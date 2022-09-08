ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

brownwoodnews.com

Chamber holds ribbon cutting for T’Dubs Suds

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for T’Dubs Suds Thursday, September 1st at the 28th Annual Business Expo. T’Dubs Suds services Brown, Erath, Coleman, Eastland, and Comanche counties. T’Dubs Suds is owned by Travis Woodley and is a personal auto detailing service. T’Dubs Suds...
BROWNWOOD, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD: Avoid Sherwood Way and Southland due to motor accident

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released an alert, asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Sherwood Way and Southland by Sam’s Club due to a motor vehicle accident. SAPD released the alert with a ‘moderate’ severity tag, meaning there is a possible threat to life or property. The cause of the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

60-Mile High Speed Chase Ends at Cooper's for Randall King Concert

SAN ANGELO, TX — Iziah Rodriguez, 25, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center just after midnight. He was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, and Evading Arrest or Detention. Saturday night, there was a high speed chase.
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: September 9, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 have decreased in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, September 9, 2022, the Tom Green County...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | A Search Warrant Uncovers Cockroach Infested House in North San Angelo!

SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson sits with Matt Trammell to discuss Keep San Angelo Beautiful. Also, a search warrant after a 3-month-old was seriously injured uncovered "disgusting" living conditions and a cockroach infested house, the Animal Shelter is discussed at the City Council, gas has dropped below $3, Taste of San Angelo is back, and the Wall Hawks take on the Jim Ned Indians in what should be a great football game.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 3

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 3 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Abilene Cooper defeated Central 41-38 in overtime Vernon defeated Lake View 23-12 Bangs defeated Grape Creek 53-6 Coleman defeated Brady 56-24 Wall defeated Jim Ned 3-0 TLCA defeated Winters 36-34 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
ketk.com

Animal rescues allege years of neglect at San Angelo Animal Shelter

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Since the City of San Angelo announced the evacuation of the animal shelter to treat a roach infestation at the end of August, many people have been concerned with the conditions of the facility that houses hundreds of homeless animals. Multiple photographs of the shelter...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Haunted History: The murder of Leandra Morales

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It has been 44 years since the murder of Leandra Morales made headlines back in 1978 but the story of her death has lived on in whispers among Angelo State University students. According to an article from 1978, the story first came to light when a young man by the name […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Gusty North Winds from a Cold Front Drops Temps Sunday

SAN ANGELO – A strong cold front made its way through the Concho Valley Sunday morning bringing gusty north winds, cooler temperatures and some isolated showers to the southwest counties. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo say the cold front blew through the Big Country...
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: September 11, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

Joint law enforcement operation foils jewelry robbery in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — On Thursday, agents with Taylor County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Warrant Divisions, Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, Abilene Police Department Narcotics Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting a group of individuals robbing jewelry stores in multiple states.
ABILENE, TX
