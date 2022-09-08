Read full article on original website
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Wave 3
Homearama returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homearama is back for it’s 5th year in the Norton Commons. Hundreds of people came out to see this year’s 10 featured homes Saturday. ”This is a fabulous place to come look at the latest in technology, the latest in styles and trends when it comes to homebuilding,” Charles Osborn III, from Norton Commons said.
Wave 3
Water outage scheduled for Monday in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville residents in the area surrounding Lincoln Drive are going to be without water Monday. According to Indiana American Water, residents can expect to be without water on September 12 for six to eight hours starting at 8:00a.m. Crews will be replacing a water valve in...
WHAS 11
The Vault: The day the Belle of Louisville was left to sink
Do you remember when Louisville's beloved steamboat was sabotaged and left to become one with the Ohio River? The Vault takes a look at this moment of history.
wdrb.com
Big Four Arts Festival hosting thousands in downtown Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of art lovers gathered in downtown Louisville searching for deals. More than 20,000 people are expected over the weekend for the Big Four Arts Festival hosted at the Big Four Bridge. The festival has more than 150 artists from around the country selling everything from jewelry, ceramics or paintings.
Wave 3
Construction in New Albany set to begin, some businesses have doubts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most-traveled streets in New Albany is getting a makeover. Work to improve Main Street starts soon. That work includes improved lighting, landscaping, and sidewalks. The project is meant to bring in businesses and visitors. The project is adding to what a city engineer...
wdrb.com
Proposed ordinance would limit camping, storing belongings in public areas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance is gaining attention in Louisville with mixed opinions even before its fully discussed in Metro Council. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance centered around camping in Louisville parks and blocking public ways. If passed as written now, the new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to store personal belongings on public streets, alleys or sidewalks, unless otherwise permitted.
Wave 3
Jeffersontown unveils 9/11 memorial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of miles away from the attacks you’d probably think there isn’t much connection to Jeffersontown. But at the ceremony Sunday, stories were told that show how far the ripples reached. A crowd gathered to watch the unveiling of the brand new monument. “We...
Charlestown women open historic first sober house
One dream shared by four women is about to come true. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Raymondy Ramothibe and Erica Woodson have been working hard to open Medella House.
In Your Backyard: Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw carving competition
WEBSTER, Ky. — In a workshop tucked away in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, Abby Peterson creates massive works of art as a self-taught chainsaw carver. He's taken his artwork, (bears and Bigfoots, to name a couple) to plenty of competitions over the years. This summer, he took home one of...
Wave 3
‘4 Good on the Go’ program donates to families in Louisville impacted by inflation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A non-profit based out of Henderson, Kentucky was in Louisville Friday helping families who live in the California neighborhood that have been impacted by the effects of inflation. According to officials with “4 Good on the Go”, this traveling donation bus is apart of the “4...
Wave 3
Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
Wave 3
Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 50 Louisville children who routinely sleep on the floor or on makeshift arrangements were surprised with beds Saturday. According to the release, the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana believed they were coming to the Louisville Slugger Field for a tour and to meet players but were surprised to see a room filled with beds.
Wave 3
Man wounded in Old Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after he was shot in Old Louisville this morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at 4th and Oak Streets. The wounded man was taken to University Hospital. Louisville Metro police say he is expected to survive his injuries. No one...
Wave 3
Mayor Fischer and Chief Shields discuss body cams at virtual forum
Ky. woman receives ‘thank you’ letter from Windsor Castle after sending oil painting to Queen Elizabeth. A “thank you” note from Windsor Castle was in the mail, handwritten by one of the Queen’s ladies in waiting. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT. Connie...
New Indoor Nerf Arena Coming to Louisville
If your kid (or you) loves having Nerf wars at home, you have to check out a whole indoor arena dedicated to that in Louisville. It's crazy to think about how popular Nerf guns are among kids after all these years. These things were a blast when I was growing up in the 90s. Now the guns that they sell are way cooler than anything we had when we were kids. I think that's the cool thing about Nerf guns, they are fun for kids and big kids at heart. I always thought that it would be cool to have a place to go that was designed specifically for Nerf wars. As it turns out, there actually is a place like that and it is not far from the Evansville area.
Wave 3
High interest rates and low inventory create a challenge for Louisville homebuyers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Higher interest rates added to the perennial problem of not enough houses for sale and you get a very tough Louisville housing market. Lori Mangum has been looking to get out of her rental home and buy her own place for almost a year. At first,...
spectrumnews1.com
'It hit like a ton of bricks' A Louisville blogger mourns Queen Elizabeth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman is joining the royal family in mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth. The Louisville woman has ties to the monarch with letters of correspondence, and even met Charles and Camila, who are now the new king and queen consort. It’s the deep sorrow...
WLKY.com
Missing Jeffersonville teen found safe
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Jeffersonville police have found a teen missing for two weeks. Police say 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode was located in Frankfort, Kentucky. Evidence recovered in the course of the investigation indicates she was not kidnapped but ran away. Jeffersonville police worked with Richmond County, Frankfort, and Georgetown law...
Wave 3
Bullitt County school receives threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Saturday evening Bullitt County Public Schools were made aware of a social media post threatening the school system. According to a letter sent to BCPS parents, the social media post included a picture of a Bullitt East High School student with a handgun saying “practicing for Monday” into the picture.
WLKY.com
Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
