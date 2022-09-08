ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Queen hailed in service as a 'constant in all our lives'

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.” Four days after the 96-year-old queen died at her beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as her oak coffin, draped in the red-and-yellow Royal Standard of Scotland, was borne from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh under late-summer sunshine. King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse traveled to St. Giles’ Cathedral, flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of the Royal Company of Archers, the king’s ceremonial bodyguard in Scotland. Inside, the coffin was placed on a wooden stand an topped with the golden Crown of Scotland, encrusted with 22 gems and 20 precious stones along with freshwater pearls from Scotland’s rivers.
U.K.
SFGate

Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Probably Never Perform Again’

Amid the series of bombshells about her family, her conservatorship and business managers Britney Spears has dropped on her Instagram account, on Sunday she posted a lengthy message in which she says that she will “probably never perform again.”. After writing about the lack of creative control she was...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Review: Ian McEwan returns with masterful book 'Lessons'

“Lessons,” by Ian McEwan (Alfred A. Knopf) “Roland occasionally reflected on the events and accidents, personal and global, minuscule and momentous that had formed and determined his existence.” That one sentence in Ian McEwan’s new novel, “Lessons,” nicely sums up the book. When we first...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Bernie Taupin
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Elton John
SFGate

My Chemical Romance Brings Back Brooding Emo Angst at Barclays Reunion Show

My Chemical Romance formed on September 12, 2001. The date was no accident: They’ve long credited their formation to the events that happened on 9/11. Singer Gerard Way was working at Cartoon Network in New York City and experienced the aftermath firsthand, inspiring him to create something that could change the world for the better.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#The Royal Family#Variety World
SFGate

Tommy Hilfiger closes bold show with Travis Barker on drums

NEW YORK (AP) — Rain gathered on the tin foil covered and spray-painted catwalk of Tommy Hilfiger’s New York Fashion Week show as guests huddled under umbrellas, waiting for the event to start. The Brooklyn outdoor venue promised a stunning skyline view of Manhattan — but with no covering, it made for a damp, albeit memorable evening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Good Home Hunting: A Peek Inside the Homes of Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck has been busy. The 50-year-old actor/director tied the knot with superstar Jennifer Lopez, after rekindling their romance that supposedly flamed out a couple of decades ago. Along with wedding bells in not one, but two locales, the couple seem to be consolidating their real estate holdings. The power...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy