It's hard to imagine how a 19-3 drubbing could get worse, but true to form, the Dallas Cowboys pulled it off. Sunday night's abysmal loss to Tampa Bay was already one of this team's ugliest of the last decade. But their hope for a bounce back hinges on the health of Dak Prescott, and that hope took a hit late in the fourth quarter when Prescott exited the game after his hand collided with Shaq Barrett's helmet.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO