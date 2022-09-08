Read full article on original website
usm.edu
USM’s Patino Earns Top Honor from Sorority
Ana Patino says she never thought about her own potential to be a student leader when she enrolled at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM). But she’s proven to be a natural at it, earning the notice of those at the national level of her sorority, Kappa Delta, who recently bestowed upon her the Corre Anding Stegall Collegiate Leadership Award, its highest individual collegiate honor.
usm.edu
USM School of Media and Communication Faculty Members Named to Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Fellowship Program
From left to right: Chuck Cook, Dr. Lindsey Conlin Maxwell, Jonathan McGowan. The Mississippi Association of Broadcasters (MAB) recently named seven faculty/staff members from four of the state’s universities to its 2022 Fellowship Program, with three from The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Media and Communication - Dr. Lindsey Conlin Maxwell, Chuck Cook, and Jonathan McGowan.
WDAM-TV
3rd annual ‘Cruisin’ the Pearl’ raises money for wounded warriors, St. Luke Foundation
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of classic cars and hot dogs were on display at the Columbia Water Park Saturday during an annual event to raise money for Wounded Warriors and the St. Luke Foundation. The third annual “Cruisin’ the Pearl” featured more than 80 vehicles in a car show....
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 9-11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 9-11) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: 6th Annual Richland Ranger Fall Carnival – Friday & Saturday – Richland Enjoy rides, games, funnel cakes and more while […]
Man charged with statutory rape in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to two reported runaway girls in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, picked up the 12 and 13-year-old girls […]
WDAM-TV
Pork Rock Fest debuts in Laurel Saturday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Texas Pitmaster BBQ hosted the inaugural Pork Rock Fest Saturday in Laurel. The event allowed customers to enjoy barbeque while listening to live rock music from artists around the Pine Belt. “We’re trying to make it very kid-friendly, and just try to bring the community with...
WLOX
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
ELLISVILLLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, on a charge of statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Harrelson was given $100,000 bond Sunday afternoon during his first appearance in Jones County Justice Court...
Employees warned of business scam in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hub City employees are being warned of a scam targeting local businesses. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the scam has already targeted employees of businesses in the 1800 block of Hardy Street and the 3700 block of West 4th Street. They said the scammer calls claiming to be […]
WDAM-TV
Collins restaurant serves free meals to first responders for Patriot’s Day
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Annie B’s Family Restaurant honored veterans, first responders and healthcare workers for Patriot Day on Friday, Sept. 9, by serving them a free lunch. “I appreciate them; we appreciate Covington County law enforcement, firefighters, EMT, everybody,” said Marie Raborn, general manager of Annie B’s....
Man dies after being hit by train in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died after being hit by a train in Hattiesburg on Saturday, September 10. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said emergency crews responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m. near West Pine Street and Highway 49. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim as Antonio Fisher, […]
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Ocean Springs vs. George County
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — The Greyhounds (3-0) led the Rebels (0-3) at the half 33-0 and tacked on a field goal in the second half of their 36-0 shutout, cruising to their 13th straight regular season win dating back to the start of 2020. Watch the Friday Night Showcase highlights in the video above!
WTOK-TV
UPDATE: Jones County Sheriff’s Department finds missing teens
Jones County, Miss. (WDAM) - As of 4:00 a.m., the two runaway juveniles, ages 12 and 13, have been located and are safe in JCSD custody after being located in Stringer, Mississippi. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin advises, “Additional details will be forthcoming later today as our investigators continue working...
WDAM-TV
2nd teen arrested for hindering prosecution in Hub City shooting investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A second Hattiesburg teen has been arrested for refusal to cooperate with police in the ongoing investigation of a May 2022 shooting in the Hub City. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 18-year-old Eric Aguilar on Friday, Sept. 9, on charges of hindering prosecution. Aguilar is the...
stateoftheu.com
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Southern Miss Golden Eagles Edition
The Miami Hurricanes hit the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday afternoon and earned their second win of the 2022 season, beating Southern Miss 30-7. The game was a bit closer than anybody (other than Southern Miss) would have liked, but we’ll get to that. Craig T. Smith...
Where are the EV Charging Stations in Mississippi?
The City of Laurel recently partnered with Mississippi Power Company to install four Level II chargers in town. A news article in the Laurel Impact Newspaper stated that the two poles would be in the downtown area near The Rusty Chandelier, a popular shopping venue. An online map showing EV charging stations in Mississippi indicates that The Scotsman General Store, which is nearby, will have four charging stations with free parking available, "coming soon." Will this be the location for Laurel's newest charging station?
Water main break causes outage in Hattiesburg
Update: September 10, 2022 HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – City leaders announced the water main break was repaired on Saturday, September 10. Neighbors who live in the affected areas noted below should boil their water before consumption while water crews wait for water samples to come back clear. HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A contractor working on […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. high-speed chase ends in crash on Hwy 11
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man led the Laurel Police Department on a high-speed chase down Highway 11 after officers attempted a traffic stop. According to the department, the driver, Larry Paige, fled the traffic stop. An officer attempted to tase Paige before he could drive away, but Paige was able to get away in his vehicle.
CBS Sports
Miami (FL) vs. Southern Miss: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Southern Miss @ No. 15 Miami (FL) Current Records: Southern Miss 0-1; Miami (FL) 1-0 Last Season Records: Miami (FL) 7-5; Southern Miss 3-9 The Miami (FL) Hurricanes' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at noon ET Sept. 10 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes should still be feeling good after a victory, while Southern Miss will be looking to regain their footing.
