Fulton, NY

Syracuse.com

West Genesee, Cicero-North Syracuse open marching band season with showcase wins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee opened the 2022 New York State Field Band Conference season on Saturday by taking honors at a showcase at East Syracuse Minoa. Performing “A River Rises,” the Wildcats totaled a score of 77.40 to win the National Division competition at the Spartan Spectacular. That scored edged defending state champion Liverpool, the only other school from that division at the show, which earned a mark of 77.050.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego football cruises past Jordan-Elbridge in home opener

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity football team ran away with a win on Thursday, flying past Jordan-Elbridge for a 39-6 victory. The game was tied, 6-6, just over seven minutes into the first quarter, before Oswego scored 33 unanswered points to end the contest.
OSWEGO, NY
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Fulton, NY
Fulton, NY
cnycentral.com

Multiple crews battle fire in East Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews were on the scene for a fire that broke out at the Walgreens in East Syracuse. The first call came in around 12 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a reported fire at the Walgreens on Kirkville Road and Kinne Street. Members from our station...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Students at KWS Bear Road Elementary in North Syracuse return to brand new building to begin school year

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many students across Central New York are wrapping up their first week back in the classroom, including North Syracuse Central School District. It was a fresh, new start to the school year for students at Karl W Saile Bear Road Elementary School in North Syracuse. “Having the building filled again […]
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Two window washers trapped 85 feet up at Crouse Hospital after lift tipped over

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse firefighters rescued two window washers that became trapped 85 feet in the air Saturday, fire officials said. Around 1:39 p.m., Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received reports that a boom lift holding two window washers working outside Crouse Hospital tipped over and crashed into the seventh floor of the building, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants

Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
SODUS POINT, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY Rally for Women's Rights, pro-choice event in Baldwinsville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Rally for Women's Rights held its first of three scheduled peaceful pro-choice rallies in the Village of Baldwinsville on Saturday. Protesters met at 9:30 on Saturday, September 10 at the Triquetra Books and More store at 12 Oswego Street in Baldwinsville. Activists from across Central...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
96.9 WOUR

UPDATE: Holland Patent Man Killed in Trenton Crash on Saturday Night

UPDATE: 09/12/2022 0350 Authorities are releasing more information about a fatal crash that took place in Trenton, New York on September 10, 2022. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is identifying 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent as the victim in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street in Trenton.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
14850.com

An Ithaca College sophomore has died in an early morning crash, school says

An Ithaca College sophomore has died in “an automobile accident in Ithaca early Saturday morning,” according to a statement from the college on Saturday afternoon. The college identified Shea Colbert as the student who died. “A sophomore in the School of Business, Shea was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan...
ITHACA, NY

