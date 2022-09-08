Read full article on original website
WABE's Week In Review: Cobb deputies killed after ambush and Kemp calls for FEMA aid to Georgia communities hit by flooding
Two Cobb County Sherriff’s deputies were killed in the line of duty Thursday night.
wabe.org
'We're coming back:' Women entrepreneurs, leaders secure the bag, reflect on growing businesses post-COVID
Atlanta’s annual Women on the Move Summit brings together businesswomen from all corners of the metro. It’s a space where entrepreneurs and leaders of Fortune 500 companies share triumphs and failures. The summit was virtual these last couple of years during the Covid-19 pandemic — and during that...
wabe.org
Police: Georgia deputies serving warrant killed in shootout
Authorities charged a man with murder Friday in the killing of two sheriff’s deputies serving an arrest warrant on another person outside a suburban home near Atlanta. Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer told reporters at a news conference that the deputies were attempting to arrest a man wanted on theft charges in the driveway of his home Thursday night when another man inside confronted them with a gun.
Family of missing Covington woman last seen leaving a pub pleads to public for leads in case
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of a missing Covington woman, Yolanda Brown, is searching for answers when it comes to her disappearance. “There is a suspect, I believe, someone who followed her home,” said Joshua Doughty, Brown’s son. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol...
