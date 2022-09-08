Pahrump man accused of drilling hole in tortoise awaits ‘mental check’ in cruelty case that’s lingered for years

Read full article on original website
californiaexaminer.net
Las Vegas Official Accused of Killing Reporter Will Keep Job and Be Paid
An elected official who is accused of murdering a Las Vegas reporter will continue to be paid for months while doing time in prison. Last Monday, Robert Telles, the public administrator for Clark County, was charged with the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, who had been investigating Telles’ alleged wrongdoing in office. Telles was denied bail.
KDWN
Vegas woman sentenced in 2019 death of boyfriend’s daughter
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s young daughter in 2019. A jury in July convicted 26-year-old Shevhuan Miller on charges of murder and child abuse. The Clark County coroner’s office determined 5-year-old Janiyah Russell died of blunt force injuries. On Thursday, a district judge sentenced Miller to between 20 and 50 years in prison for first-degree murder and child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm. The child’s father _ 27-year-old Richard Davis _ is scheduled to go to trial in February. Prosecutors say he faces charges of murder and six counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm.
arizonasuntimes.com
Prosecutor: Slain Las Vegas Journalist Had Democratic County Administrator’s DNA Under Fingernails
A slain Las Vegas journalist had DNA under his fingernails that matched that of a local county administrator arrested for his murder, a prosecutor told a judge this week, further evidence linking the administrator to the murder of the reporter in what increasingly appears to be a revenge-driven homicide. Chief...
61-year-old Las Vegas woman accused of stealing $315K from 2 victims
A Las Vegas woman accused of stealing more than $315,000 from two people over the course of about two years was indicted Wednesday by a Clark County grand jury.
KDWN
Metro police: Suspect dead, officer wounded in Vegas chase
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a person was killed and a patrol officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a vehicle stop several blocks east of the Strip. Capt. Carlos Hank says the officer was hospitalized in stable condition after the shooting about 1:15 a.m. Saturday near Flamingo Center and University Center Drive. Hank says one person ran from an SUV that had been stopped by police, and both the officer and suspect were shot during an exchange of gunfire. Additional details weren’t immediately made public. Hank says it was the eighth shooting involving Las Vegas police in 2022.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Boyfriend shoots girlfriend’s ex during fight
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend after a fight Friday night. Lt. Jason Johansson with LVMPD said a man called 911 just before 6 p.m. Sept. 9 notifying officers he had just shot someone. The man directed officers to a home off Forefather street, which is near Durango and Warm Springs.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas salon making security changes after ‘thefts of service’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas hair and nail salon is making changes after the owner said customers were skipping out on paying their bill. Robbin Forepaugh, the owner of Total Image Salon in Las Vegas, says people are leaving without paying. “It’s becoming a very big issue...
'We're all scared': A Las Vegas teacher invested in a bulletproof vest for the upcoming school year because of the Uvalde shooting, report says
"It made me realize how dangerous being in the classroom or being in a school is," the teacher, who asked not to be named, told local news.
Deputies: Pahrump landlord ran over tenant, dragged body to dirt lot
According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded and found a dead man that was drug to the location they found the body.
Politician accused of Las Vegas journalist's murder was upset over reporting; his DNA was found at the crime scene, police say
The man accused of killing a Las Vegas investigative journalist was upset over stories the reporter wrote about him, and his DNA was found at the crime scene, authorities said Thursday. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was being held without bail, booked on a charge of open murder, after...
963kklz.com
Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas
In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
vegas24seven.com
HEARTS ALIVE VILLAGE HORSE RESCUE AND SANCTUARY BREAKS GROUND ON A LIFE-SAVING BARN
Hearts Alive Village will conduct a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The ceremony will be held on the property from 10am-12pm. The non profit’s new barn will be instrumental in saving the lives of vulnerable horses in Las Vegas and surrounding areas. The new 8400 sq ft...
Las Vegas police investigate homicide on Forefather Street
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has homicide units responding to the 7200 block of Forefather Street.
Shooting in southwest Las Vegas neighborhood leaves 1 dead, police say
Las Vegas Metro Police are on the scene of a confirmed homicide in the valley's southwest corner.
Fox5 KVVU
Surveillance video captures women skipping out on $260 nail salon bill in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas nail salon said three women left without paying their bill, now they’re warning others to be aware. On Wednesday, the owner of Lashes & Polished, a nail salon located off Sahara and Rainbow posted surveillance photos and video to their Facebook page of three women who had entered the salon earlier that afternoon.
Metro: Man tried to stop son’s assault, arson rampage by shooting at him
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man tried to stop his son’s assault and arson rampage by shooting at him three times, police said. Joel Ames, 39, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, in a Sept. 3 spree that started in the west valley and ended crosstown, with him ramming […]
‘You have to make sure you get it right,’ Former Clark County DA David Roger discusses time gap in arrest of Robert Telles
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators may have needed more time to make sure they had everything they needed to prosecute Robert Telles, former Clark County District Attorney David Roger said in an interview with 8 News Now’s Heather Mills. “In any case like this, in any murder case or high profile case, you want to […]
getnews.info
Party Bus Las Vegas LLC Outlines How Party Buses Can Help People Get to Weddings Easily
Party Bus Las Vegas LLC is a reliable party bus rental company. In a recent update, the company outlined how party buses can help people get to weddings easily. Las Vegas, NV – In a website post, Party Bus Las Vegas LLC outlined how party buses can help people get to weddings easily.
Fox5 KVVU
SPECIAL REPORT: Las Vegas teacher brings bulletproof vest to class, fears for their safety
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Valley teacher tells FOX5 that they fear for their safety daily after the Uvalde school shooting, and brings a bulletproof vest to class to protect themselves and children from a threat. The teacher asked FOX5 to keep their identity hidden. FOX5 is...
County suspends Telles’ access to county offices, property
The county's Public Administrators Office, which Robert Telles was elected to oversee, remains closed following the arrest of Telles in connection with the stabbing death of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German.
Comments / 3