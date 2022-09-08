Read full article on original website
3 people shot, killed in under 5 hours across Indianapolis; 2 others hurt including victim of pistol whipping
INDIANAPOLIS — A burst of gun violence across Indianapolis left three people dead and two others hurt in under five hours, including a man who was pistol whipped. Man killed at Dequincy and 18th The most recent shooting involved the east side of Indianapolis. Around 12:40 a.m. Monday, Indianapolis Metro police responded to the intersection […]
Family of 81-year-old Indy man killed in hit-and-run offers reward for help solving the unsolved death
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is offering up a reward to help track down a driver responsible for killing an 81-year-old in a hit-and-run on the city’s southwest side. On a late Sunday night in early August, 81-year-old Tom Hembree lost his life standing along Mann Road near the intersection of Mooresville Road. “It was […]
Man fatally shot at restaurant on Indy's northwest side
A man was shot to death late Sunday at a restaurant on the city's northwest side, police say, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Family searching for answers in fatal southwest Indy hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been a month since 81-year-old Tom Hembree was hit and killed by a vehicle after walking away from his home on the southwest side. His family wants justice and that's why they're asking the community for help. "Somebody knows something," said Hembree's niece, Robyn Neitzel. Neitzel...
Motorcyclist killed in crash after trying to exit I-465 onto Rockville Road
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one person dead Saturday late afternoon. It happened around 5 p.m. on the ramp to Rockville Road from northbound Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' west side. Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist was going...
East 18th Street shooting leaves 1 dead
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' near east side. An Indianapolis Metro Police spokesperson said officers answering a 12:30 a.m. report of a person shot around East 18th and North Dequincy streets found a man in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A female is dead and a male is injured following a Sunday night shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. to the intersection of E. 34th Street and N. Keystone Avenue on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a pickup truck near the Conoco gas station.
Kokomo man shot, killed at Howard County Campground, deputies say
One man is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a shooting early Saturday morning in Greentown.
cbs4indy.com
Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from...
3 killed in overnight shootings across Indianapolis
Three people were killed in three separate shootings between Sunday night and Monday morning across Indianapolis, according to police
WIBC.com
Baby Amiah’s Mother Arrested
INDIANAPOLIS--Amiah Roberston has been missing since March 2019 and presumed murdered by Indianapolis Metro Police. That agency arrested the child’s mother Saturday. Booking records indicate Amber Roberston, 23, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and two additional counts of neglect of a dependent.
WIBC.com
Police respond to a Fight at a Funeral Home
INDIANAPOLIS – Police were called to a fight that broke out at a funeral home Saturday afternoon. IMPD says the funeral was attended by 100 to 150 people at the 5252 E 38th Street. Not all of those people were involved in the fight. Once that fight broke out,...
cbs4indy.com
2 killed, 2 hurt in Plainfield motel shooting, person of interest identified
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people have died and two others are in the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of an extended-stay motel in Plainfield, Indiana. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were dispatched around 9:25 p.m. Saturday to the White House Suites on...
cbs4indy.com
Mother indicted for 4 counts of neglect in connection to missing baby Amiah Robertson; Ex listed as co-defendant
INDIANAPOLIS — A grand jury has indicted the mother of Amiah Robertson with four counts of neglect in connection to the missing infant. Court filings show Amber Robertson, 23 was indicted for neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, neglect of a dependent with deprivation, neglect of a dependent.
cbs4indy.com
Fishers police investigate shooting on Interstate 69
FISHERS, Ind. — A shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 69 is being investigated by the Fishers Police Department. The shooting happened in the northbound lane of I-69 at 207 mile marker, FPD said in a Facebook post. This area is near the 116th Street exit. The post...
cbs4indy.com
Mother of missing Amiah Robertson arrested for neglect
INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Robertson, mother of missing Amiah Robertson, was arrested on Saturday for four counts of neglect. Robertson was arrested Saturday for the following crimes:. 2 counts of Neglect of a Dependent. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily...
Pittsboro 19-year-old charged with reckless homicide 1 year after crash that killed man in parked truck
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Pittsboro man has been charged with reckless homicide and drunk driving, more than one year after a Lebanon man in a parked truck was killed in a head-on crash in rural Boone County. On July 24, 2021, police responded to a crash at County Road 25 West and County Road […]
cbs4indy.com
Second body found near a Connersville cemetery in less than a month
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — The community of Connersville, Indiana is shaken up after a dead body was found by police Saturday near a local cemetery, the second body found near a cemetery in the area in less than a month. The most recent body was found just before 8 a.m....
1 seriously wounded in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis. Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2851 N. Shadeland Ave. just before 6 p.m. That location is the Welcome Inn motel. Police at the scene located...
WIBC.com
Avoiding I-69 After a Shooting
FISHERS – If you’re planning on driving around mile-marker 207 on northbound I-69 anytime soon, you might want to rethink your route. Fishers police are asking people to avoid the area after a shooting occurred there Saturday afternoon. They say the incident was not random. On their social...
