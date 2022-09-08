Drought in doubt? 5 things to know about Austin weather this week

Austin saw strong storms across the region Wednesday that soaked some spots across the city and delivered high winds that knocked down tree limbs. But more impressively, Texas drought conditions appear to have eased to their lowest levels so far this year.

Here are five things to know about Austin weather this week:

1. Storms socked some spots in Austin.

A series of isolated storm cells rolled through Austin on Wednesday night, setting off flashes of lightning that lighted the evening skies. The storms generated gusty winds and, in some locations, produced small hail, the National Weather Service reported.

About 7:20 p.m., forecasters received reports of 40- to 50-mph gusts in East Austin and south of Manor in eastern Travis County. On Riverview Street just east of Interstate 35 in East Austin, small tree branches were knocked down and gusts as strong as 37 mph were reported at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

St. Edward's University reported pea-sized hail and power outages. By about 6:45 a.m. Thursday, about 1,000 out of Austin Energy's 520,000 customers were still without power. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Austin Energy's outage map showed only about 150 customers affected by outages.

2. Drought routed by recent rains.

According to the latest data released Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor, a joint effort of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Agriculture Department and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, about 79.4% of the state is experiencing drought — from the lowest level of "abnormally dry" to the most severe level of "exceptional drought." Last week, that percentage was 90.5%.

This week, the percentage of Texas affected by drought is the lowest since the week of Nov. 30, 2021, when the percentage was 71.4%.

Drought monitor data indicate that at least 10.1 million Texans live in drought-stricken areas, but that's a drop from 22.1 million last week. Data also show that 2022 to date is the state's second-driest year in the past 128 years.

Exceptional drought — typified by crop loss and extreme sensitivity to fire danger — sank from 5.3% of Texas last week to less than 1%. This level of drought has eased across the Hill Country and throughout the Austin metro area, but it persists in 27.6% of Hays County (in its western third) and in 59.2% of Comal County (its northern half).

3. Rainfall for year still coming up short.

Austin's main weather station at Camp Mabry on Wednesday recorded as much as 0.37 inch. The rainfall total for September to date, 0.47 inches, is less than half the normal amount for this point in the month (1.04 inches).

Gauges at Camp Mabry have captured only about 18.3 inches of rainfall since Jan. 1, a total that is about 6 inches below normal for this point in the year. The heavy rain and thunderstorms in the second half of August helped narrow this year's rainfall deficit .

4. Maybe summer is over in Austin.

Austin's summer swelter seemed to start way too early, when on May 24 city temperatures hit triple-digits for the first time this year. During the next 100 days, daytime highs reached or exceeded 100 degrees 67 more times. But after a series of storms the week of Aug. 18, the city has seen normal or even slightly below-normal maximum temperatures.

The last 100-degree day was Aug. 20, and the ceiling for daytime temperatures dropped as low as 87 degrees on Aug. 30. In the first seven days of September, the average temperature was 82.7 degrees, which was about 0.9 degree below normal. So maybe summer really is over?

5. Week-ahead weather should be seasonable.

Don't expect any storms for the next week or so — the National Weather Service's extended forecast calls for sunny days and clear skies at night.

Friday and Saturday should be mostly sunny with highs around 95 degrees. Overnight temperatures should stay above 71 degrees under cloudless skies.

Temperatures could reach as high as 98 degrees on Sunday with more clouds rolling in at night. By Monday, milder temperatures return with a maximum reading of 93 degrees expected. Evening skies should be mostly clear with a low around 71.

Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures could climb to 96 degrees but nighttime lows will be in the lower 70s.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Drought in doubt? 5 things to know about Austin weather this week