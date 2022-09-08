ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Raspberry Pi fans have a new OS build to try out

By Craig Hale
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OEPQE_0hnXa6d700
(Image credit: Raspberry Pi)

Raspberry Pi owners will soon be able to use an updated OS, one that looks to bring significant updates in a number of areas on this highly customizable computing device.

The latest version of the Debian-based operating system (opens in new tab) brings an improved camera interface and better tools to help you turn your Raspberry Pi into a wireless access point.

As ever, there are plenty of other upgrades, including a whole host of smaller, under-the-bonnet improvements.

Raspberry Pi OS 2022

Those interested in using their Pi devices to create WAPs may be please to hear that the easily edited ‘dhcphd’ file type for managing networking will be replaced by the NetworkManager app, that’s already in use by other Linux distros. For now, ‘dhcphd’ remains, but it’s likely that NetworkManager will become the default tool in the future.

NetworkManager has been celebrated for its connectivity to networks with hidden SSIDs, which is easier than its ‘dhcphd’ counterpart, and also smooths the process of dealing with VPNs.

In terms of the camera interface, PiCamera has been replaced with the improved PiCamera2 Python library. Reports suggest this should be easier to use, however the libcamera library will still be available for anybody looking to use the more manual command line interface via the terminal.

Simon Long, author of the new OS announcement on the official Raspberry Pi site, claims that the benefits of PiCamera2 are so substantial thatit “warrants its own blog post with a full description.”

For many, using a Raspberry Pi largely consists of setting it up for a single dedicated purpose and leaving it to run in the background, and as such, multiple devices may be deployed in a business scenario. Being able to access to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth menus without a mouse remains a core functionality, while reconfigured audio input controls aim to improve usability further.

Full details of all the changes can be found on the Raspberry Pi website (opens in new tab), where you can download the latest version to install on a compatible Pi device.

Via Tom's Hardware (opens in new tab)

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the electrification of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

The best secret Android settings, and how to enable them

Before the age of monthly plans and the digital age, you had to manually enter a code into your phone's dialer to do things like checking your balance and account status. Believe it or not, those dialer codes — also known as USSD and MMI codes — are still useful today. Here's how you can use the best secret Android settings on your phone.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Microsoft Excel update will give power users plenty to dig their teeth into

The desktop version of Microsoft Excel will soon support a handy task automation feature previously only available to users of the web application, it has been revealed. As per a new entry to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, an update for the spreadsheet software will soon allow desktop users to program and run scripts that automate repetitive manual tasks.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Productivity#Debian#Networkmanager
DIY Photography

The “Pi Cam” is a 12-megapixel, 3D printed, Raspberry Pi-powered camera you can control from anywhere

I knew we’d see a smaller interchangeable lens Raspberry Pi-powered camera than the Paparazzo at some point. This one’s a little different, though. Instead of walking around and shooting pictures like a regular camera, this one requires a little external tech to access it. But you can access it from anywhere in the world, whether it be right next to you on your desk or literally on the opposite side of the planet – as long as it’s connected to the Internet.
ELECTRONICS
NBC News

The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022 for better at-home internet

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. With remote work now the norm for many, it’s never been more important to ensure that your home network is up to speed. The most important part of this setup is your Wi-Fi (or wireless) router, which sends information from the internet to all of your devices. Experts said you should upgrade your router at least every five years, not only to increase your speed and reliability but also to make sure your device is receiving the latest feature and security updates. If you’re still using the dusty Wi-Fi router you bought when you first got broadband internet — or the basic unit your internet provider rents to you — it might be time to move on.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Python
TechRadar

Vapour cooling system: What is it and how does it help improve your phone’s performance?

Like multiple camera setups, powerful chipsets, RAM and other specifications and features, the vapour cooling system has also become an integral part of the specifications. Though, unlike other specifications, the vapour cooling or heat dissipation system isn’t the most discussed feature, it works in the background. It ensures that all the critical components of your favourite smartphone work without an issue.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Using Microsoft Teams GIFs really is an awful idea

Microsoft Teams users are currently able to share GIF files to more accurately describe their emotions to their colleagues - however experts have warned that cybercriminals can also use them to execute malicious commands and steal sensitive data without being spotted by antivirus (opens in new tab) tools. Cybersecurity consultant...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

iOS 16 features - which are coming to your iPhone?

While iOS 16 was confirmed to launch on September 12, bringing a redesigned Lock Screen, better safety features and other exciting goodies, some older iPhones won't have access to certain improvements. It makes sense for the most part - the chips inside some iPhones will simply struggle with what's available...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

ChromeOS is copying one of the best video call features from macOS

Google could be about to upgrade the ChromeOS video calling interface with a bunch of new features, reports suggest. Tech giants and even lesser known companies are all battling it out to provide the best video conferencing platform in an area of the market that has grown significantly in recent years, following an increase in home working since the start of the pandemic.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Google Stadia's business model 'totally killed them' according to cloud developer

There's been an explosion in cloud gaming service providers over the last few years, many of which have struggled to capture a wider audience of gamers. We've seen success stories in the form of Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now, of course. But more still have missed the mark on providing stable or cost-effective services, namely attempts like Amazon Luna and Google Stadia.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Uninstall VMware Workstation in Windows and Linux

If you no longer need VMware, you might as well uninstall it to free up the space it takes. Additionally, you may need to uninstall it if you encounter any issues while using the app. This process is very quick to perform. However, due to issues like power failure or...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

iPhone 14 colors: every shade, including 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

There are a lot of things to consider when buying a phone in the iPhone 14 line – first there’s the choice of which model, be it the iPhone 14 itself, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, or the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Then you need to consider how much storage you want. But just as importantly there’s also the choice of color.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

The best SSDs available now, plus how to choose one

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. One of the...
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Google video shows you how to get better battery life on your Pixel

With some Pixel users praising the Android 13 update for giving their phones improved battery life and others complaining about the battery drain that they are suffering through since installing the latest Android build, we did some rummaging and discovered what some of you might find a helpful video released by Google called "Get the most from your battery life." Many of you might already know some of the recommendations made on this video by Google, but some of you might be about to learn something.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

New Arduino Cloud CLI tool unveiled

The official Arduino development team has unveiled a new Arduino Cloud CLI tool this week to make most tasks possible when programming and developing on the Arduino platform possible using a web interface. Devices and things can be created, deleted and listed. Things can be bound to devices. In a very similar way it is possible to manage the dashboards. The Arduino team of also made it possible for OTA firmware updates can also be performed and allow users to defer the update for up to 7 days as well as making it possible to perform a mass OTA upload through a specific command if needed.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

TechRadar

46K+
Followers
44K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy