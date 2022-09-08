Read full article on original website
Bullitt County school receives threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Saturday evening Bullitt County Public Schools were made aware of a social media post threatening the school system. According to a letter sent to BCPS parents, the social media post included a picture of a Bullitt East High School student with a handgun saying “practicing for Monday” into the picture.
JCPS records more than 2 dozen mask-related behavior referrals in first days of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than two dozen behavior referrals were given to Jefferson County Public Schools students through the first eight days of the school year for not complying with the district's mask mandate. Records obtained by WDRB News show 29 behavior referrals were issued to students from Aug....
Wilkerson Elementary School welcomes students after delayed opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wilkerson Elementary School opened for classes Monday about a month after it was supposed to be ready. Jefferson County Public Schools merged Wilkerson Elementary with Watson Lane Elementary this year in hopes of moving students and staff into the new building for the start of the 2022-23 school year. However, the district announced Aug. 3 that it would temporarily reopen the Watson Lane Elementary building after the new Wilkerson building failed two inspections.
Bullitt County Schools investigating after student makes online threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials for Bullitt County Schools are paying close attention to a social media message that was recently posted. A letter was sent to parents and students regarding a post on social media on Saturday. The post showed an image of a Bullitt East High School student with a gun that said "practicing for Monday."
Indiana elected officials identified in leaked Oath Keeper membership list
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff was named in a leaked membership list for the Oath Keepers, reported by FOX59. The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.
Baptist Health hosting expo for student nurses on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting an event to pave the way for future nurses. The Nursing Student Expo is being held Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baptist Health Louisville Innovative Learning Center on Kresge Way. The expo will allow students to connect with...
Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
'Remember and honor' l Vintage Fire Museum remembers firefighters lost in 9/11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders in Indiana held a ceremony on Sunday to remember and honor those who were lost in the 9/11 terror attacks. This year's display featured an honor guard, flag raising, a moment of silence and a bell ringing. Inside, there were photos of some of...
Shepherdsville business supporting veterans, remembers 9/11 by repurposing bourbon barrels
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business is repurposing bourbon barrels to ensure 9/11 is never forgotten. Cruise Custom Flags in Shepherdsville has teamed up with USA Cares to honor the fallen and those who were changed by 9/11. There's now a special edition, wooden barrel flag that's being sold to raise funds for USA Cares, which supports 9/11 veterans, service members and their families with emergency financial assistance.
U.S. servicemembers buried in mass graves remembered at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of Louisville volunteers spent Sunday standing in for the families of fallen soldiers. Zachary Taylor National Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 1,500 U.S. service members from around the country who died in mass casualty events during World War II. The deaths occurred in plane crashes, ship fires or tank explosions, where service members remains couldn't be identified.
Louisville residents call for charges against protestors to be dropped and question LMPD, city officials at public forum
The 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor by Louisville Metro Police Department officers sparked mass calls for reform.
Spectrum hosting virtual interviews to hire for Louisville-area field technicians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spectrum is trying to hire field technicians in the Louisville-area. On Thursday, Spectrum will host virtual interviews and plans to make same-day offers. There are more than 600 available positions across the company's 41-state service area. According to a news release, field technicians install and service...
USPS seeking to hire seasonal employees for holiday rush
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) is preparing for the holiday season rush. USPS is actively seeking to hire an additional 28,000 seasonal employees. According to a news release, the workforce of around 655,000 employees includes 100,000 workers converted to full-time since the beginning of 2021....
Targeting vulnerabilities: Louisville cybersecurity firm cautions companies to increase protection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changing a password may not be enough to stop a cyberattack. Hackers recently attacked in Bardstown, trying to get the city to pay big to restore its internet systems. It happens more often than we realize. "We see more small to medium businesses in and around...
Watching Out For You: Councilman warns of Sheriff scam
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Earlier this week we warned you about a scam the Better Business Bureau became aware of. It involves people pretending to be law enforcement, who have an effective way to get money out of victims. A Metro Councilman who saw our story, let us know his...
Homearama returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homearama is back for it’s 5th year in the Norton Commons. Hundreds of people came out to see this year’s 10 featured homes Saturday. ”This is a fabulous place to come look at the latest in technology, the latest in styles and trends when it comes to homebuilding,” Charles Osborn III, from Norton Commons said.
Search underway for suspects in ‘suspicious’ Bullitt County fires
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are seeking leads to find the person or persons responsible for several overnight fires in northern Bullitt County that are considered suspicious in origin. Zoneton firefighters were called out to fight the fires early Monday morning between midnight and 4:44 a.m. Rich Carlson, spokesman for...
Boil Water Advisory lifted for Palmyra residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Town of Palmyra has lifted a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory late Wednesday afternoon. Residents in the areas listed above no longer need to boil water for three minutes before using, as of Friday afternoon. Check the Town of Palmyra website for more information. Copyright 2022...
Don’t Let Vehicles Become Death Chambers for Dogs
Target: Robert Stivers, President of Kentucky State Senate. Goal: Enact tougher penalties for individuals who leave animals locked in hot vehicles. Heat waves have blanketed the nation. While many humans can retreat to cooled interiors, their pets are often not so lucky. Some animals are left outdoors in sweltering temperatures, and a shockingly high number must suffer trapped in vehicles where heat indexes can soar up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit. Such a horrible fate apparently befell two dogs in Kentucky.
