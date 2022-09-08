All candidates for Colorado House of Representatives District 27 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Colorado House of Representatives District 27—incumbent Brianna Titone (D) and Jacob Luria (L)— completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Democratic Party controls both chambers of Colorado’s state legislature. Colorado is one of 14 states with a Democratic trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: Who are you? Tell us about yourself.

Titone:

“Representative Brianna Titone is running for her third term to serve HD27. Before getting involved in the political environment, Brianna studied Physics, Geology, and Software Development. She serves as the chair of the Legislative LGBTQ+ caucus, Chair of the Joint Technology Committee, and as a member of the Energy & Environment, Health & Insurance, and Agriculture, Livestock & Water Committees. She also serves on the SIPA Board, the JeffCo Schools STEM Advisory Board, the NCSL Energy and Environment and Transportations committees, as well as on the Western Regional Democrat Rep of the NCSL Women’s Legislative Network Executive Board, the CSG West Energy & Environment, Canada Relations, and Colorado River Forum Advisory Committees and the Energy Council, a non-partisan legislative organization comprised of 14 energy-producing states in the United States and two Canadian provinces.”

Luria:

“I am running for CO House District 27 to give voters another choice and a better option than the Democrats and Republicans. I am currently 32 years old living in Golden Colorado. I will be getting married and I want to work to help build a better world for the family I am starting. I am originally from New York but moved to Colorado years ago and fell in love with the state and the spirit of independence I found here. I left New York because of the corrupt government thats continue to destroy the state. I don’t want to leave Colorado. I want to stay and fight and make the future better for all of Colorado.”

