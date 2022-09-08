ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

IDEAYA Shares Jump On Positive Interim Data From Eye Cancer Trial

The shares of oncology-focused Ideaya Biosciences Inc IDYA are trading higher after interim data from its solid tumor candidate darovasertib with cancer therapy crizotinib in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM). Interim results confirmed partial responses in four out of eight evaluable patients, or an overall response rate of 50%,...
CANCER
Regulus Shares Surge After Early-Stage RGLS8429 Data In Rare Kidney Disease

Biopharmaceutical company Regulus Therapeutics Inc RGLS shares jumped after topline safety and Pharmacokinetic (PK) data from its Phase 1 single-ascending dose (SAD) trial of RGLS8429 in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). ADPKD is characterized by the development of multiple fluid-filled cysts, primarily in the kidneys. The data exhibited that...
HEALTH
AnaptysBio Sells Royalty Interest In Cancer Drug For $45M

AnaptysBio Inc ANAB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on immunology therapeutics, has sold its royalty interest on future global net sales of Zejula (Niraparib) to a wholly-owned subsidiary of DRI Healthcare Trust for up to $45 million. GSK Plc's GSK Zejula is indicated as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of...
CANCER
Cannabis Company Sannabis Partners With Occupational Health Services Provider In Colombia

Sannabis S.A.S., a licensed Colombian cannabis company being acquired by Ultimate Sports, Inc. USPS, a men’s health services provider in the U.S., entered into an agreement with Human Fine, an established IPS (institutional service provider) in Colombia. Human Fine provides occupational health services to over a dozen major corporations with hundreds of employees in Colombia and is expanding.
BUSINESS
Novartis Injects $300M In Early-Stage Biologics Research Tech

Novartis AG NVS is investing in next-generation biotherapeutics to create a fully integrated, dedicated $300 million to bolster its capacity and capabilities for early technical development of biologics. Spanning both drug substance and drug product development, the multi-year investment will be implemented across existing Novartis locations in Switzerland, Slovenia, and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AbbVie Psoriatic Arthritis Drug Shows Long-term Effect On Skin, Joint Symptoms

AbbVie Inc ABBV announced new, long-term data analyses of KEEPsAKE 1 and 2, Phase 3 trials of Skyrizi (risankizumab) in active psoriatic arthritis. Results showed that at week 100 of the open-label extension period, patients receiving SKYRIZI reported improvement in skin and joint symptoms, with more than half of patients in KEEPsAKE 1 and 2 achieving a 90% reduction in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 90).
HEALTH
Europe Approves Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Booster For Adults

The European Commission has approved the expanded conditional approval of Novavax Inc's NVAX Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine as a homologous and heterologous booster for adults aged 18 and older. The approval follows the recommendation made by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use earlier this month. The...
PHARMACEUTICALS
