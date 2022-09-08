Read full article on original website
NFL fans thought Soldier Field’s puddly rainstorm conditions were positively wild for Bears-49ers
It’s only mid-September, but Mother Nature didn’t take long to make its voice heard during the opening Sunday of the NFL season. In advance of the Bears and 49ers’ (-6.5) matchup at Soldier Field, a huge rainstorm positively walloped the Chicagoland area with a downpour. Soldier Field’s...
Three Bears Keys for an Upset of 49ers
Justin Fields needs to be efficient and the Bears must contain Trey Lance to allow him to make mistakes, but there is one other huge key more critical than the others.
Ex-Bear sees progression in Justin Fields' development
Justin Fields flashed some maturity in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. There has been plenty of talk circling Fields' chances of developing behind an underwhelming roster this season. Pair that with the rainy conditions for Sunday's game and Fields should have had a tough day. However, Fields had...
Jim McMahon Calls Bears Cheap and Blames Them For Lack Of Championships
Former Chicago Bears' quarterback Jim McMahon recently appeared on 'The Morning Roast' of 95.7 The Game in San Francisco. Hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky had McMahon on to preview the upcoming matchup between the Bears and the 49ers. They also talked about football in the past and how the rivalry between the two historic franchises heated up in the late 1980s.
NFL world blasts Chicago Bears for terrible sideline paint
The playing conditions at Soldier Field, the NFL home of the Chicago Bears, have been heavily criticized recently, with the NFL world blasting the field turf during the preseason and the Bears’ own kicker admitting he practices in poorly-kept parks to simulate the horrid conditions. Well, Soldier Field just gave fans another reason to criticize.
Haugh: Bears shock NFL world with win over 49ers … even if their coach wasn't surprised
The Bears’ 19-10 win against the 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field was an example of what happens when the coachiest of football coaches gets complete and total buy-in from a bunch of players with much to prove in the NFL.
Domonique Foxworth admits to incorrect Bears take
Ex-NFL player and current ESPN analyst, Domonique Foxworth, rightfully punished himself by making his Twitter avatar the Chicago Bears logo. Last Thursday, Foxworth declared Bears quarterback Justin Fields should "demand a trade" from the Bears due to the lowly names on the roster. "The Chicago Bears don't have enough good...
Here are the wettest games played in NFL history
The Chicago Bears played a soaked game on Sunday at Soldier Field against the San Francisco 49ers. The field was noticeably drenched and covered in puddles around the field. Luckily, the Bears got away with a 19-10 upset win in the rain over the 49ers. They capped off the Week 1 win with an iconic, celebratory slide through the rain in the endzone.
Rain downpour has Soldier Field already soggy ahead of 49ers-Bears
The weather conditions on Sunday morning at Soldier Field certainly look less than ideal for a season opener. The Bears and 49ers certainly are up for a challenge as rain pours down in Chicago ahead of their Week 1 matchup. The tarp could only protect the field for so long....
Bears' stadium in Arlington Heights will likely have permanent roof, team says
While the Chicago Bears did not unveil any new renderings of their proposed stadium in suburban Arlington Heights during a public meeting Thursday, they did provide an important detail, saying that the roof of the facility will likely be permanently in place. During the Q & A session at the...
How Bears' dedication to run set up game-winning TD pass
The Bears have made it clear that running the ball is going to be a big part of their offensive identity this season. In Week 1, they lived up to that promise, rushing the ball 37 times compared to 17 pass attempts. The rain probably skewed those numbers a bit, but even with a little good weather regression, the playcalling would’ve still heavily favored the run game. Normally Chicagoans who have been calling for a return to the ground and pound game would be rejoicing with a development like that, but there was one problem. The Bears couldn’t run the ball effectively throughout the game.
What we learned about Bears' Arlington Park plan at stadium meeting
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. – The Bears held their first informational community meeting about their exploration into developing Arlington Park into a multi-use property anchored by a new NFL stadium on Thursday. Bears chairman George McCaskey, CEO Ted Phillips, senior vice president of marketing Scott Hagel, and senior vice president...
IDP Waiver Wire Report Week 2
A handful of overtime games provided extra snaps for IDP production in a sleeper-dominated week.
Soldier Field is an absolute disaster today for Bears-49ers
Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, and field conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers entering the first day. The long-awaited Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, but conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers on opening day.
Kittle listed as questionable for season opener vs. Bears
Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle, who missed 14 games due to injuries in his first five NFL seasons, is in serious question to open this season on the field for the 49ers. The 49ers on Friday listed Kittle as questionable for the team’s regular-season opener on Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Kittle did not practice this week due to a groin injury.
Grading Bears' offense, defense in upset win vs. 49ers
CHICAGO – It wasn’t pretty, and the Bears have a lot to clean up. But Sunday’s 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field might have been the most appropriate way for the Bears to start the Matt Eberflus era. All the things we thought...
