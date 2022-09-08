Read full article on original website
With solemn ceremony, Scots pay tribute to late Queen Elizabeth and welcome new king
EDINBURGH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth was taken along the Royal Mile in the Scottish capital Edinburgh on Monday in a solemn procession watched by thousands of people lining the street to pay their respects to Britain's longest reigning monarch.
Queen hailed in service as a 'constant in all our lives'
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.” Four days after the 96-year-old queen died at her beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as her oak coffin, draped in the red-and-yellow Royal Standard of Scotland, was borne from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh under late-summer sunshine. King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse traveled to St. Giles’ Cathedral, flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of the Royal Company of Archers, the king’s ceremonial bodyguard in Scotland. Inside, the coffin was placed on a wooden stand an topped with the golden Crown of Scotland, encrusted with 22 gems and 20 precious stones along with freshwater pearls from Scotland’s rivers.
Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Probably Never Perform Again’
Amid the series of bombshells about her family, her conservatorship and business managers Britney Spears has dropped on her Instagram account, on Sunday she posted a lengthy message in which she says that she will “probably never perform again.”. After writing about the lack of creative control she was...
Review: Ian McEwan returns with masterful book 'Lessons'
“Lessons,” by Ian McEwan (Alfred A. Knopf) “Roland occasionally reflected on the events and accidents, personal and global, minuscule and momentous that had formed and determined his existence.” That one sentence in Ian McEwan’s new novel, “Lessons,” nicely sums up the book. When we first...
10 Famous Women Who Were Asked A Question That Was Completely Uncalled For During An Interview About Their Project
A reporter asked Natasha Lyonne and Samira Wiley of Orange Is the New Black whether it was hard to get any work done on the set with all those "beautiful ladies" around.
Dark Comedy ‘My Neighbor Adolf,’ Starring Udo Kier, Secures Distribution for Australia, New Zealand (EXCLUSIVE)
Following the world premiere of “My Neighbor Adolf” on the Piazza Grande in Locarno, Beta Cinema has sold the dark comedy to Vendetta Films, which will bring the Udo Kier and David Hayman starrer to cinemas across Australia and New Zealand in the first quarter of next year.
Kourtney Kardashian's Middle Name Is Now Kardashian After Tying The Knot With Travis Barker
"It was just a given, it wasn't a thought."
My Chemical Romance Brings Back Brooding Emo Angst at Barclays Reunion Show
My Chemical Romance formed on September 12, 2001. The date was no accident: They’ve long credited their formation to the events that happened on 9/11. Singer Gerard Way was working at Cartoon Network in New York City and experienced the aftermath firsthand, inspiring him to create something that could change the world for the better.
Tommy Hilfiger closes bold show with Travis Barker on drums
NEW YORK (AP) — Rain gathered on the tin foil covered and spray-painted catwalk of Tommy Hilfiger’s New York Fashion Week show as guests huddled under umbrellas, waiting for the event to start. The Brooklyn outdoor venue promised a stunning skyline view of Manhattan — but with no covering, it made for a damp, albeit memorable evening.
Good Home Hunting: A Peek Inside the Homes of Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck has been busy. The 50-year-old actor/director tied the knot with superstar Jennifer Lopez, after rekindling their romance that supposedly flamed out a couple of decades ago. Along with wedding bells in not one, but two locales, the couple seem to be consolidating their real estate holdings. The power...
Dad poses for hilarious 'man-ternity' photoshoot and we really hope this becomes a thing
The father-of-two gracefully posed in a field of flowers dressed in a blue sarong, flower crown and some fabric draped across his chest.
15 People Who Had A Much, Much Worse Week Than You, I, Or Anyone
Featuring food, dad texts, celeb social media snafus, and more.
Therapist says she asks for consent when she hugs her kids and shares 10 things she doesn't do with them
'I don't talk about how much money I make or where my money goes. That's not for them to be concerned about,' the mother-of-two stated.
