Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

3 people shot, killed in under 5 hours across Indianapolis; 2 others hurt including victim of pistol whipping

INDIANAPOLIS — A burst of gun violence across Indianapolis left three people dead and two others hurt in under five hours, including a man who was pistol whipped. Man killed at Dequincy and 18th The most recent shooting involved the east side of Indianapolis. Around 12:40 a.m. Monday, Indianapolis Metro police responded to the intersection […]
WTHR

East 18th Street shooting leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' near east side. An Indianapolis Metro Police spokesperson said officers answering a 12:30 a.m. report of a person shot around East 18th and North Dequincy streets found a man in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A female is dead and a male is injured following a Sunday night shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. to the intersection of E. 34th Street and N. Keystone Avenue on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a pickup truck near the Conoco gas station.
cbs4indy.com

Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from...
WIBC.com

Baby Amiah’s Mother Arrested

INDIANAPOLIS--Amiah Roberston has been missing since March 2019 and presumed murdered by Indianapolis Metro Police. That agency arrested the child’s mother Saturday. Booking records indicate Amber Roberston, 23, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and two additional counts of neglect of a dependent.
WIBC.com

Police respond to a Fight at a Funeral Home

INDIANAPOLIS – Police were called to a fight that broke out at a funeral home Saturday afternoon. IMPD says the funeral was attended by 100 to 150 people at the 5252 E 38th Street. Not all of those people were involved in the fight. Once that fight broke out,...
cbs4indy.com

Mother indicted for 4 counts of neglect in connection to missing baby Amiah Robertson; Ex listed as co-defendant

INDIANAPOLIS — A grand jury has indicted the mother of Amiah Robertson with four counts of neglect in connection to the missing infant. Court filings show Amber Robertson, 23 was indicted for neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, neglect of a dependent with deprivation, neglect of a dependent.
cbs4indy.com

Fishers police investigate shooting on Interstate 69

FISHERS, Ind. — A shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 69 is being investigated by the Fishers Police Department. The shooting happened in the northbound lane of I-69 at 207 mile marker, FPD said in a Facebook post. This area is near the 116th Street exit. The post...
cbs4indy.com

Mother of missing Amiah Robertson arrested for neglect

INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Robertson, mother of missing Amiah Robertson, was arrested on Saturday for four counts of neglect. Robertson was arrested Saturday for the following crimes:. 2 counts of Neglect of a Dependent. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily...
WTHR

1 seriously wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis. Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2851 N. Shadeland Ave. just before 6 p.m. That location is the Welcome Inn motel. Police at the scene located...
WIBC.com

Avoiding I-69 After a Shooting

FISHERS – If you’re planning on driving around mile-marker 207 on northbound I-69 anytime soon, you might want to rethink your route. Fishers police are asking people to avoid the area after a shooting occurred there Saturday afternoon. They say the incident was not random. On their social...
