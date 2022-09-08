It’s unclear if Romy Taylor-Johnson knows what she wants to be when she grows up, but she might want to consider a life behind the camera. The young daughter of Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson captured her parents, and the photo was so good, that Sam, 55, had to share it with the world. “When your 10 yr old takes the best picture,” Sam captioned the Sept. 12 post of her alongside Aaron, 31, on some stoned steps. The Fifty Shades of Grey director and the Kick-Ass star looked like the coolest folk-indie-rock duo, with Sam wearing her blonde hair down to her shoulders while wearing a black ensemble with brown boots. Aaron had a paired his brown boots and gray-green paints with his shaggy hair and a necklace with a plunging neckline.

