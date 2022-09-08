Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
NFL・
TechRadar
Does the iPhone 14 have USB-C?
The iPhone 14, and its Pro siblings, were finally revealed at Apple’s Far Out event on September 7. Highlight features include an incredible new 'Dynamic Island' on the Pro models, improved cameras, and the option to contact emergency services via satellite. But one point of contention remains, in the physical connection standard these phones rely upon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
Amazon has Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 on sale at a never-before-seen discount
We have no idea exactly what makes today special, but with Labor Day well behind us and both Black Friday and Cyber Monday still more than a couple of months on the horizon, it would probably be foolish to ignore what could prove a very rare opportunity to buy your choice of Samsung's two hot new foldable devices at a substantial discount with no strings attached.
OnePlus 11 Pro renders show camera hump traded for camera lump
In the mobile world, corporate insiders know brands are fighting for firsts wherever they can get them. If they aren't out-engineering their flagships, they're calling dibs on unique or new parts first. It may be, then, that the OnePlus 11 Pro could be first out of the gate next year with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. But we haven't even seen what it will look like yet... that is, until now.
Complex
I Spent a Week With the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and I Loved It
Because of how much I rely on my phone, I’m always a bit nervous to try anything new. That’s why when I was first tasked with testing out the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, I was a bit hesitant to do it. Thankfully, it turned out I didn’t need to be.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Moto X30 Pro global model launches to take on the flagship competition with an exciting array of features
Motorola has lifted the lid on the Edge 30 Ultra, its latest flagship smartphone. Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and a 144 Hz pOLED display, the Edge 30 Ultra can also fully replenish its large battery in just 22 minutes, thanks to 125 W fast charging. The Edge 30 Ultra has a 200 MP primary camera with OIS too, among other features.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sony's got a new snap-on cooler for your Xperia 1 IV to turn it into a gaming beast
Earlier this month, Sony teased a new device launch targeting gamers and streamers, and we were hyped to see the company’s PlayStation 5 expertise trickle into a flashy, performance-oriented smartphone that could be heralded as the spiritual successor of the decade-old Xperia Play. Sony dashed our hopes for a new smartphone today and instead launched a device we had seen in teasers before — a cooling accessory for its Xperia 1 IV smartphone optimized for converting the unassuming smartphone into a gaming and streaming hub.
Android Authority
OnePlus 11 Pro renders leak: The alert slider is back
OnePlus is certainly going for an interesting look with the OnePlus 11 Pro. A reliable leaker has revealed OnePlus 11 Pro renders. The leak shows an alert slider and an interesting camera housing. We’re all expecting OnePlus to launch the OnePlus 11 Pro next year, following in the footsteps of...
ZDNet
eSIM vs. SIM: What's the difference?
With the news that Apple's iPhone 14 lineup is dropping the SIM card slot in favor of eSIM technology, you may be wondering what that means. What's the difference between an eSIM and a physical SIM, and why does it matter?. SIM stands for Subscriber Identity Module, the technology that...
Android Authority
Xperia Stream launched: A full-featured cooling system
Expect a cooling fan and four useful ports here. Sony has announced the Xperia Stream accessory for the Xperia 1 IV. This is a cooling accessory that also comes with a variety of ports. There’s no word on pricing or availability just yet. Sony revealed last week that it...
The best Chromebook sleeves in 2022
If you take your trusty, reliable Chromebook everywhere, a sleeve is your first option for protecting your investment. The last thing you'd want is for an accidental drop or spill that could affect its performance — or worse. The simplicity of it is great, considering you can just as easily slip it out when you need it and then back in when you don't.
The Pixel Buds Pro's ANC settings are now in your Pixel's volume panel
The Pixel Buds Pro are some of the best true wireless earbuds out there. They're Google's first with ANC on board, a feature that brings them to par with the competition. If you also have a Pixel phone, it's a match made in heaven. You can now tweak ANC settings on your Pixel Buds Pro more quickly and easily than ever.
RS Recommends: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) now Available for Pre-Order on Amazon
Apple’s September event brought a lot of buzzy product announcements, but one of the best ones by far was the release of the long-awaited AirPods Pro (2nd Gen). Available for pre-order now, these new earbuds will ship around September 23rd, making this a great gift to yourself for the upcoming holiday season. Buy: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $249.00 Compared to the first generation of AirPods Pro, the latest model features the new H2 performance chip for better noise cancellation and more immersive audio. In fact, the new buds are set to cancel double the ambient noise. The transparency mode is...
CBS News
Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Tab S8 and more: The best deals at the Discover Samsung fall event, starting today
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Move over, Apple: The Discover Samsung Event sales event starts today, with exciting deals launching each day this week. It's...
This theme brings iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island to your Xiaomi phone
Android smartphone makers have been trying to eliminate the notch since it first appeared on smartphones. That future will arrive once under-display camera technology has fully matured. Apple has taken a different route with the iPhone 14 Pro series, though. Instead of hiding the pill-shaped notch, the company has embraced it using Dynamic Island. The feature uses the area around the notch to show notifications and alerts with slick animations. Given the distinct implementation, Android OEMs might also consider bringing the feature to their phones. Beating them to the punch, a Mi theme developer has managed to duplicate Dynamic Island-like functionality on Xiaomi phones using an MIUI theme.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 👉 New Pixel Tablet details
The Pixel Tablet dock, Samsung throws shade at Apple, paid YouTube courses, and Steve Jobs' daughter's sick burn. 👑 Happy Friday everyone! Yesterday was obviously a historic day with the passing of Queen Elizabeth, but we’re here to talk about tech news, and there’s never a shortage of that!
The Verge
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review: sometimes bigger is better
I didn’t think I was going to like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. First came the rumors that this watch would be a behemoth. Then came the whispers suggesting Samsung had murdered its darling: the physical rotating bezel. Finally, leaked renders indicated that this watch was not only big but a heckin’ chonker. If Samsung assembled a team to annoy the crap out of me, Victoria Song, specifically, this is the watch they would’ve come up with. And yet, the $449.99 Pro I ought to despise has pleasantly surprised me several times over the past few weeks.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0