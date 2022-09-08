ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

U.S. Constitution

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Daniel Davisson Chapter DAR has planned many activities to cel…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Eastern College.jpg

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (WV News) – Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Workfo…
MOOREFIELD, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garrett County, MD
Government
City
Oakland, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
County
Garrett County, MD
WVNews

Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas Jayhawks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from West Virginia's 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas. WVU came out with a loss despite recording 501 yards of offense and scoring on seven of its eight full-time regulation possessions. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU stunned by Kansas in overtime

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia was stunned in overtime by Kansas Saturday night at Mountaineer Field, as the Jayhawks pulled out a 55-42 victory. WVU held a 28-14 lead late in the second quarter, but the visitors outscored the Mountaineers 28-7 over the next 30 minutes. West Virginia fought back and tied the game at 42-42, needing both a touchdown and two-point conversion with 35 seconds left in regulation to force OT.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose
WVNews

This week in Mountaineer athletics

Sept. 13, 2000 – Nikki Izzo-Brown’s fifth West Virginia women’s soccer squad (15-6-0; 3-3 Big East) triumphed over Virginia Tech, 1-0, in Blacksburg thanks to goalkeeper Melissa Haire’s impressive performance in goal. It was her third of four consecutive shutout victories as the Mountaineers improved to 6-1 on the season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU better take Kansas seriously

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — From the moment West Virginia escaped Lawrence, Kansas, with a narrow 34-28 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the final regular season game last year, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has had the same feeling. “Since the moment we got in the locker room,” Lesley...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Around The Web 9/12

A tough Monday morning roundup after WVU is battered on fields of play over the weekend and a former coach passes away. The events were lightened only by Bob Huggins' induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy