Read full article on original website
Related
Emmys 2022 Predictions: Who Will Win Outstanding Limited Series?
Find out our Emmys predictions for Outstanding Limited Series in 2022 — who will win, who should win, and who could be the dark horse?
SFGate
Sanaa Lathan’s Paramount+ Movie ‘On the Come Up’ Gets Theatrical Release After TIFF Debut
Thanks to a successful launch at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Sanaa Lathan-directed movie “On the Come Up” has nabbed a day-and-date theatrical release from Paramount. Initially set to launch exclusively on Paramount+ on Friday, Sept. 23, the studio announced Monday that the film will now also...
SFGate
Broadway theater to be renamed in honor of James Earl Jones
NEW YORK (AP) — The newly restored Cort Theatre on Broadway will formally be renamed after James Earl Jones on Monday, becoming the second theater on the Great White Way named after a Black artist. The honor adds to the many that the iconic actor Jones has amassed, including...
SFGate
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 18-24
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sept. 18: Actor Robert Blake is 89. Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 84. Singer-actor Frankie Avalon is 82. Actor Beth Grant (“The Mindy Project,” ″No Country For Old Men”) is 73. Guitarist Kerry Livgren (Kansas) is 73. Actor Anna Deavere Smith (“The West Wing”) is 72. Director Mark Romanek is 63. Guitarist Mark Olson (The Jayhawks) is 61. Singer Joanne Catherall of Human League is 60. Actor Holly Robinson Peete (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 58. Singer Ricky Bell (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 55. Actor and talk show host Aisha Tyler is 52. Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is 51. Actor James Marsden (“The Notebook,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 49. Actor Emily Rutherfurd (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 48. Actor Travis Schuldt (“Scrubs”) is 48. Rapper Xzibit is 48. Comedian Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 47. Actor Sophina Brown (“Numb3rs”) is 46. Actor Barrett Foa (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 45. TV personality Sara Haines (“GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke,” “The View”) is 45. Actor-comedian Billy Eichner is 44. Actors Taylor and Brandon Porter (“Party of Five”) are 29. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger (“Midnight Sun”) is 29. Country singer Tae Kerr of Maddie and Tae is 27.
Comments / 0