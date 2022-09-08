ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Sen. Marco Rubio warns Biden he must 'immediately' crack down on southern border to extinguish fentanyl supply in US as boy, 13, is arrested for overdose of middle school worker in California

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio clapped back at President Biden for saying MAGA Republicans 'threaten' the republic and said instead it's Biden's porous southern border that threatens the nation. 'It's a sign of how out of touch this administration is with the lives of people who don't spend all day on...
SFGate

King Charles III's first address at Parliament

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III made his first address at Parliament on Monday since becoming Britain’s new monarch after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. “I am deeply grateful for the addresses of condolence by the House of Lords and the House of Commons, which so touchingly encompass what our late sovereign, my beloved mother the queen, meant to us all. As Shakespeare says of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was 'a pattern to all princes living.'
SFGate

In Mexico's dry north, Colorado River adds to uncertainty

MEXICALI (AP) — When Gilbert Quintana, a farmer in the Mexicali Valley, learned he would soon lose 15% of his water supply, he did what he's done before in a pinch: buy water from other growers in northern Mexico. But Quintana worries that such workarounds won't always be possible....
SFGate

Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure Sunday, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow's troops from swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast. The bombardment ignited a massive fire at a power...
