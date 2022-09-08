Read full article on original website
Related
10 Famous Women Who Were Asked A Question That Was Completely Uncalled For During An Interview About Their Project
A reporter asked Natasha Lyonne and Samira Wiley of Orange Is the New Black whether it was hard to get any work done on the set with all those "beautiful ladies" around.
Kourtney Kardashian's Middle Name Is Now Kardashian After Tying The Knot With Travis Barker
"It was just a given, it wasn't a thought."
Parents, What Is Something You Secretly Hate About Having Kids?
Get it off your chest.
15 People Who Had A Much, Much Worse Week Than You, I, Or Anyone
Featuring food, dad texts, celeb social media snafus, and more.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dad poses for hilarious 'man-ternity' photoshoot and we really hope this becomes a thing
The father-of-two gracefully posed in a field of flowers dressed in a blue sarong, flower crown and some fabric draped across his chest.
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0