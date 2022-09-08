ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Wildfire evacuations, Stevens Pass closure remain amid Bolt Creek fire

A rampaging late-summer wildfire that sent communities and hikers fleeing west of Stevens Pass on Saturday continues to burn as evacuations and a major highway closure remain in effect. The Bolt Creek fire, reported early Saturday at 20 acres, had rapidly grown to 7,600 acres by Sunday. The cause of...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Goat Rocks Fire Still Growing Saturday; More Wind, Heat in the Forecast

The Goat Rocks Fire is continuing to grow in the forest outside Packwood, Lewis County’s easternmost community. It had scorched 1,600-1,800 acres as of Saturday afternoon. No injuries or structure damage have been caused by the fire as of the incident command team’s most recent update at around 3 p.m. Saturday.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Lewis County, WA
Government
State
Washington State
kpq.com

Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington

Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Wind#Fire Hose#Fire Safety#Wildfire
HuffPost

Weather Helping, But Threat From Western Fires Persists

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento...
OREGON STATE
q13fox.com

Smoke, fire danger creating big problems

Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County: Goat Rocks Fire Grows to Over 850 Acres

The Goat Rocks Fire in East Lewis County grew to an estimated 850 acres by late Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Lewis County. The Forest Service still had the fire listed at 150 acres prior to the update from the county. Fire officials said dozer lines have...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
q13fox.com

FEMA authorizes emergency funds for Bolt Creek Fire

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized funds to support firefighting efforts for the Bolt Creek Fire, which has burned around 7,600 acres near Skykomish. FEMA approved the state’s request for support, determining the wildfire "threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster."...
SKYKOMISH, WA
KREM2

High winds to pose severe wildfire risk in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters warned Thursday that strong, gusting winds and low humidity will cause extreme fire danger across western Oregon and Washington this weekend as authorities encouraged residents to charge cellphones and have an evacuation plan ready. Starting Friday, a dry east wind with gusts of up to...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051 square kilometers) of active, uncontained fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in the two states. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said. Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In Washington state, the Goat Rocks Fire, south of Mount Rainier National Park, was started by lightning and has led to the closure of U.S. Highway 12 and the evacuation of neighborhoods east of the city of Packwood. Evacuations were also issued for several communities in Cowlitz County in response to the Kalama fire in Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.
WASHINGTON STATE
rentonreporter.com

Wildfire smoke and high-risk fire conditions likely over the weekend

King County and much of the Puget Sound is under a “red flag” warning for critical fire conditions, according to the National Weather Service. From noon Sept. 9 until midnight on Saturday, Sept. 10, the region is expected to experience gusty winds, high temperatures and low humidity. These are perfect conditions for fires to start and spread rapidly, according to the National Weather Service.
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy