Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Wildfire evacuations, Stevens Pass closure remain amid Bolt Creek fire
A rampaging late-summer wildfire that sent communities and hikers fleeing west of Stevens Pass on Saturday continues to burn as evacuations and a major highway closure remain in effect. The Bolt Creek fire, reported early Saturday at 20 acres, had rapidly grown to 7,600 acres by Sunday. The cause of...
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire Still Growing Saturday; More Wind, Heat in the Forecast
The Goat Rocks Fire is continuing to grow in the forest outside Packwood, Lewis County’s easternmost community. It had scorched 1,600-1,800 acres as of Saturday afternoon. No injuries or structure damage have been caused by the fire as of the incident command team’s most recent update at around 3 p.m. Saturday.
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire: U.S. Highway 12 Opening, Evacuations Lifting as Red Flag Warning Ends
U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass is open and evacuations set in place due to the Goat Rocks Fire in East Lewis County are being lifted this evening as the red flag warning — signaling high fire danger due to dry, windy conditions — ends. State...
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire Spreads in All Directions, Reaches 2,842 Acres; Improved Weather Expected
The Goat Rocks Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest near Packwood continued to spread in all directions overnight. As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the fire had been mapped at 2,842 acres, nearly twice its size from 24 hours earlier. No injuries or structure damage have been caused by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Washington Utilities Proactively Turn Off Power as Wildfires Come West
The Bolt Creek Fire had been growing for less than three hours Saturday morning when homes along Highway 2 from Baring to Grotto lost power. A tree fell onto a power line operated by Puget Sound Energy, darkening 343 homes, and acting as a harbinger for the weekend ahead. A...
Chronicle
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
kpq.com
Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington
Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
Severe weather shelter activated in King County in response to poor air quality
SEATTLE — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is activating a severe weather shelter on Sunday as wildfire smoke continues to cause poor air quality for much of western Washington. The Compass Housing Alliance, located at 77 South Washington Street in Seattle, will be extending its hours and providing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HuffPost
Weather Helping, But Threat From Western Fires Persists
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento...
q13fox.com
Smoke, fire danger creating big problems
Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
Chronicle
Forest Service: Goat Rocks Fire Now at 150 Acres, Growing Toward Packwood
The latest update on the Goat Rocks Fire from the U.S. Forest Service reports that the blaze is now 150 acres in size and growing toward the East Lewis County town of Packwood. Sparked by lightning 7 miles northeast of Packwood Aug. 9, the fire is now about 2 and...
Chronicle
Lewis County: Goat Rocks Fire Grows to Over 850 Acres
The Goat Rocks Fire in East Lewis County grew to an estimated 850 acres by late Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Lewis County. The Forest Service still had the fire listed at 150 acres prior to the update from the county. Fire officials said dozer lines have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
FEMA authorizes emergency funds for Bolt Creek Fire
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized funds to support firefighting efforts for the Bolt Creek Fire, which has burned around 7,600 acres near Skykomish. FEMA approved the state’s request for support, determining the wildfire "threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster."...
Chronicle
White Pass School in Randle Hosts Goat Rocks Wilderness Fire Evacuees Overnight as State Mobilizes
Aid from around Washington will soon head toward the Goat Rocks Wilderness fire near Packwood as the fire’s estimated size now sits at 1,800 acres, the state Department of Emergency Management announced Friday night. The state approved activation of the State Fire Mobilization Resource, which puts out a call...
High winds to pose severe wildfire risk in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters warned Thursday that strong, gusting winds and low humidity will cause extreme fire danger across western Oregon and Washington this weekend as authorities encouraged residents to charge cellphones and have an evacuation plan ready. Starting Friday, a dry east wind with gusts of up to...
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051 square kilometers) of active, uncontained fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in the two states. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said. Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In Washington state, the Goat Rocks Fire, south of Mount Rainier National Park, was started by lightning and has led to the closure of U.S. Highway 12 and the evacuation of neighborhoods east of the city of Packwood. Evacuations were also issued for several communities in Cowlitz County in response to the Kalama fire in Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.
Chronicle
‘Growing Faster Than We Can React’: Goat Rocks Fire Less Than 3 Miles From Packwood
The Goat Rocks Wilderness fire is now 2 and a half miles away from Packwood, Lewis County officials announced just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday. “The fire is growing faster than we can react —it has the potential for spotting,” said Matt Mahe, a member of the U.S. Forest Service's incident command for the fire, in a news release.
rentonreporter.com
Wildfire smoke and high-risk fire conditions likely over the weekend
King County and much of the Puget Sound is under a “red flag” warning for critical fire conditions, according to the National Weather Service. From noon Sept. 9 until midnight on Saturday, Sept. 10, the region is expected to experience gusty winds, high temperatures and low humidity. These are perfect conditions for fires to start and spread rapidly, according to the National Weather Service.
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
Comments / 0