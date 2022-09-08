Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: '(Seahawks fans) might be booing (Russell Wilson) because he might light it up'

Jul 27, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) following training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson was traded from his longtime home with the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in March. One week ago, Wilson and his new employer inked a gargantuan five-year, $245 million contract extension and now, the nine-time Pro Bowler's first regular season game with Denver will be a road game against Seattle on "Monday Night Football."

On Thursday, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon addressed his new teammate's impending return to the northwest.

While Wilson enjoyed time throwing to talented Pro Bowl wideouts like Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf over his career with the Seahawks, he'll now jump right into an offense in Denver that is loaded with talented young receivers who seemingly haven't entered their prime yet. Though Metcalf is still 24, Lockett will be 30 later in September, and all three of the Broncos top pass-catching options are 26 or younger.

2019 Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton is 26 and 2020 first-round pick Jerry Jeudy is 23, as is 2020 second-round selection KJ Hamler. In the backfield, Gordon is 29, but up-and-comer Javonte Williams is only 22 and posted 1,219 yards from scrimmage as a rookie last season.

Denver hasn't made the postseason since the 2015 campaign, when Peyton Manning helped lead them to a Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers in his final year in the NFL.