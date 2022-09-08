Two Busted With Drugs, Illegal Weapons In Two Separate Stops In Two Days In Maryland: Sheriff

Waldorf residents Elijah Bernard Barnes (left) and Darren Rodriguez Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff

Two men are facing drug and weapons charges after being busted during separate traffic stops in Maryland, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, the agency announced that Waldorf residents Elijah Bernard Barnes, 18, and Darren Rodriguez, 36, are both facing multiple charges after being stopped by officers during two different incidents in Charles County.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, officers were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the 6400 block of Ocelot Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers reported that they smelled marijuana, and further investigation led to the discovery of more than three ounces of marijuana and a loaded polymer “ghost gun” that did not have a serial number.

The following day, Rodriguez was stopped while speeding in the area of Crain Highway and Mitchell Road shortly after 11:45 p.m., officials said.

During the stop, investigators said that officers learned that he was in illegal possession of a firearm, which was loaded. Officers also located two bags of suspected cocaine and a bag of marijuana.

Barnes was charged with:

Possession with the intent to distribute drugs;

Illegal possession of a firearm due to age;

Carrying a loaded firearm in a car;

Illegal transportation of a loaded firearm.

Rodriguez was charged with:

Illegal transportation of a firearm;

Carrying a loaded firearm;

Possession of narcotics;

Traffic violations.

Barnes was released and is being electronically monitored and Rodriguez was let go on a $3,000 unsecured bond.

to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.