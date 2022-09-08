Read full article on original website
Loss of unifying queen could fray the bonds of fractious UK
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been likened to the invisible glue holding the United Kingdom together. Some think the reign of King Charles III will see those bonds come unstuck, giving new momentum to Scotland’s push for independence. But the fact the queen died last week...
King Charles III's first address at Parliament
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III made his first address at Parliament on Monday since becoming Britain’s new monarch after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. “I am deeply grateful for the addresses of condolence by the House of Lords and the House of Commons, which so touchingly encompass what our late sovereign, my beloved mother the queen, meant to us all. As Shakespeare says of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was 'a pattern to all princes living.'
Charles III to reign ‘more like a Scandinavian monarchy’
The reign of King Charles III will see Britain’s royalty become “more like a Scandinavian monarchy”, former prime minister Gordon Brown has predicted.Mr Brown said he expected Charles to perform his duties in a more informal and “approachable” way than his mother Elizabeth II, with a slimmed-down royal family on display.Like the UK, Sweden, Norway and Denmark are all constitutional monarchies, but their sovereigns have long adopted a less formal style than British queens and kings, with less emphasis on pageantry and ceremony and smaller royal families taking part in official duties.Another former prime minister Theresa May agreed that...
Liz Truss, Joe Biden among world leaders attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A slew of world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden and new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who once called for an end to the British monarchy, are expected to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.
