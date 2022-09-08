Read full article on original website
Daniel Davisson Chapter DAR plans Constitution Week activities
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Daniel Davisson Chapter DAR has planned many activities to celebrate Constitution Week Sept. 17-23. Displays have been created at the Bridgeport Public Library and the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library.
U.S. Constitution
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (WV News) – Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Workfo…
KEYSER. W.Va. (WV News) - Mineral County students’ standardized test scores took an expected…
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas Jayhawks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from West Virginia's 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas. WVU came out with a loss despite recording 501 yards of offense and scoring on seven of its eight full-time regulation possessions. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
Keyser's 'Friday Night Wives' are shown together before the Keyser versus North Star football game.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) -- They call themselves Keyser’s ‘Friday Night Wives,’ and share a s…
WVU not caught unaware by Kansas; Jayhawks were simply better
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- It was a common theme in the days leading up to West Virginia's home opener against Kansas -- don't take the Jayhawks lightly. Don't let them hang around. Don't let them make it a game. Don't, in the pop psychology take, let Pitt beat you twice.
WVU stunned by Kansas in overtime
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia was stunned in overtime by Kansas Saturday night at Mountaineer Field, as the Jayhawks pulled out a 55-42 victory. WVU held a 28-14 lead late in the second quarter, but the visitors outscored the Mountaineers 28-7 over the next 30 minutes. West Virginia fought back and tied the game at 42-42, needing both a touchdown and two-point conversion with 35 seconds left in regulation to force OT.
This week in Mountaineer athletics
Sept. 13, 2000 – Nikki Izzo-Brown’s fifth West Virginia women’s soccer squad (15-6-0; 3-3 Big East) triumphed over Virginia Tech, 1-0, in Blacksburg thanks to goalkeeper Melissa Haire’s impressive performance in goal. It was her third of four consecutive shutout victories as the Mountaineers improved to 6-1 on the season.
WVU better take Kansas seriously
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — From the moment West Virginia escaped Lawrence, Kansas, with a narrow 34-28 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the final regular season game last year, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has had the same feeling. “Since the moment we got in the locker room,” Lesley...
WVU Around The Web 9/12
A tough Monday morning roundup after WVU is battered on fields of play over the weekend and a former coach passes away. The events were lightened only by Bob Huggins' induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
