At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children’s, North Memorial and St. Luke’s.”
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project

Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
MinnPost

State Patrol extends souped-up reckless driver enforcement

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports that stepped-up enforcement on Minnesota highways, originally slated to end after August, will continue through the end of the year. Per Bring Me The News’ Tommy Wiita, an Isanti man has been sentenced to life in prison in the 1993 murder of Jeanne “Jeanie” Ann Childs in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Will
CBS Minnesota

"We're at a breaking point": St. Paul Fire chief asks for additional $3.8M in 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The St. Paul Fire Department is requesting nearly $4 million in relief from the city in 2023.Chief Butch Inks made his case to St. Paul City Council Wednesday, emphasizing that the department is doing more than ever before with only slightly higher staffing levels.Inks is proposing a $74,509,998 budget for 2023 – an increase of 5.5 percent. The changes to the general fund would include adding an additional nine staff members, including two fire investigators and a new deputy chief of alternate response.The moves are presented in part to relieve a staff that is responding to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Rent#Linus Realestate#Rent Control#The Pioneer Press#Mpr News#The Mayo Clinic#Kare#The Star Tribune
740thefan.com

Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed

Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
CHASKA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
willmarradio.com

Poll shows Minnesotans in favor of legalizing pot

(St. Paul, MN) -- A new survey suggests two-thirds of Minnesotans support the recent legalization of T-H-C edible products. A state law that went into effect in July allows the sales of hemp-based products that contain small amounts of the psychoactive compound. The KSTP/SurveyUSA poll finds 66 percent of respondents strongly or somewhat agree with T-H-C legalization, 24 percent somewhat or strongly disagree, and ten percent are not sure. Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed favor the legalization of recreational marijuana.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy