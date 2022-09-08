ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for ConocoPhillips

Analysts have provided the following ratings for ConocoPhillips COP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, ConocoPhillips has an average price target of $129.25 with a high of $153.00 and a low of $110.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where KeyCorp Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, KeyCorp KEY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for KeyCorp. The company has an average price target of $21.31 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $18.00.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Data Storage#Sugar#Coating#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Western Digital Corp Wdc#Stx#Asain#Micron Technology#Inc Mu#Nvidia Corp#Nvda#Wikimedia Commons
Benzinga

Looking Into Altus Power's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro data Altus Power AMPS posted a 64.12% decrease in earnings from Q1. Sales, however, increased by 28.98% over the previous quarter to $24.76 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Altus Power is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Altus Power reached earnings of $60.13 million and sales of $19.20 million in Q1.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With NVIDIA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA. Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

AT&T T - P/E: 7.54. Harte-Hanks has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.52, which has increased by 33.33% compared to Q1, which was 0.39. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.59%, which has increased by 0.76% from 9.83% last quarter. AT&T's earnings per share for Q2 sits...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

The old saying “different strokes for different folks” certainly rings true in the stock market. Some investors prefer growth stocks like Tesla Inc. that are volatile but have produced years of outstanding appreciation. Other folks prefer less volatile stocks like Johnson & Johnson whose growth may be slower but also add dividends of 2% to 3% annually to the total performance.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Comerica

Within the last quarter, Comerica CMA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Comerica has an average price target of $90.5 with a high of $97.00 and a low of $77.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Huntsman

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Huntsman HUN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 3 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Huntsman has an average price target of $37.0 with a high of $43.00 and a low of $33.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Hanover Insurance Gr Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Hanover Insurance Gr THG. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 75 cents per share. On Thursday, Hanover Insurance Gr will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 75 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fifth Third Bancorp

Within the last quarter, Fifth Third Bancorp FITB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average price target of $45.4 with a high of $53.00 and a low of $43.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking For The Next Moonshot Investment? This Startup Could Be It

Most financial advisors recommend a diversified portfolio that’s mostly made up of assets that are considered to be safer investments. However, many investors still like to leave some room for a higher-risk play here and there that has the potential to generate life-changing returns. Penny stocks and meme coins...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Yum! Brands Adopts New $2B Stock Buyback Plan

Yum! Brands Inc YUM Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization for up to $2 billion in shares of common stock through June 30, 2024. The new authorization will take effect upon the exhaustion of the current authorization approved in May 2021. YUM had about $236 million remained...
MARKETS
Benzinga

9 Analysts Have This to Say About Wells Fargo

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Wells Fargo WFC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Wells Fargo has an average price target of $54.22 with a high of $62.00 and a low of $45.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
80K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy