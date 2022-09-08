Read full article on original website
Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 3 announced
Week 2 of the college football season was upset city as a number of ranked teams went down, including a pair of top 10 teams at home to unranked foes at the hands of visitors from the Sun Belt. And another top 10 team, 9th ranked defending Big 12 champion Baylor, took an L in two overtimes on the ...
Domonique Foxworth admits to incorrect Bears take
Ex-NFL player and current ESPN analyst, Domonique Foxworth, rightfully punished himself by making his Twitter avatar the Chicago Bears logo. Last Thursday, Foxworth declared Bears quarterback Justin Fields should "demand a trade" from the Bears due to the lowly names on the roster. "The Chicago Bears don't have enough good...
How Bears' dedication to run set up game-winning TD pass
The Bears have made it clear that running the ball is going to be a big part of their offensive identity this season. In Week 1, they lived up to that promise, rushing the ball 37 times compared to 17 pass attempts. The rain probably skewed those numbers a bit, but even with a little good weather regression, the playcalling would’ve still heavily favored the run game. Normally Chicagoans who have been calling for a return to the ground and pound game would be rejoicing with a development like that, but there was one problem. The Bears couldn’t run the ball effectively throughout the game.
Here are the wettest games played in NFL history
The Chicago Bears played a soaked game on Sunday at Soldier Field against the San Francisco 49ers. The field was noticeably drenched and covered in puddles around the field. Luckily, the Bears got away with a 19-10 upset win in the rain over the 49ers. They capped off the Week 1 win with an iconic, celebratory slide through the rain in the endzone.
EJax's game-winning pick perfect moment to start Bears' new era
CHICAGO – It was a moment symbolic of a rebuild. A cathartic moment for a player and a team starting over. The second the San Francisco 49ers broke the huddle, Eddie Jackson and the Bears knew what was coming. Trailing the Bears 13-10 with 9:42 remaining at Soldier Field, second-year quarterback Trey Lance and the 49ers needed 5 yards to pick up a first down and continue their attempted fourth-quarter rally.
Justin Fields' playmaking paves way for Bears win
It’s been said time and time again, but it bears repeating on the heels of the Bears’ 19-10 upset win over the 49ers: Justin Fields’ playmaking prowess has the ability to elevate the play of the entire offense. He does things we’ve never seen a Bears quarterback before. He’s a true dual threat who can make something from nothing with his legs. He can place deep balls with precision for home run plays. He’s got the “it” factor. And his presence alone raises the confidence of all his teammates.
Dominique Robinson flashes veteran tactic on Sunday
The Bears rookies are flashing their talent and development early into their careers. Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker and Braxton Jones have all impressed early into the 2022 season. But also, Dominique Robinson is hopping on the gold star train. Robinson's pregame study sessions paid off. The rookie recorded seven tackles...
How Bears will use H.I.T.S. to try to stop Deebo Samuel
For all the focus on the sophomore quarterbacks Justin Fields and Trey Lance, one could argue that neither of them will be the biggest playmaker on the field when the Bears host the 49ers. There’s a case to be made that Deebo Samuel deserves that distinction. “Amazing player,” said...
