River Bandits fans react as last game of 2022 season comes to close
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Sept. 11 rain did not keep people away from America's pastime. The Quad Cities River Bandits played its last game of the 2022 season at Modern Woodmen Park, facing off against the Peoria Chiefs. Fans braved the rain, which only delayed the game by an...
Justin Kay takes another win at Mayhem Madness
With a unique racing format, Mayhem Madness gave drivers from five different classes a chance to compete against one another at the same time. This was the first time the event was held at Davenport Speedway. On Saturday, Justin Kay of Wheatland, continued his winning ways by taking the 75-lap main. To keep the competition […]
Highlights: Waterloo West vs. Davenport West
Davenport West comes back to beat Waterloo West at home. See the highlights from Waterloo West vs. Davenport West game in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
'Happy tears from heaven' l Community braves rain to honor local fallen soldier at 5K run
ROCHELLE, Ill. — A family is continuing their fight for answers surrounding the death of a Western Illinois University graduate. Thursday, Sept. 15 marks fours years since the death of Tyler Smith, 23. He was found dead in Galesburg back in 2018 after his body was lying in a...
QC entry wins in FFA sheep competition at Iowa State Fair
FFA chapters compete to obtain honors in Large Group Champion and Small Group Champion in the beef, poultry, rabbit, sheep, swine and horse divisions in FFA Herding at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. SHEEP. Large Group Champion: Northeast FFA, Goose Lake. Small Group Champion: North Scott FFA, Eldridge.
Iowa lands 2024 four-star dual-threat quarterback James Resar
After a disappointing Saturday night, Iowa fans woke up to some huge recruiting news as four-star dual-threat quarterback James Resar announced that he would be joining Iowa's 2024 class. Resar visited Iowa earlier this summer for a visit and earned an offer from the Hawkeyes. He also held offers from Indiana, Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest, among others.
This Is Why Bettendorf’s New Waterpark Will Not Be Indoors
Bettendorf's new waterpark at 'The Landing' will not be indoors and city leaders are sharing why. The Bettendorf City Council met on Tuesday night to review results from the survey conducted about the new 'The Landing' project, including the waterpark. According to the Quad-City Times, about half of the comments sent to the city asked them to consider making the waterpark indoors instead of outdoors.
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State
The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
Watch: Iowa football blocks punt, scores first offensive touchdown of 2022 season
Iowa football scored its first touchdown of the 2022 season during the first quarter of Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game. Running back Leshon Williams scored a nine-yard rushing touchdown. It only took the Hawkeyes two plays to score on their opening drive. Iowa’s first play of the game was a seven-yard...
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz voices concerns with offense after Cy-Hawk loss
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz wanted to make a big jump following the Hawkeyes’ 166-yard offensive performance against South Dakota State on Sept. 3. “We’ve all got to get better,” Ferentz said after Iowa’s touchdown-less victory last week. “That’s the bottom line. [Spencer Petras will] get better as we get better as a team. That’s really where our focus will be. It is every time. You go to Week 2, hopefully you make a big jump.”
Iowa Star Does Impromptu Concert At Family Farm
It looks like all it takes to get a Grammy nominated artist to perform on your family farm is to post a video on Tik Tok. We're all going to have to take a page out of one Minnesota farmer's book. A little over a week ago a Minnesotan farmer...
What Do You Want For Dinner? Check Out Your Options With The QuadCities.com Local Restaurants Listings!
Check out our awesome listing of area restaurants offering carry-out, drive-through and pickup options!. QuadCities.com offers you a list of local restaurants, bars and cafes that serve up a number of your favorite dishes. If you have information about a businesses not listed here, please feel free to send a...
QC Teacher Of The Week: Katherine Choate At Davenport West High School
It's the Fall 2022 semester and we are heading out to schools with our awesome program with Nothing Bundt Cakes to honor and reward our awesome Quad Cities teachers and educators. It's called QC Teacher of the Week and we are so excited to announce this week's teacher of the week!
KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?
For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
Featuring mega mums and pumpkins, Galesburg’s newest garden center set to open
Mums and pumpkins are a sure sign of fall, and they’ll soon be available at Galesburg’s newest garden center. Deadhead Plant Ranch will open Thursday, Sept. 15 just east of Lowe’s Home Improvement store on West Carl Sandburg Drive. Chris and Blaire Schertz, who own and operate Deadhead Plant Ranch in Macomb, announced this spring they were planning to open a location in Galesburg.
Quad City Senior Expo Happening at Vibrant Arena at the Mark Thursday
MOLINE, Ill. — On Thursday, Quad Cities seniors, their families and caregivers can get access to resources for a variety of needs. This is through the Quad City Senior Expo. The event is happening at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark (formerly the TaxSlayer Center) in Moline. It will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the Mark is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.
Opinion | It’s time for Iowa football to make a change at quarterback
Saturday was chock full of firsts — for both Iowa football and myself. The Hawkeyes lost to the Cyclones for the first time since 2014, and I can safely say I felt really uncomfortable during a postgame press conference. I know I haven’t been on the beat as long...
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After recent closures, a beloved Quad Cities pizza and ice cream chain is focused on growth. In recent weeks, Happy Joe’s closed its company locations on Rockingham Road in Davenport and Eldridge. CEO and President, Tom Sacco said it was a business decision. “You get...
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
Muscatine Community Block Party Is Celebrating 12 Years Of Community Fun
For those who are looking for family fun in Muscatine, this Friday is their 12th Annual Community Block Party. It's a great after-work event to bring the family to and to start off your weekend. It's two hours of entertainment, food, prizes, and fun. This Friday, September 9th is Muscatine's...
