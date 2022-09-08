Photos: Rainbow appears over England on day of Queen Elizabeth’s death

Photos show the rainbow over different locations, including Windsor Castle, where the Union flag was lowered, and outside Buckingham Palace, where crowds were gathered.
The royal family posted a statement on their official site Thursday saying: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Buckingham Palace earlier in the day said she was under medical supervision because doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”
Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically becomes king, though the coronation might not take place for months. It is not known whether he will call himself King Charles III or some other name.
In a statement, Charles called the death of his mother “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” adding: “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Prince William and wife Kate made a surprise joint appearance with Prince Harry and wife Meghan on Saturday, warmly greeting a large crowd gathered outside Windsor Castle to remember their long-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
Early this afternoon, Buckingham Palace released a statement with the somber news that Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. After reports came in that the monarch was experiencing poor health, the news was shared to the official royal family social media accounts, where they said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Queen Elizabeth II had a number of residences, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle.However, after her death at the age of 96 on Thursday, the question is where will the newly crowned King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, be based? Since their marriage in April 2005, the royal couple has lived at Clarence House in London and Highgrove in Gloucestershire.There has not yet been any official announcement from Buckingham Palace or Clarence House on where they will live but it is strongly suspected the new King will want to reside at Buckingham Palace.The central London royal...
An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.Just after midday today, the Palace announced the Queen was under medical supervision due to concerns about her health. Shortly after, the BBC One began rolling coverage of the Queen’s medical condition, initially scrapping all scheduled programming until 6pm. Senior royals, including the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of York and the Earl adn Countess of Wessex arrived at Balmoral throughout the afternoon to be by the Queen’s side. Her Majesty died peacefully at Balmoral, after 70 years on the throne, becoming...
Queen Elizabeth II passed away today at the age of 96. She left behind two Corgis, Muick and Sandy, and a Dorgi (Dachshund and Corgi mix) named Candy. The leader reigned for a whopping 70 years, overseeing major global conflicts and handling many a royal scandal. She also leaves behind a legacy of royal canines — […]
The post What Will Happen to Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Corgis? appeared first on DogTime.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating after two bodies were found in the New Lyme Wildlife Area in Ashtabula County, sources tell the Fox 8 I-Team.
Following the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death at age 96 on Sept. 8, the royal family has a special plan in place that dates back to the 1960s. Titled Operation London Bridge, the plan reportedly lists what will happen in the United Kingdom following the monarch's death. Now that...
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
Comments / 0