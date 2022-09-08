All candidates for Superior Court of Los Angeles County complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Superior Court of Los Angeles County —Fernando Maria Barreto and Elizabeth Lashley-Haynes— completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

The Superior Court of Los Angeles County is one of 58 superior courts in California. It has jurisdiction over Los Angeles County and conducts all original trials in the county, except in cases where the appellate level courts have original jurisdiction.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What do you believe are the core responsibilities for someone elected to this office?

Barreto:

“Justice should be accessible to everyone and as a judge, I will endeavor to fairly and equitably apply the law to every person that enters the courtroom, whether they are a plaintiff, a defendant, or a witness. I recognize there are specific and systemic issues within the justice system that need to be addressed to truly achieve justice for all, but for my part, I will give each person that comes before me an opportunity to be heard. I will take the time to listen to the parties and make knowledgeable, thoughtful rulings. The justice system is often scary and confusing for the people who use it and I will strive to guide individuals and families through this unfamiliar system and direct them to available resources.“

Lashley-Haynes:

“Judges preside over trials and hearings. They enforce the rules of the court and hear arguments from attorneys, receive and review evidence and listen to witness testimony. Throughout the trial, judges must make accurate rulings on whether evidence or testimonies are admissible and relevant to the trial. Throughout the entire judicial process, judges must remain impartial. They must put aside all personal feelings and beliefs and make all rulings and decisions based on the evidence and relevant laws. In addition, a judge may not preside over a case if it involves her family, friends, or past or current employees or business associates. In those cases, the judge “recuses” herself and asks that another judge handle the matter.”

