NASCAR Cup Series Odds, Favorites for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

By Jonathan Howard
 3 days ago
Heading into the second race of the first round, the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continues and the odds and favorites are out. This has been an eventful postseason already and we’ve only had one race. Kansas is always full of surprises and there are drivers that could make or break a run at the Bill France Cup depending on their performance on Sunday.

Darlington showed us that these drivers are ready to get going. The postseason is full of aggressive driving, but what we saw at the Southern 500 was a battle of attrition. The Lady in Black beats cars up and casts them to the side. As for what awaits these drivers for the Hollywood Casino 400, it’s another hard-fought battle in the Midwest.

NASCAR Odds to Win

As we gear up for the exciting weekend, there are a few veteran drivers at the top of our NASCAR Cup Series odds. The Joe Gibbs Racing group posts a trio of drivers at the top. Denny Hamlin is the favorite at 11/2 odds according to DraftKings. He had a shot to win at Darlington, can he do it again in Kansas?

After Hamlin is a couple of his JGR teammates. Kyle Busch comes in at 6/1 odds while Martin Truex Jr., the non-playoff driver in the organization is at 7/1 odds. If this is a battle of veteran Toyota drivers then I’m sure that JGR is going to be dancing on Sunday. However, there will be others looking to rain on their parade.

Further down our list of NASCAR odds, we have Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson at 15/2 and 8/1, respectively. These are the last two champions and they didn’t have the best day to start the playoffs. Elliott really needs to have a solid and complete race, because he doesn’t want to leave it up to Bristol.

Earlier this year, it was Kurt Busch who won this race and punched what he thought was his ticket to the playoffs. While he isn’t driving, his 45 car is still out there. So, what can we expect from Bubba Wallace and some others?

Earlier This Season

So, just to put it out there, it wasn’t just Kurt that was rocking at Kansas this season. Kyle Busch was great and finished P3 behind his brother and Larson. Hamlin was P4 on the day and the rest of the JGR team including Christopher Bell finished in the top 6. It was a massive day for Toyotas and for the Gibbs organization.

Wallace was in the No. 23 and finished P10 on the day. Now he’s in the 45 competing for an owner’s championship and is fresh off another top-10 finish. However, it’s all about the playoff drivers here. There’s evidence that the JGR team is going to dominate on Sunday. They did it once, why can’t they do it again?

