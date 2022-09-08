Android smartphone makers have been trying to eliminate the notch since it first appeared on smartphones. That future will arrive once under-display camera technology has fully matured. Apple has taken a different route with the iPhone 14 Pro series, though. Instead of hiding the pill-shaped notch, the company has embraced it using Dynamic Island. The feature uses the area around the notch to show notifications and alerts with slick animations. Given the distinct implementation, Android OEMs might also consider bringing the feature to their phones. Beating them to the punch, a Mi theme developer has managed to duplicate Dynamic Island-like functionality on Xiaomi phones using an MIUI theme.

