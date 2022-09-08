ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-Bear sees progression in Justin Fields' development

Justin Fields flashed some maturity in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. There has been plenty of talk circling Fields' chances of developing behind an underwhelming roster this season. Pair that with the rainy conditions for Sunday's game and Fields should have had a tough day. However, Fields had...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Jim McMahon Calls Bears Cheap and Blames Them For Lack Of Championships

Former Chicago Bears' quarterback Jim McMahon recently appeared on 'The Morning Roast' of 95.7 The Game in San Francisco. Hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky had McMahon on to preview the upcoming matchup between the Bears and the 49ers. They also talked about football in the past and how the rivalry between the two historic franchises heated up in the late 1980s.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Arlington Heights, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts Chicago Bears for terrible sideline paint

The playing conditions at Soldier Field, the NFL home of the Chicago Bears, have been heavily criticized recently, with the NFL world blasting the field turf during the preseason and the Bears’ own kicker admitting he practices in poorly-kept parks to simulate the horrid conditions. Well, Soldier Field just gave fans another reason to criticize.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Domonique Foxworth admits to incorrect Bears take

Ex-NFL player and current ESPN analyst, Domonique Foxworth, rightfully punished himself by making his Twitter avatar the Chicago Bears logo. Last Thursday, Foxworth declared Bears quarterback Justin Fields should "demand a trade" from the Bears due to the lowly names on the roster. "The Chicago Bears don't have enough good...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the wettest games played in NFL history

The Chicago Bears played a soaked game on Sunday at Soldier Field against the San Francisco 49ers. The field was noticeably drenched and covered in puddles around the field. Luckily, the Bears got away with a 19-10 upset win in the rain over the 49ers. They capped off the Week 1 win with an iconic, celebratory slide through the rain in the endzone.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bears' dedication to run set up game-winning TD pass

The Bears have made it clear that running the ball is going to be a big part of their offensive identity this season. In Week 1, they lived up to that promise, rushing the ball 37 times compared to 17 pass attempts. The rain probably skewed those numbers a bit, but even with a little good weather regression, the playcalling would’ve still heavily favored the run game. Normally Chicagoans who have been calling for a return to the ground and pound game would be rejoicing with a development like that, but there was one problem. The Bears couldn’t run the ball effectively throughout the game.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Arlington Park#American Football#Renovatio
FanSided

Soldier Field is an absolute disaster today for Bears-49ers

Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, and field conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers entering the first day. The long-awaited Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, but conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers on opening day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Do NFL cheerleaders get paid? Here’s how much the average salary is

Considering how much time NFL cheerleaders commit to their teams and considering how much NFL franchises are worth, it is hard to believe they make so little. Sometimes cheerleading requires arriving at games five hours prior to prepare for their performance or spending 30-40 hours a week in practice, and yet, they are paid significantly less than anyone else involved at the stadium.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Kittle listed as questionable for season opener vs. Bears

Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle, who missed 14 games due to injuries in his first five NFL seasons, is in serious question to open this season on the field for the 49ers. The 49ers on Friday listed Kittle as questionable for the team’s regular-season opener on Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Kittle did not practice this week due to a groin injury.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

How many female coaches are there in the NFL?

Football is no longer a final frontier women need to conquer. In fact, there are record numbers of female coaches at NFL training camp this year, and this means we might be seeing a lot more female leadership on the field. Like Jennifer King showed with Washington and Lori Locust...
NFL
Packers.com

It's the Packers 'versus the entire stadium'

GREEN BAY – The Packers and Vikings haven't faced one another to open a season all that often, but when they do there's usually significance attached. Sunday's showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium will mark just the eighth meeting between Green Bay and Minnesota in Week 1, and this one will go down in history as Kevin O'Connell's first game as Vikings head coach.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy