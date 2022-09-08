ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 1

Related
foxbangor.com

Drivers injured following head on crash

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police reported to Norridgewock Road at 8:42 p.m. for two vehicle head on collisions with injuries. Police reportedly found three injured individuals upon arriving at the scene of the crash. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals, including one passenger, Elizabeth Chamberlain, 67 and later released.
FAIRFIELD, ME
Z107.3

Two Dead After An Early Morning Head-On Collison In Bangor

An early morning crash has claimed the lives of two individuals in Penobscot County. The incident took place on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. Det. Lieutenant Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department said the crash was reported just before 1 AM Saturday morning. "Upon arrival, officers discovered...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Two dead after crash in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two people have died following a crash in Bangor Saturday morning. It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to the Bangor Police Department. When officers arrived they found two vehicles had collided and that both drivers had died. Police...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Three hurt in Fairfield crash

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Three people were hurt in a crash in Fairfield Saturday night. It happened on Norridgewock Road near Adams Road just before 9 p.m. Fairfield Police say 36-year-old Andrew Fonck of Livermore Falls crossed the center line and hit a truck driven by 68-year-old John Chamberlain of Norridgewock nearly head-on.
FAIRFIELD, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor, ME
Traffic
Local
Maine Government
Bangor, ME
Government
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Traffic
I-95 FM

Together Place Mural On Shaw’s Bangor Wall Artist Named

Lots of things going on right around Shaw’s Supermarket on Main Street in Bangor. Maine Savings Amphitheater looks nice with the changes and the signage. Now Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center is looking to further spruce up Bangor. And artist Sam Bullard has been chosen to paint a...
BANGOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Selectman worried about Hampden biomass facility’s instability

Selectman Mike Smith has often compared sending refuse to a landfill to “burying it in somebody’s backyard.” He has concerns about the long-term negative environmental impact it has on the planet. In 2016. Boothbay Region Refuse Disposal District contracted with Fiberight, a new biomass plant in Hampden, to accept the district’s trash. Edgecomb is one of four BRRDD members. But in the ensuing years, the district has sent its trash to a Norridgewock landfill because the Hampden plant has been plagued by financial and management problems.
HAMPDEN, ME
wabi.tv

Man dead after Parkman shooting accident

PARKMAN, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead following a shooting accident in Parkman Friday night. Piscataquis County Sheriff Bob Young tells us the Sheriff’s Office, Guilford Fire and Lifeflight responded to the call around 6:45 p.m. Sheriff Young says an 18-year-old was shooting at targets with four friends...
PARKMAN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
foxbangor.com

Man charged with criminal threatening after firing gun

BANGOR — On September 10, 2022 2:15 AM, Bangor Police officers responded to 68 Jefferson Street for a report of two males arguing. The caller stated that two males were loudly arguing and then there was what sounded like a gunshot. Upon arrival, officers found that two male roommates...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Unity woman dies in Albion crash

ALBION, Maine — Kennebec County deputies responded to a report of a car crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla in the area of 505 Unity Road in Albion around 10:42 a.m. Monday. According to a news release issued by Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office...
ALBION, ME
wabi.tv

New details from weekend police incident in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - We now know more about a police incident in Lincoln we told you about over the weekend. According to officials, police were called to Lee Road around 3 p.m. Sunday after a man reported he was being held against his will. The road was temporarily closed...
LINCOLN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wgan.com

Maine 12-year-old charged with terrorizing after wall threat

BANGOR, Maine (AP) Police in Maine charged a middle schooler with terrorizing after they found a threat of violence on the wall of a school in Bangor. The message appeared on the wall of Bangor Regional Program, a school in the district, the Bangor Daily News reported. Police charged a 12-year-old on Wednesday as a result of the vandalism.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Brewer man arrested in Hermon after leading police on chase, authorities say

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man was arrested after police say he led them on a car chase Tuesday afternoon. Brewer Police say around 1:30 p.m. they tried to stop 26-year-old Nicholas Ethier for driving with a suspended license. They say Ethier refused to stop, and led police onto...
Q106.5

More Fentanyl Off The Streets, Washington County Woman Arrested Thanks To Maine DEA

A woman from Washington County has been arrested on drug charges after authorities say they seized a significant amount of drugs from her home. Lisa Malone, 65, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after members of Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Baileyville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and US Border Patrol executed a search warrant on Malone's home on Oxford St. in Baileyville.
BAILEYVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Plan for Bangor Starbucks, Orange Theory, clinic approved

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A vacant plot of land near the Broadway Shopping Center in Bangor has been approved for a multi-tenant building construction project. A Michigan developer applied in June to build a 9,000-square foot building featuring a Starbucks, Orange Theory fitness center, and medical clinic at 685 and 699 Broadway.
BANGOR, ME
97.5 WOKQ

What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?

Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy