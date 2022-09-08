Emotions were high in the season three premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show. The episode, premiering Sept. 12, saw Drew Barrymore sit down with her former love, Justin Long. “I feel like we’ve been through so much together, too,” Drew, 47, told Justin, 44, as they sat down. The couple dated on and off from 2007 to 2010 and remained on good terms after calling it off. “When we used to talk and FaceTime, I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up Justin,'” said Drew. I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO