NewsTalk 940 AM

Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo

I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
Can You Still Drive and Get Your Kicks on Route 66?

It seems like an interesting question. Can you drive from start to finish on Route 66? Of course, we know the song but is it still possible?. Route 66 encompasses a lot of history from Chicago Illinois all the way through Los Angeles California. There are many places to stop. There is much to see. If you started on one end and drove all the way through the other would you be able to make the drive without any interruptions?
Time Running Out for Convicted Killer in Amarillo

John Lezell Balentine has had about twenty-four extra years on this hearth that his victims didn't have the luxury to enjoy. Three teenagers were asleep back in 1998 when Balentine crawled through a window of an Amarillo home. That was the end for Edward Mark Caylor 17, Kai Brooke Geyer,...
Play Softball Raise Money for Police Officers and Firefighters

Amarillo has a wonderful organization that steps up and helps our police officers and firefighters in the Texas Panhandle. It's called the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle provides immediate financial assistance to the families of certified peace officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty; provides immediate financial assistance to certified peace officers and firefighters injured in the line of duty and unable to work; purchase life-protecting and lifesaving equipment for law enforcement and firefighting agencies that cannot be secured through budgeted funds.
Pull Your Socks Up! This Puckett Townhome Will Blow You Away

Join me once more for another "window shopping" tour of a home that's been hand-picked by yours truly. I don't see many townhouses in Amarillo. If I do, they're more akin to apartments than a true townhouse. But this amazing listing with Melissa Achtley of Mgroup is just phenomenal. This was definitely the home of someone who truly appreciated art and the finer things in life.
Fun Events in Amarillo for Your Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day is coming up and if you are staying in town looking for something to do on your holiday weekend. Here are some fun events in the area. Labor Day is a day to honor American workers. It became a federal holiday in 1894 and it is traditionally observed on the first Monday in September.
