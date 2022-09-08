Few men can say that they have had the privilege of traveling across the world, but Joe prides himself as being an exception. From swimming through tides in the Pacific Ocean, to exploring new species in the Amazon Rainforest, to marching through the sands of the Sahara desert, he has been to locations that many can only dream about. Of course, Joe is no ordinary man … in fact, technically speaking, he is not a man at all.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO