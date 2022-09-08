Read full article on original website
Maine-Endwell opens the season with shutout win over rival Union-Endicott
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Maine-Endwell beat Union-Endicott 14-0.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
2-Minute Drill (9/9/2022): OHS girls soccer shuts out Auburn, Fulton volleyball sweeps J-D
AUBURN — The Oswego varsity girls soccer team scored twice in the first half, propelling the Bucs to a 3-0 win over Auburn on Thursday. Rosie Wallace, Catherine Callen, and Alaina DiBlasi scored goals for Oswego. Mischa Palmitesso and Mia Fierro each added assists. Emma Burger made three saves in goal for the Bucs.
West Genesee, Cicero-North Syracuse open marching band season with showcase wins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee opened the 2022 New York State Field Band Conference season on Saturday by taking honors at a showcase at East Syracuse Minoa. Performing “A River Rises,” the Wildcats totaled a score of 77.40 to win the National Division competition at the Spartan Spectacular. That scored edged defending state champion Liverpool, the only other school from that division at the show, which earned a mark of 77.050.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego football cruises past Jordan-Elbridge in home opener
OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity football team ran away with a win on Thursday, flying past Jordan-Elbridge for a 39-6 victory. The game was tied, 6-6, just over seven minutes into the first quarter, before Oswego scored 33 unanswered points to end the contest.
HS football roundup: Central New York rivals clash in more than 3-hour ‘slugfest’
Two Oswego County high school football teams that are very familiar with one another took over three hours Saturday to end their Independent football matchup. Pulaski (1-0) defeated Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (0-1) 34-27 at Pulaski High School.
Cazenovia football rolls to opening win at Skaneateles
SKANEATELES – For players, coaches and fans alike, the Cazenovia football team’s 33-10 season-opening victory over Skaneateles Friday night at Hyatt Stadium provided all kinds of satisfaction. Some of it […]
cnycentral.com
Multiple crews battle fire in East Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews were on the scene for a fire that broke out at the Walgreens in East Syracuse. The first call came in around 12 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a reported fire at the Walgreens on Kirkville Road and Kinne Street. Members from our station...
When could it snow in the Twin Tiers?
Fall is fast approaching, and in New York State, that means snow is right around the corner.
Students at KWS Bear Road Elementary in North Syracuse return to brand new building to begin school year
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many students across Central New York are wrapping up their first week back in the classroom, including North Syracuse Central School District. It was a fresh, new start to the school year for students at Karl W Saile Bear Road Elementary School in North Syracuse. “Having the building filled again […]
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Watkins Glen Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Watkins Glen NY
Watkins Glen is located at the south end of Seneca Lake in the heart of the Finger Lakes region in upstate New York. This glacial lake region is noted for several state parks, scenery, camping, Bed & Breakfasts, wineries, and food (especially grapes). Seneca Lake pier is located in downtown...
How a trip to feed chickens in Cleveland earned a Syracuse homebody a surprise $1 million (well, maybe)
It has been said that a photo is worth a thousand words. That might be true, but the above photo, which appeared in the Syracuse Sunday Herald on June 4, 1922, might have been worth $1 million dollars to its subject, Charles Prosser.
Two window washers trapped 85 feet up at Crouse Hospital after lift tipped over
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse firefighters rescued two window washers that became trapped 85 feet in the air Saturday, fire officials said. Around 1:39 p.m., Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received reports that a boom lift holding two window washers working outside Crouse Hospital tipped over and crashed into the seventh floor of the building, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants
Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
Tales of Drew: The life and sudden death of Andrew Grabowski, Syracuse skate legend
Andrew Grabowski found his way to a set of wheels barely after he learned to walk. He was scooting around on his first skateboard when he was just a toddler, and flipping tricks on the Everson Museum of Art flagstones by age 12. By the time he got to high school, he was skipping class to hit the skate parks.
Take 5 winner in Oxford
A winning ticket for the Take 5 Midday drawing was purchased at the Mirabito Convenience Store in Oxford on Thursday, September 8.
cnycentral.com
CNY Rally for Women's Rights, pro-choice event in Baldwinsville
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Rally for Women's Rights held its first of three scheduled peaceful pro-choice rallies in the Village of Baldwinsville on Saturday. Protesters met at 9:30 on Saturday, September 10 at the Triquetra Books and More store at 12 Oswego Street in Baldwinsville. Activists from across Central...
UPDATE: Holland Patent Man Killed in Trenton Crash on Saturday Night
UPDATE: 09/12/2022 0350 Authorities are releasing more information about a fatal crash that took place in Trenton, New York on September 10, 2022. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is identifying 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent as the victim in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street in Trenton.
14850.com
An Ithaca College sophomore has died in an early morning crash, school says
An Ithaca College sophomore has died in “an automobile accident in Ithaca early Saturday morning,” according to a statement from the college on Saturday afternoon. The college identified Shea Colbert as the student who died. “A sophomore in the School of Business, Shea was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan...
