U.K.

King Charles' coronation could be several months away

By Doug Cunningham
 3 days ago

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Although, Prince Charles became King Charles III immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth , on Thursday, some official ceremonies marking the succession are not planned immediately.

Then-Prince Charles speaks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron during a reception and dinner hosted by the Eden Project in June in Cornwall, UK Charles became King Thursday immediately upon Queen Elizabeth II's death. Photo by Karwai Tang/G7 Cornwall 2021

His ascension will involve several ceremonies , but the coronation could take a few months. The Accession Council will meet at 10 a.m. local time Friday to proclaim Charles the new sovereign.

According to the BBC, Camilla will become queen consort.

A detailed plan called Operation London Bridge went into motion as soon as Elizabeth II died, laying out how the succession will happen. Charles will give formal statements at a meeting of the Privy Council that include personal and political inaugural declarations.

He will take an oath to uphold the Church of Scotland during that meeting, then later he will make the accession declaration along with avow to maintain the Protestant line of royal succession, according to The New York Times.

He also will deliver a Coronation Oath that includes a vow to uphold the rights and privileges of the Church of England.

Charles was the longest reigning Prince of Wales in British history. It's not yet known when Charles' coronation will occur. Charles is 73, and has waited decades to become ling.

The queen had expressed a desire in 2018 for Charles to take the throne.

"It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations, and will decide that one day the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949," she said in 2018 .

Charles had taken on increased responsibilities on behalf of his ailing mother over the years. In May, he opened Parliament for the first time.

The Queen's second son, Prince Andrew , remains stripped of royal duties over links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein .

Under King Charles III, the other royals will move into different roles and different titles.

