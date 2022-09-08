ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanger, CA

Fresno County man who killed 24-year-old makes plea deal, spared 40-to-life in prison

By Robert Rodriguez
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

An Easton man who was charged with murder for fatally shooting 24-year-old Alexis Lopez Gutierrez of Sanger last year has agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors.

Ricardo Gutierrez Munguia, 45, withdrew his plea Wednesday from not guilty of murder to guilty of voluntary manslaughter. He also admitted to a sentencing enhancement for using a gun during the crime.

Judge Leanne Le Mon asked Munguia if he understood that his sentence for voluntary manslaughter plus the enhancement would be 10 years in prison. He said yes.

If Munguia rejected the plea deal and was convicted by a jury of first degree murder, he could have been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 6 in Dept. 30. Prosecuting the case was Senior Deputy District Attorney Daniel Walters and Munguia’s attorney was Eddie Ruiz.

Gutierrez, who is not related to the defendant, was shot and killed on Nov. 12 at about 7 p.m. in the area of W. Fantz and S. Geneva avenues in the community of Easton.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies said some kind of disturbance had occurred in the area prior to the shooting. When deputies arrived at the location, they found Gutierrez suffering from a gunshot. They provided first aid but they were unable to save him. He died at the scene.

Munguia fled after the shooting but turned himself in to deputies five days later.

Comments / 0

Related
KMPH.com

Officer-involved shooting in Tulare County, suspect wanted

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — An officer with the Lindsay Police Department was involved in a shooting Saturday night in Tulare County, and the suspect is still wanted. Lindsay Police Officers spotted a broken-down car with a driver in it around 11:30 p.m. near the area of Tulare Road and Mirage Avenue in Lindsay.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Porterville man charged with murder, burglery and resisiting arrest

On Thursday Sep. 8 around 3 p.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office Deputies were called to a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of S. Legget in Porterville. When Deputies arrived, they found Rafael Guzman, 49, of Porterville with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
PORTERVILLE, CA
thesungazette.com

Police find leading suspect in homicide case

TULARE – With the help of Corcoran and Fresno Police Departments, Tulare Police Department was able to find and arrest their main suspect in a deadly shooting. On Sept. 5, Nathaniel Frank Lujano was taken into custody for homicide on the night of Sep. 3. Detectives of the Tulare Police Department continued an extensive investigation with information provided by the Corcoran Police Department and with assistance from the Fresno Police Department. This case is still an active investigation and anyone with information pertaining to this crime is urged to contact the Tulare Police Department.
TULARE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sanger, CA
Sanger, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
thesungazette.com

Juvenile booked for assault with a deadly weapon

VISALIA – They say nothing good happens after midnight, perhaps that is true after an individual was assaulted during an armed robbery after 2 a.m. On Sep. 6, at approximately 2:27 a.m., Visalia Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Lovers Lane regarding a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had robbed the victim at gunpoint, shot him in the leg, and fled the scene in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival.
VISALIA, CA
NBC News

Ex-school principal accused of 'willful cruelty' after video shows him shoving student

A former elementary school principal was accused of abusing a 9-year-old student after video showed him shoving the child to the ground, officials said Thursday. Brian Vollhardt, who resigned from Wolters Elementary School in Fresno after the school district launched an investigation into the June 7 altercation, faces a charge of willful cruelty to a minor, police and school officials said during a Thursday news conference.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Shooting#Sentencing#Murder#Violent Crime#Fresno County Sheriff
YourCentralValley.com

$15K reward offered for information on Jolissa Fuentes’ whereabouts

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reward for information that helps find 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma has now been increased by several thousand dollars. Fuentes’ mother, Norma Nunez, has announced that a reward being offered for information that leads to her daughter’s whereabouts has now been increased from $10,000 to $15,000. The donation increase comes […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 shot overnight in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people, all described as Asian by Fresno Police, were shot early Friday morning in Fresno. Officers say at around 12:30 a.m. they were called to the 600 block of North Fourth Street on the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the scene found a 35-year-old Asian man […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Fresno after a drive-by shooting, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say shortly after 8:00 p.m. Fresno Police received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of east Hamilton Avenue and 9th Street. They arrived two minutes later to find a Hispanic […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Man dead in Porterville stabbing, deputies say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died on Thursday night after being stabbed multiple times in Porterville, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that around 3:00 p.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 200 block of South Leggett Street for a reported stabbing. When deputies arrived, they found a […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Antonio Almazan

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted Antonio Almazan. Antonio Almanzan is Wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony DUI. 30-year-old Almazan is 5' 11" tall, 180 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Antonio Almazan is hiding, call Crime Stoppers...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shots fired outside of Tower District bar, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Shots were fired outside of Bobby Salazar’s restaurant at the Tower District in Fresno, Friday night according to the Fresno Police Department. According to officers, 20 minutes after 9:00 p.m. they received a call about shots fired outside of Bobby Salazar’s. Upon their arrival, they learned that a man was attempting […]
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
9K+
Followers
293
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy