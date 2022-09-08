ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Iowa Hawkeyes facing Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers fresh off stellar debut

By Jacob Keppen
 3 days ago

Much has been made over the past week about the Hawkeyes’ inability to move the ball through the air against FCS opponent South Dakota State, but their upcoming opponent and rival Iowa State had zero problems in week one.

Sophomore quarterback Hunter Dekkers was one of 20 quarterback debuts featured by Athlon Sports after week one. In the first week of the Dekkers era at Iowa State, the Hawarden, Iowa, native diced up FCS foe Southeast Missouri State in a 42-10 victory.

Athlon Sports' Steven Lassan wrote this of Dekkers starting debut.

Filling the void left behind by Brock Purdy isn’t easy, but the Hunter Dekkers era in Ames is off to a fast start. The Iowa native was nearly flawless in Iowa State’s 42-10 victory over FCS Southeast Missouri State, completing 25 of 31 throws for 293 yards and four scores. Dekkers also added 11 rushing yards and ranked third among Big 12 signal-callers in quarterback rating (196.2). – Lassan, Athlon Sports.

A lot of those in the media have talked about the pressure on Dekkers’ shoulders coming in to replace four-year starter Brock Purdy, almost to the point where his upside for the Cyclones gets lost in the shuffle. Purdy, now with the San Francisco 49ers, was a respectable quarterback, but wasn’t anything spectacular. He was a good college quarterback, and had his moment, but not one who would consistently take over in the big games. You knew what you were getting in Purdy, and he never reached the heights of his sophomore year again.

With Dekkers, the hope around Ames is that he can elevate the Cyclones to another level . They’ve finished inside the top 25 once in the past six years under Matt Campbell, finishing ninth in 2020. That’s the level the Cyclones want to get back to. Every other year they’ve been a mediocre team in the Big 12, finishing right around .500 in the conference.

The hope is that Dekkers can bring them back to that level, and while it was against an FCS opponent, he impressed in week one. He looked decisive, took what the defense gave him, but still was able to hit the deep ball. Week two in Kinnick against one of the strongest defenses in the nation will be the true test for the young lefty.

College Football News offers prediction for Iowa vs Iowa State Cy-Hawk matchup

'He's done a lot of good things for us': Kirk Ferentz backing Spencer Petras heading into week 2

Sioux City Journal

The fifth quarter: Plenty of ugly in Hawkeye performance

IOWA CITY — Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 10-7 loss to Iowa State on Saturday:. He's getting plenty of work as Iowa continues to struggle offensively, but Tory Taylor seems to find a way to consistently deliver for an inconsistent football team. Taylor averaged...
Daily Iowan

Twitter reacts to Iowa football's 10-7 loss to Iowa State

The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
IOWA CITY, IA
Surprising Nebraska head coaching frontrunner emerges

The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon. While athletic director Trev Alberts announced the wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, it looks like Nebraska has already keyed in on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell as the team's next head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's big win

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has led the Cyclones to plenty of success during his tenure, thus far. Tonight, he added to it as ISU beat the Hawkeyes on the road. Campbell broke things down the media after the victory. On watching his team run across the field and...
AMES, IA
Bishop Heelan grad John Harty will be Cy-Hawk honorary captain

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former University of Iowa defensive lineman John Harty will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts Iowa State in an Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series matchup on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on BTN.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Saturday's Football Gamewatch Cancelled

Due to inclement weather, Saturday's annual Iowa/Iowa State football watch party at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium has been cancelled. The Bucks encourage you to watch the game at one of our fine eating & drinking establishment sponsors: https://northwoodsleague.com/waterloo-bucks/community/where-to-eat-and-drink/
AMES, IA
1520 The Ticket

Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art

Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
kciiradio.com

Hawks Stopped By Regals on the Road

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk football team had their first setback in 2022, falling to Iowa City Regina at Regal Field Friday 35-7. Mid-Prairie turned Regina over on their first series with a Collin Miller interception that he returned to the Regal 37. It was the first of two picks for the Golden Hawk secondary on the night. Mid-Prairie was turned away by the Regina defense after the takeaway, and then the Regals scored their second time with the ball as Gentry Dumont hung in, took the hit, and delivered a 40-yard touchdown to Jackson Naeve on a post to make it 7-0 Regals in the first. The two offenses then traded interceptions, the second one for the Mid-Prairie "D" came from Cain Brown. After a Regina defensive stop following the Brown pick, The Regals doubled their lead when Dumont went Steven Liu who broke tackles on the near sideline and streaked 40 yards for the score to make it 14-0. The Hawks had their most successful drive of the night right before half, marching 19 plays, covering 79 yards, nine of those plays to Braden Hartley, before an interception in the end zone by Naeve on fourth down stopped the threat leaving the game 14-0 home team at half.
I-Rock 93.5

Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million

Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
Iowa firefighters climb 110 stories in honor of lives lost on 9/11

NEVADA, Iowa — Firefighters climbed 110 stories at the Verbio Biorefinery plant on Sunday to honor the over 300 firefighters who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Verbio North America partnered with the Nevada Fire Department to host the 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Approximately 75 participants […]
NEVADA, IA
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest

There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
ANKENY, IA
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff's office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
Aerohawks Air Show canceled, residents still showed for flying demos

Iowa City — Sunday afternoon, Iowa City's 29th Annual Iowa City Aerohawks Air Show at the Aerohawks Flying Field was canceled. Crews canceled the show due to forecasted inclement weather conditions. However, residents still came to the airfield to see the aircraft on display. Crews then decided to hold...
IOWA CITY, IA
One injured in southside Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting on the southside of Des Moines left one person injured Wednesday night. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Kenyon Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound […]
DES MOINES, IA
