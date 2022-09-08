The City of Laurel recently partnered with Mississippi Power Company to install four Level II chargers in town. A news article in the Laurel Impact Newspaper stated that the two poles would be in the downtown area near The Rusty Chandelier, a popular shopping venue. An online map showing EV charging stations in Mississippi indicates that The Scotsman General Store, which is nearby, will have four charging stations with free parking available, "coming soon." Will this be the location for Laurel's newest charging station?

