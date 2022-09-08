ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

New study suggests way to predict outcomes with high accuracy prior to surgery for pancreatic cancer patients

By National Comprehensive Cancer Network
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
2minutemedicine.com

Treatment with adjuvant mFOLFIRINOX as compared with gemcitabine improves survival outcomes in resected pancreatic cancer

1. Median disease-free survival is longer in patients receiving mFOLFIRINOX as compared to those receiving gemcitabine. 2. Median overall survival is longer in patients on mFOLFIRINOX compared to gemcitabine. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: One of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths globally is pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC)....
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A new era of early cancer detection by blood test may change cancer screening paradigms

Cancer doctors, care providers and payers need to get ready for a major shift in early cancer detection that will affect almost every stage of cancer diagnosis and treatment. New data supporting the accuracy of multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood testing, presented at the ESMO Congress 2022, have major implications for future cancer care provision, said Fabrice André, ESMO 2022 Scientific Co-Chair.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A new therapeutic target against the most common lung cancer

TIMP-1 protein levels in both tissues and blood have been repeatedly associated with a poor prognosis in lung cancers, but its role has been unknown. Now, a study led by Jordi Alcaraz, lecturer at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the UB and researcher at the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC), has determined that this protein is not only a good biomarker, but is also involved in the progression of lung adenocarcinoma. These results, published in the journal Matrix Biology, open the door to the design of new treatments against this disease.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

DeFi trial: Smart design and impressive results for the benefit of patients with rare cancers

Significant improvement in progression free survival and response rate combined with reduced symptoms and better quality of life are reported as outcomes of a new treatment approach for patients with desmoid tumors, which are benign, but locally aggressive and invasive soft tissue tumors. By targeting the Notch pathway with the novel gamma secretase inhibitor nirogacestat, researchers from the DeFi trial have obtained positive results for the first time with this approach. The results are reported at the ESMO Congress 2022.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Pancreatic Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Tumor#Diseases#General Health#Fdg Pet#The Mayo Clinic
studyfinds.org

Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary

TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Peritoneal cancer: What to know

Peritoneal cancer affects the peritoneal cavity, a part of the abdomen. Some types of peritoneal cancers affect females, whereas others are common in males. There are some risk factors for this cancer, such as genetic mutations and hormone replacement therapy. This article is about peritoneal cancer and will describe and...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
MedicalXpress

Researchers reveal a new approach for clearer fatty liver observation

Obesity can give rise to a variety of health concerns. Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)—a type of fatty liver disease that might progress to cancer—is particularly prevalent among obese people. Treatment for NASH patients has yet to be found, due partly to the absence of suitable and efficient methods to isolate and analyze characteristics of hepatic stellate cells (HSCs), which are proven to play a significant role in NASH-associated liver fibrosis and liver cancer progression. Osaka Metropolitan University scientists made a significant advance in this quest with their new approach of performing enzymatic cold perfusion to isolate HSCs from both murine and human fatty liver-associated tumors. Their findings were published in Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
CANCER
CBS Pittsburgh

FDA recalls millions of sleep apnea machines due to safety concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 17 million sleep apnea machines are currently being recalled due to safety concerns. These CPAP and BiPAP machines are from Philips Respironics. According to the Food & Drug Administration, the magnets in the mask can affect the function of the implanted metallic devices, such as brain stents, aneurysm clips, and pacemakers. The FDA says you can continue to use the products if you don't have implanted metal objects in your body. However, for those that do, the FDA has a list of next steps and recommendations, as well as a full list of affected devices, on their website at this link. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover how air pollution may trigger lung cancer in never-smokers

A new mechanism has been identified through which very small pollutant particles in the air may trigger lung cancer in people who have never smoked, paving the way to new prevention approaches and development of therapies, according to late-breaking data [to be] reported at the ESMO Congress 2022 by scientists of the Francis Crick Institute and University College London, funded by Cancer Research UK. The particles, which are typically found in vehicle exhaust and smoke from fossil fuels, are associated with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) risk, accounting for over 250,000 lung cancer deaths globally per year.
CANCER
natureworldnews.com

People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

More Effective Cancer Immunotherapy: Stanford’s New Method To Find Antigens That Trigger Specific Immune Cells

Scientists Develop New Method to Faster – and More Accurately – Find Antigens That Trigger Specific Immune Cells. A cell’s secrets can be revealed by its surface. It is decorated with tens to hundreds of thousands of molecules that help immune cells determine friend from foe. Some of those protruding molecules are antigens that trigger the immune system to attack. However, it can be difficult for scientists to identify those antigens, which often vary across individuals, in the molecular forest.
CANCER
Healthline

Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have

Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Hill

FDA OKs anti-wrinkle drug, a longer-lasting Botox competitor

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved the anti-wrinkle injection Daxxify, setting up competition for Botox, which has dominated the market for two decades. Manufacturer Revance Therapeutics said its studies show the drug can temporarily improve moderate to severe frown lines for about six months, almost twice as...
ECONOMY
Harvard Health

Radiation therapy elevates risks for future cancers

The risk is low, but one you should discuss with your doctor. A standard treatment for localized prostate cancer — meaning cancer that is confined to the prostate gland — is to kill or shrink tumors with radiation. The long-term outcomes for most men treated this way are excellent. But as with other cancer treatments, radiation involves a certain amount of risk, including the possibility that it might cause secondary cancers to form in the body later.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Epidemiological studies on gastroesophageal reflux disease and esophageal cancer

Esophageal cancer is the seventh most common cancer world-wide and a lethal malignancy causing a considerably high number of deaths. There is currently no promising method for prevention, early detection, or screening of esophageal cancer so most patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, which is associated with a poor prognosis.
CANCER
boldsky.com

Eating A Particular Type Of Cheese Could Help Prevent Osteoporosis: Study

Osteoporosis is the single major cause of bone problems in adults. It can affect anyone irrespective of gender; however, it is mostly reported in women. In addition, osteoporosis is a silent disease that is tough to detect. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, it is estimated that osteoporosis affects about...
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy