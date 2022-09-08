ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Two Busted With Drugs, Illegal Weapons In Two Separate Stops In Two Days In Maryland: Sheriff

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Qdzf_0hnXaDix00
Waldorf residents Elijah Bernard Barnes (left) and Darren Rodriguez Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff

Two men are facing drug and weapons charges after being busted during separate traffic stops in Maryland, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, the agency announced that Waldorf residents Elijah Bernard Barnes, 18, and Darren Rodriguez, 36, are both facing multiple charges after being stopped by officers during two different incidents in Charles County.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, officers were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the 6400 block of Ocelot Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers reported that they smelled marijuana, and further investigation led to the discovery of more than three ounces of marijuana and a loaded polymer “ghost gun” that did not have a serial number.

The following day, Rodriguez was stopped while speeding in the area of Crain Highway and Mitchell Road shortly after 11:45 p.m., officials said.

During the stop, investigators said that officers learned that he was in illegal possession of a firearm, which was loaded. Officers also located two bags of suspected cocaine and a bag of marijuana.

Barnes was charged with:

  • Possession with the intent to distribute drugs;
  • Illegal possession of a firearm due to age;
  • Carrying a loaded firearm in a car;
  • Illegal transportation of a loaded firearm.

Rodriguez was charged with:

  • Illegal transportation of a firearm;
  • Carrying a loaded firearm;
  • Possession of narcotics;
  • Traffic violations.

Barnes was released and is being electronically monitored and Rodriguez was let go on a $3,000 unsecured bond.

to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.

Comments / 15

Related
Daily Voice

Fairfax County Police Officer In Custody For DUI

A Fairfax County police officer was arrested for driving under the influence, officials said.Stephen Copp was driving his county vehicle while off-duty, when he was taken into custody for driving under the influence, according to the Fairfax County Police department.The county vehicle was found wit…
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Nearly 100 Grams of Marijuana, Drug Distribution Paraphernalia, and Loaded “Ghost Gun” Recovered from Car

On September 3, at approximately 11:20 p.m., officers responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle in the 6400 block of Ocelot Street. Upon approaching the car, officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Further investigation revealed nearly 100 grams of marijuana inside the car as well as a loaded polymer “ghost gun” – meaning […]
WALDORF, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waldorf, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Waldorf, MD
County
Charles County, MD
State
Maryland State
Charles County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WTOP

Fairfax Co. detective arrested for DUI

A Fairfax County, Virginia, detective was arrested in Stafford County on Thursday night for driving under the influence. Steven Copp, a 15-year veteran of the force was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to a Fairfax County Police news release. The detective was off-duty and was driving...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Greenbelt, Md. police charge 13-year-old with attempted murder

Prince George’s County and Greenbelt police have confirmed the arrest of a 13-year-old for an alleged noncontact shooting. They will be charged with second-degree attempted murder and additional firearm-related charges. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive on Wednesday just before 5...
GREENBELT, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Marijuana#Traffic Violations#Sheriff#Ocelot Street
NBC Washington

5 Stabbed at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities

Five men were stabbed at a festival in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday, authorities said. Prince George’s County police said they responded at about 8:30 p.m. to Catracho Fest 2022, which was held near the Langley Park Boys and Girls Club in Hyattsville. The attacks do not appear to be connected to the Boys and Girls Club.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Police: Woman shot by police after dragging off-duty officer

TOWSON, Md. — Police in a Baltimore suburb say they shot a woman who dragged an off-duty officer with her car and later rammed into other vehicles. Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Lepola-Stewart says the woman shot on Saturday night had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Police say...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Wbaltv.com

Officers will not be prosecuted in fatal Glen Burnie shooting last year

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WARNING: Graphic video) — Authorities will not prosecute a case involving Anne Arundel County police officers who fatally shot a man last year. Video above: Authorities release body-cam video in 2021 police shooting. In December 2021, the AG's office released body-worn camera video from officers responding...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Daily Voice

Stafford County Police Seek 16-Year-Old Runaway

Stafford County police are still looking for a missing teen, officials said. Layla Alvarez was last seen in Stafford on September 8, but has not been seen or heard from since, according to the AWARE Foundation. The 16-year-old was described as 5'0 tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, and…
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
358K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy