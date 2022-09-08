Home to family of 5 heavily damaged by fire in Lawrence County

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The home of a family of five suffered heavy damage after it caught on fire.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Houk Road in Slippery Rock Township at around 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Slippery Rock Township’s fire chief, Charles Peak, said the house was in flames when firefighters arrived.

The father of the household was home at the time of the fire but made it out of the house. All three children, ages 9-17, were at the Laurel Highlands School District with their mother who works there. Two dogs died during the fire.

Crews struggled to get inside to fight the fire when they discovered when the noticed there were bars on all of the windows.

The fire chief believes the fire started in the back of the house where a large number of electric devices were plugged in.

The Red Cross has met with the family.

