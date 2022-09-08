Read full article on original website
2 workers killed in California freight train crash
Two Union Pacific operators were killed when their freight train crashed into parked rail cars and derailed early Thursday in Southern California, officials said. The freight train had been traveling through the desert near the Salton Sea when it pulled off the main railroad around 3 a.m., said Susan Stevens, a spokesperson for Union Pacific.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Banning, CA: Helicopter carrying personnel battling the Fairview Fire crashes near Banning Municipal Airport.
Sources: United States Forest Service, San Bernardino National Forest and Federal Aviation Administration (Information) Banning, California: A helicopter carrying personnel battling the Fairview Fire crashed near Banning Municipal Airport before 4:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 10th, 2022. Picture: KTLA 5 (Courtesy) According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Helicopter Used in Firefight Crashes at Banning Airport, 3 Injured
(CNS) – A helicopter being used to help fight the Fairview Fire crashed Saturday afternoon at the Banning Airport, injuring three people on board. The pilot and two fire personnel suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a trauma center for treatment, authorities said. Meanwhile, rain generated by the...
Helicopter carrying fire personnel crashes in backyard near Banning Airport; 3 injured
Three people were hurt when a helicopter carrying personnel fighting the Fairview Fire near Hemet crashed near Banning Municipal Airport just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The three crew members — a pilot and two fire personnel — sustained “moderate injuries” and were taken to a local trauma center for evaluation and treatment, fire officials […]
North Indian Canyon Drive remains closed due to flooding; Box Canyon Road open
North Indian Canyon was shut down Friday from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue due to flooding and remains closed. Box Canyon Road from the All American Canal to I-10 opened Sunday morning. Stay with News Channel 3 both on the air and online for the latest on road closures due to flooding. Have you downloaded The post North Indian Canyon Drive remains closed due to flooding; Box Canyon Road open appeared first on KESQ.
3 Fairview Fire crew members injured after helicopter crashes near Banning airport, sources say
Three people were injured after a helicopter crashed near the Banning Airport as fire crews work to slow the spread of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet.
Storm cells triggered by Tropical Storm Kay off SoCal coast help douse Fairview Fire near Hemet
Storm cells triggered by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay helped fire crews in broadening containment lines around the deadly Fairview Fire near Hemet.
N Indian Canyon shut down near I-10 exit due to flooding
N Indian Canyon has been shut down from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue in Palm Springs due flooding. We're currently in a First Alert Weather Alert as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Kay moves into Southern California. A Flood Watch went into effect at 8:00 a.m. across Southern California. Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app The post N Indian Canyon shut down near I-10 exit due to flooding appeared first on KESQ.
Full containment of deadly Fairview fire may be achieved Monday
Firefighters say full containment of the deadly Fairview fire in Hemet could come as close as Monday. Moisture from the remnants of Kay assisted firefighters in the firefight where the fire has scorched 28,000 acres. At last word, it was 43 percent contained. On Saturday, witnesses watched in horror as a helicopter that was assisting in the firefight spiraled down and slammed into the ground. A crew of three was onboard. It happened as the chopper was attempting to land. The chopper went down yards from the Banning Airport after experiencing a malfunction. A spokesman says all three onboard were transported to a trauma center for moderate injuries. Also on Saturday, mandatory evacuations were reduced to a warning in the Citrus View neighborhood. Federal investigators will look into what caused the crash.
nypressnews.com
Wildfire near Hemet becomes California’s largest blaze and Tropical Storm Kay could make things worse
The wildfire raging near Hemet has burned 27,463 acres and is only 5% contained as of Friday morning, and fire officials worry strong winds and storms from Tropical Storm Kay could further intensify California’s largest blaze of the year — and bring the added danger of flooding and lightning to the area.
Video shows back-to-back air drops on the Fairview Fire
Firefighting crews from across Southern California have been deployed to Riverside County to contain the nearly 27,000-acre Fairview Fire, which erupted Monday on the outskirts of Hemet. A crew from Santa Barbara County captured impressive footage of a small plane followed by a DC-10 dropping flame retardant along the fire perimeter Thursday evening. Video also […]
Suspected looters arrested in Fairview Fire evacuation zone
Three people were arrested by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies after they allegedly broke into a home within the Fairview Fire evacuation zone. Deputies responded to the 31400 block of Cora Lee Lane in Hemet Saturday afternoon around 1:40 p.m. after receiving reports of suspicious people in the neighborhood. When they arrived on scene, deputies found […]
Highway 74 reopened from Big Horn to Mountain Center
Highway 74 has been reopened from Highway 243 in Mountain Center to Big Horn, CalTrans announced. Update 4: SR-371 from the 79 to the 74, all open! SR-74 reopened from 243/74 (Mountain Center) all the way to Bighorn Dr (going to Palm Desert)SR-74 will still be closed from Borco St (Hemet) to 243/74 (Mountain Center) The post Highway 74 reopened from Big Horn to Mountain Center appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Teen tried to kidnap girl walking home from school in Riverside County: officials
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident happened Sept. 6 just after 3 p.m. in the area near 55000 Calhoun Street in Thermal. According to authorities, the girl was walking...
Tiger sanctuary threatened by deadly Fairview Fire
The Fairview Fire, which had scorched more than 18,000 acres in the Hemet area as of Thursday morning, moved closer to a tiger sanctuary a day earlier. The deadly fire broke out Monday afternoon near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road but exploded in size Wednesday and had people at Diamond Valley Lodge concerned for […]
kyma.com
Imperial Valley feeling Hurricane Kay rainfall
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley is feeling Hurricane Kay's rainfall. Rain started around 7 a.m on Friday morning and has been consistently falling since then. The County of Imperial released a statement on the current conditions:. Earlier this morning, County Fire Department and Office of Emergency...
kvcrnews.org
Fairview Fire Updates: 28,307 acres burned, 40% contained
The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet has grown to 28,307 Acres and is 40% contained. CAL Fire Riverside County, the U.S. Forrest Service, and City Hemet Fire Department are co-managing the fire response. There are over 1,100 personnel at the incident as of Friday evening. Background. The Fairview Fire was...
As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate
Some people in local mountain communities are now under evacuation warnings as the Fairview Fire approached 10,000 acres Wednesday. Residents were warned to be ready to grab what they can and go in just a moment's notice. Carlos Mercado has been watching the fire grow in size. He's now starting to gather important items in The post As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate appeared first on KESQ.
As rain is expected in the valley, flood preparation is underway
Almost five years until today, a flood washed out the roads of Safari Mobile Home Park. In August 2021, the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District completed a design for a flood drain system. There was an issue trying to gain materials at the time. Still, they are installing a 108-inch diameter Reinforced The post As rain is expected in the valley, flood preparation is underway appeared first on KESQ.
