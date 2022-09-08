ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-Bear sees progression in Justin Fields' development

Justin Fields flashed some maturity in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. There has been plenty of talk circling Fields' chances of developing behind an underwhelming roster this season. Pair that with the rainy conditions for Sunday's game and Fields should have had a tough day. However, Fields had...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields gets apology and advice from player on late hits

Justin Fields is a magnet for late hits after he slides down. He got one in the Bears' first preseason game versus the Kansas City Chiefs (wasn't technically called) followed by another against the Cleveland Browns in the last preseason game. Why does this keep happening to the second-year quarterback?
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears

When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Solider Field. Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

'We're letting people know:' Bears' rookies shine in win vs. 49ers

CHICAGO – Matt Eberflus let the kids play Sunday, and the Bears rookies made the most of their opportunities on defense. Safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon played all 68 defensive snaps in the Bears’ 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. Gordon finished the game with six tackles, while Brisker notched four and recovered a fumble.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robinsons#49ers#American Football
NBC Sports Chicago

Domonique Foxworth admits to incorrect Bears take

Ex-NFL player and current ESPN analyst, Domonique Foxworth, rightfully punished himself by making his Twitter avatar the Chicago Bears logo. Last Thursday, Foxworth declared Bears quarterback Justin Fields should "demand a trade" from the Bears due to the lowly names on the roster. "The Chicago Bears don't have enough good...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bears' dedication to run set up game-winning TD pass

The Bears have made it clear that running the ball is going to be a big part of their offensive identity this season. In Week 1, they lived up to that promise, rushing the ball 37 times compared to 17 pass attempts. The rain probably skewed those numbers a bit, but even with a little good weather regression, the playcalling would’ve still heavily favored the run game. Normally Chicagoans who have been calling for a return to the ground and pound game would be rejoicing with a development like that, but there was one problem. The Bears couldn’t run the ball effectively throughout the game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the wettest games played in NFL history

The Chicago Bears played a soaked game on Sunday at Soldier Field against the San Francisco 49ers. The field was noticeably drenched and covered in puddles around the field. Luckily, the Bears got away with a 19-10 upset win in the rain over the 49ers. They capped off the Week 1 win with an iconic, celebratory slide through the rain in the endzone.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Mitch Trubisky leads Steelers to win over Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-0 on the season after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in a thrilling 23-20 overtime win. One player that made a major impact in today's divisional win was Mitch Trubisky, who made his team debut. Trubisky completed his first regular season start as the Steelers' newest signal-caller...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

EJax's game-winning pick perfect moment to start Bears' new era

CHICAGO – It was a moment symbolic of a rebuild. A cathartic moment for a player and a team starting over. The second the San Francisco 49ers broke the huddle, Eddie Jackson and the Bears knew what was coming. Trailing the Bears 13-10 with 9:42 remaining at Soldier Field, second-year quarterback Trey Lance and the 49ers needed 5 yards to pick up a first down and continue their attempted fourth-quarter rally.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Do NFL cheerleaders get paid? Here’s how much the average salary is

Considering how much time NFL cheerleaders commit to their teams and considering how much NFL franchises are worth, it is hard to believe they make so little. Sometimes cheerleading requires arriving at games five hours prior to prepare for their performance or spending 30-40 hours a week in practice, and yet, they are paid significantly less than anyone else involved at the stadium.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields' playmaking paves way for Bears win

It’s been said time and time again, but it bears repeating on the heels of the Bears’ 19-10 upset win over the 49ers: Justin Fields’ playmaking prowess has the ability to elevate the play of the entire offense. He does things we’ve never seen a Bears quarterback before. He’s a true dual threat who can make something from nothing with his legs. He can place deep balls with precision for home run plays. He’s got the “it” factor. And his presence alone raises the confidence of all his teammates.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Dominique Robinson flashes veteran tactic on Sunday

The Bears rookies are flashing their talent and development early into their careers. Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker and Braxton Jones have all impressed early into the 2022 season. But also, Dominique Robinson is hopping on the gold star train. Robinson's pregame study sessions paid off. The rookie recorded seven tackles...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How many female coaches are there in the NFL?

Football is no longer a final frontier women need to conquer. In fact, there are record numbers of female coaches at NFL training camp this year, and this means we might be seeing a lot more female leadership on the field. Like Jennifer King showed with Washington and Lori Locust...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: More details on Tom Brady's 11-day hiatus, plans after 2022

Tom Brady will embark on his 23rd NFL season Sunday night in Dallas -- but not after a rather tumultuous offseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback briefly retired at the beginning of February before announcing in mid-March he'd return for his age-45 season. Brady's decision to return reportedly led to tension with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and speculation heightened when Brady took an unprecedented, 11-day hiatus from the Bucs in the middle of the preseason.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy