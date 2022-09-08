AbbVie Inc ABBV announced new, long-term data analyses of KEEPsAKE 1 and 2, Phase 3 trials of Skyrizi (risankizumab) in active psoriatic arthritis. Results showed that at week 100 of the open-label extension period, patients receiving SKYRIZI reported improvement in skin and joint symptoms, with more than half of patients in KEEPsAKE 1 and 2 achieving a 90% reduction in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 90).

HEALTH ・ 2 HOURS AGO