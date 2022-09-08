Read full article on original website
Concho Valley Homepage Reflects: “Where was I during 9/11?”
SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s been 21 years since the tragedy struck the United States and changed the course of a nation forever. It is a day of pain, hurt and suffering. As time passed, the bad turned to content, and eventually good in some ways. Those responsible were brought to the light of justice. […]
brownwoodnews.com
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for T’Dubs Suds
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for T’Dubs Suds Thursday, September 1st at the 28th Annual Business Expo. T’Dubs Suds services Brown, Erath, Coleman, Eastland, and Comanche counties. T’Dubs Suds is owned by Travis Woodley and is a personal auto detailing service. T’Dubs Suds...
La Niña Is Sticking Around…What Does It Mean For San Angelo?
La Niña is a weather phenomenon characterized by cooler water in the equatorial Pacific. It is the opposite of Niño which means warmer than average water temperatures in the Pacific. Even though that is a long way from San Angelo, both have a tremendous impact on our weather.
SAPD: Avoid Sherwood Way and Southland due to motor accident
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released an alert, asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Sherwood Way and Southland by Sam’s Club due to a motor vehicle accident. SAPD released the alert with a ‘moderate’ severity tag, meaning there is a possible threat to life or property. The cause of the […]
San Angelo LIVE!
60-Mile High Speed Chase Ends at Cooper's for Randall King Concert
SAN ANGELO, TX — Iziah Rodriguez, 25, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center just after midnight. He was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, and Evading Arrest or Detention. Saturday night, there was a high speed chase.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: September 9, 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 have decreased in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, September 9, 2022, the Tom Green County...
San Angelo LIVE!
$12 Million Hotel Could be Coming to the Northside of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – A new multi-million dollar hotel could be coming to the northside of San Angelo soon. According to the City of San Angelo Building and Inspections Report, as of Sep. 7, a permit is pending for the construction of a Holiday Inn at 619 W. 29th Street.
Abilene Christian University professor to present live bassoon performance
ABILENE, Texas — While it might not be the most well known instrument, the bassoon is celebrated by musicians for its impressive lower tone range. Beginning at 7 p.m. Sept. 14, Abilene Christian University instructor of double reeds Dr. Janelle Ott will be showcasing her bassoon skills during a live musical performance at Eldon Black Recital Hall.
Fresh Catfish Anyone? The Concho is Stocked and Loaded
If you've been yearning for a catfish fry, you might not have to wait much longer. Channel Catfish have been stocked in the Concho River downtown. While there were some smaller fish like those pictured below stocked, there were also some larger Channel Catfish in the bunch. According to a...
Dirty Rain Covers San Angelo Vehicles with Grime
I've heard it said that rainwater is soft and fresh. Here in San Angelo, nothing could be further from the truth. The rain leaves behind all kinds of gritty dirt on any vehicle left outside. It's worse here in West Texas than many other parts of the country. That is...
GALLERY: Preliminary designs released for Cypress Street project in downtown Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Preliminary designs have been released for a project to renovate Cypress Street in downtown Abilene. During Thursday’s meeting, city council members approved $538,000 in Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone funds to be used toward the design phase of the Cypress Street Project, and they also voted to enter into an agreement with […]
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | A Search Warrant Uncovers Cockroach Infested House in North San Angelo!
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson sits with Matt Trammell to discuss Keep San Angelo Beautiful. Also, a search warrant after a 3-month-old was seriously injured uncovered "disgusting" living conditions and a cockroach infested house, the Animal Shelter is discussed at the City Council, gas has dropped below $3, Taste of San Angelo is back, and the Wall Hawks take on the Jim Ned Indians in what should be a great football game.
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 3
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 3 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Abilene Cooper defeated Central 41-38 in overtime Vernon defeated Lake View 23-12 Bangs defeated Grape Creek 53-6 Coleman defeated Brady 56-24 Wall defeated Jim Ned 3-0 TLCA defeated Winters 36-34 […]
Update with SAISD: September 8
SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Carolyn McEnrue and Superintendent Dr. Dethloff discuss current updates with SAISD.
ketk.com
Animal rescues allege years of neglect at San Angelo Animal Shelter
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Since the City of San Angelo announced the evacuation of the animal shelter to treat a roach infestation at the end of August, many people have been concerned with the conditions of the facility that houses hundreds of homeless animals. Multiple photographs of the shelter...
Haunted History: The murder of Leandra Morales
SAN ANGELO, Texas — It has been 44 years since the murder of Leandra Morales made headlines back in 1978 but the story of her death has lived on in whispers among Angelo State University students. According to an article from 1978, the story first came to light when a young man by the name […]
San Angelo LIVE!
NWS: Gusty North Winds from a Cold Front Drops Temps Sunday
SAN ANGELO – A strong cold front made its way through the Concho Valley Sunday morning bringing gusty north winds, cooler temperatures and some isolated showers to the southwest counties. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo say the cold front blew through the Big Country...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County jail logs: September 11, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
Joint law enforcement operation foils jewelry robbery in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — On Thursday, agents with Taylor County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Warrant Divisions, Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, Abilene Police Department Narcotics Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting a group of individuals robbing jewelry stores in multiple states.
ACU’s NEXT Lab awarded infrastructure grant from Department of Energy
ABILENE, Texas — The U.S. Department of Energy’s Nuclear Energy University Program announced a grant of $292,770 to be used for infrastructure at Abilene Christian University’s Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing Lab, the second consecutive year for ACU to receive the grant. According to an ACU press release,...
