Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
'They are the pieces to the puzzle' - Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas praise teammates after their 27-26 victory
Michael Thomas talks to Shannon Spake about wanting to make sure that he was able to be out on the field to help the New Orleans Saints in their 27-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Jameis Wintson talks about all of the talent that the Saints have this year.
FOX Sports
Jaguars improve in Pederson's coaching debut but lose again
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — New coach, same result for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, Doug Pederson's debut provided reasons to believe the team won't be stuck in its familiar losing pattern. The Jaguars roared back Sunday from a deficit before allowing two late touchdown drives to the Washington Commanders. For...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 1: Bucs-Cowboys top plays, Sunday's surprising finishes
Week 1 of the NFL continued Sunday with an action-packed slate that featured some shocking finishes, while Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing the Dallas Cowboys to close out the evening. Earlier, five games were decided by three points or fewer, two games went to overtime and...
FOX Sports
Cowboys lose game to Buccaneers, Dak Prescott to injury in disastrous opener
It's hard to imagine how a 19-3 drubbing could get worse, but true to form, the Dallas Cowboys pulled it off. Sunday night's abysmal loss to Tampa Bay was already one of this team's ugliest of the last decade. But their hope for a bounce back hinges on the health of Dak Prescott, and that hope took a hit late in the fourth quarter when Prescott exited the game after his hand collided with Shaq Barrett's helmet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Terry Bradshaw wants Steelers to start Kenny Pickett over Mitch Trubisky | THE HERD
Terry Bradshaw joins Colin Cowherd to talk Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Week 1 matchup vs. Cincinnati Bengals. Bradshaw unveils that if he were the coach he would start Kenny Pickett over Mitch Trubisky.
FOX Sports
Former Michigan star Jake Butt on the Wolverines' QB situation | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports RJ Young is joined by former Michigan Wolverines' TE and current Big Ten Network analyst Jake Butt to discuss Michigan’s QB situation. Coach Jim Harbaugh elected to start Cade McNamara for the season opener against the Colorado State Rams and J.J. McCarthy in the following game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. After the win over Hawaii, Harbaugh announced McCarthy will start for the Wolverines against UCONN Huskies. RJ and Jake discuss what this means for the team going forward.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson, Ravens fail to agree on new deal prior to Week 1 deadline | SPEAK
Lamar Jackson extended his deadline for a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Earlier this week Jackson gave the Ravens until the Friday prior to Week 1 to agree on a long term deal. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor and LeSean McCoy discuss their thoughts on how the Ravens handled the contract dispute.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson turned down $250 million extension from Ravens
Lamar Jackson's self-imposed deadline to reach an agreement on a contract extension came and went, and with no deal in place, the Baltimore Ravens' superstar QB will play this season under his fifth-year option. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta released the following statement Friday morning:. On Sunday, FOX's Jay Glazer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Murray unable to spark Cardinals offense in loss to Chiefs
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals put their future in Kyler Murray's hands, rewarding the dynamic quarterback with a massive long-term contract. Their first dividend was a dud. Murray had an uneven first game since signing the $230.5 million deal, leading a sputtering offense that had no chance...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers is pointing fingers after Packers 23-7 loss to Vikings | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton reacts to Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. "Part of being a great leader who's trying to win another Super Bowl is not throwing everybody else under the buss."
FOX Sports
Nebraska fires Scott Frost and what it means for the Cornhuskers' future | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports RJ Young is joined by former Michigan Wolverines TE and current Big Ten Network analyst Jake Butt to discuss the Nebraska Cornhuskers' decision to fire Scott Frost. Nebraska is off to a 1-2 start following their shocking loss to Georgia Southern Eagles. RJ and Jake were surprised that Nebraska opted to fire Frost before the Oklahoma Sooners' game, but understand why the move was made.
FOX Sports
Josh Allen, Bills dominate the Rams 31-10 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Chris Broussard reacts to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Broussard breaks down his biggest takeaways from the Week 1 matchup.
FOX Sports
Marshall upsets No. 8 ND 26-21; Freeman to 0-3 for Irish
Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Khalan Labron ran for 163 yards as Marshall shocked No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 Saturday, making Marcus Freeman the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games. Freeman was asked whether his...
Game Times Narrowed Down for UC V. Indiana
We'll have full confirmation after Sept. 17.
FOX Sports
Michigan QB tracker: J.J. McCarthy makes statement in Week 2
In 2021, quarterback Cade McNamara led the Michigan Wolverines to the season their fans have been dreaming about for years. He helped defeat Ohio State, won a Big Ten championship and got Michigan into the College Football Playoff. On Saturday, though, he was left to watch from the bench as another quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, started against Hawaii at the Big House.
FOX Sports
Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills made a huge statement in the NFL's 2022 season opener Thursday, dominating the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on the road by double digits, 31-10. Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for a fourth. Despite...
NFL・
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Giants-Titans, pick
NFC East meets the AFC South to open up Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season. The New York Giants head south to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, at Nissan Stadium. The Giants are coming off a 4-13 season where they finished last in the NFC East, largely considered the weakest division in the league. After hiring a new coach and general manager, the only direction they can go from here is up.
FOX Sports
Can Alabama QB Bryce Young take his game to a new level?
Bryce Young took the snap, sprinted to his left, stopped on a dime and flipped a picture-perfect, sidearm throw into a tight window to hit wide receiver Traeshon Holden for an impressive 14-yard gain. The play was so impressive that FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt had to watch...
FOX Sports
Bills expose Matthew Stafford's Rams in 31-10 Week 1 win | THE HERD
The Buffalo Bills spoiled the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl banner reveal party with a dominating 31-10 win, something many fans did not expect. Josh Allen dominated despite throwing two interceptions, finishing with 353 total yards and four touchdowns. This not only raises the Bills' Super Bowl contender status but brings up questions about the Rams' defense and team. Colin Cowherd breaks down what could plague the reigning champs.
FOX Sports
Vikings beat Packers as Justin Jefferson has career day in new offense
Even if you believed Minnesota could challenge Green Bay for the NFC North crown, I don't think anyone could have predicted the start the Vikings got off to at home against the Packers to open the season. The Vikings were in control the entire game, getting out to a 17-0...
Comments / 0