Queen Elizabeth II visited Yosemite in 1983. See photographs from her trip

Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday and was the longest-reigning British monarch, briefly visited Yosemite National Park on March 5, 1983.

News stories in Bee archives recounted the queen’s landing at Castle Air Force Base in Merced County and a procession through Coulterville on the way to Yosemite. She was accompanied by her husband, Prince Philip. She was the first English monarch to visit Yosemite.

During her visit, Queen Elizabeth II said she was “delighted to be here.”

The queen and Prince Philip visited Inspiration Point, Bridalveil Fall, El Capitan and Cathedral Rocks and attended services in Yosemite Chapel in the valley.

During her visit, three Secret Service agents died and two sheriff’s deputies were injured in a head-on car crash. They were part of an advance security team for Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Yosemite and about 40 minutes ahead of the royal party. The queen said she was “very saddened” by the deaths.

One resident who watched the procession in Coulterville said, “She came through like lightning.”

Queen Elizabeth II originally was scheduled to drive through Mariposa, and the Chamber of Commerce spent weeks preparing. At the last minute, the route switched to go through Coulterville.

Queen Elizabeth II walks with rangers and her husband, Prince Philip, during her 1983 visit to Yosemite National Park. Richard J. Darby/Fresno Bee archive

Park superintendent Bob Binnewies points out highlights from Inspiration Point to Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Yosemite National Park on March 5, 1983. Walt Zeboski/Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II talks to the Rev. John C. Davis, in dark suit, after church services during her 1983 visit to Yosemite National Park. Others present: right, Rev. Victor M. Rivera, bishop of San Joaquin Valley Episcopal Diocese; center, Rod Craig, priest at Yosemite Park Church; left, Rev. John C. Davis, Presbyterian pastor at the Yosemite Community Church. Fresno Bee archive

Pleased visitors to Yosemite National Park get a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, March 7, 1983 as she left the Community Church chapel following services. Walt Zeboski/ASSOCIATED PRESS

The royal motorcade travels out of Yosemite Valley under the snow-capped visage of Half Dome during Queen Elizabeth II’s 1983 visit to Yosemite National Park. Fresno Bee archive

During her 1983 visit to Yosemite National Park, Queen Elizabeth II meets with Dr. Michael Adams, left, who presented her with a print by his father, Ansel Adams, and carver Rocky Reinhart. Fresno Bee archive

Queen Elizabeth II faces an eager horde of park visitors and their cameras during her 1983 visit to Yosemite National Park. Fresno Bee archive